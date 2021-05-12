Technology helps protect animals

Today, most people generally take to heart the commandment to be kind to animals.

Bad people remain, of course. People still poach rhinos and elephants for their tusks, for example.

And there are still horrid people.

Among the horrid, a man in Thailand became so enraged that a dog chewed on his shoe that, in a rage, he cut the dog’s two front legs off with a sword. But human and humane technology helped.

A Thai rescue organization, Soi Dog Foundation, was able to fit the happy, wiggly dog Cola with two front prosthetic legs, and Cola uses them with glee.

Technology is also helping animals before they are hurt.

In Africa, Bathawk drone programs patrol lands inhabited by endangered species like elephants, looking for the human predators who want to kill them for their tusks, all because of a human myth that tusks or horns of animals are aphrodisiacs. The drones can identify poachers from miles away and are especially effective at night.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence technology is being employed to understand the sounds and facial expressions of The research could help people understand the behavioral problems of animals and what fears or needs help to create the problems.

While there is plenty of technology on the horizon, people can still help animals by just being aware. Don’t leave animals outside in the freezing cold or burning sun. Provide enough water in all seasons. Give animals exercise.