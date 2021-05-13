Tech tips for hurricane preparedness

Technology has made it easier than ever to stay safe and connected in the event of an emergency. National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which takes place from May 9 to 15, is the perfect time to learn about the latest communication tools and technology you can use to plan ahead and stay informed if a storm strikes. Here are a few tech tips to keep in mind when preparing for hurricane season.

Social media

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter can help you stay in touch during a hurricane. For example, you can use Facebook’s Safety Check feature to let your friends and family know that you’re safe. Also, you can sign up for Twitter alerts from trusted government agencies to help you stay up to date on the latest information from local officials.

Smartphone

Download the FEMA application to your smartphone as well as local radio, weather, and news apps to stay informed about the latest warnings and advisories in your area. In addition, you can use your smartphone to take photos of any damage to your property or assets.

Cloud server

Before hurricane season hits, you should back up all the information on your digital devices to a cloud-based server. Make sure you have digital copies of IDs, passports, drug prescriptions, and other key documents.

Online banking

It’s a good idea to sign up for a direct deposit and electronic banking through your financial institution. This way, if you’re evacuated from your home, you can still access your funds and make electronic payments.

For more information about how to prepare for a hurricane, visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.