Interesting Things to Know
Technology helps protect animals
Today, most people generally take to heart the commandment to be kind to animals.
Bad people remain, of course. People still poach rhinos and elephants for their tusks, for example.
And there are still horrid people.
Among the horrid, a man in Thailand became so enraged that a dog chewed on his shoe that, in a rage, he cut the dog’s two front legs off with a sword. But human and humane technology helped.
A Thai rescue organization, Soi Dog Foundation, was able to fit the happy, wiggly dog Cola with two front prosthetic legs, and Cola uses them with glee.
Technology is also helping animals before they are hurt.
In Africa, Bathawk drone programs patrol lands inhabited by endangered species like elephants, looking for the human predators who want to kill them for their tusks, all because of a human myth that tusks or horns of animals are aphrodisiacs. The drones can identify poachers from miles away and are especially effective at night.
Meanwhile, artificial intelligence technology is being employed to understand the sounds and facial expressions of The research could help people understand the behavioral problems of animals and what fears or needs help to create the problems.
While there is plenty of technology on the horizon, people can still help animals by just being aware. Don’t leave animals outside in the freezing cold or burning sun. Provide enough water in all seasons. Give animals exercise.
Interesting Things to Know
The hardest test in the world?
This is an exam so rigorous that only 10 percent of those who take it pass.
In the entire 45-year history of the test, only nine have ever passed the exam on the first try.
There is no writing in the exam. Candidates speak their answers, demonstrating both their knowledge and style. If they pass, they get a simple lapel pin.
Have you figured out the riddle?
This is the Master Sommelier Exam. Its winners go on to be wine stewards in the finest restaurants in the world. Their role is on par with the chef. They must have knowledge of the characteristics, prices, and food pairings for wine. Since the Master Sommelier diploma was introduced in 1969, there have been just 269 Masters awarded (as of 2020).
Candidates for the Master diploma have three chances to pass the test.
They must be able to demonstrate knowledge of the history, geography, soil, and climate of key towns, villages, and vineyards of wine regions, as well as the key wines. They have to know winemaking techniques in each region, and identify wines from the region by taste, according to Fine Dining In Gloves. They also must know the best vintages from each region from the 1970s to the present, including the appropriate terminology in every language of each region.
When you are at a fine restaurant and the sommelier (with his tastevin hanging at his neck) approaches to help you select just the right vintage, look for the lapel pin. While many can be a sommelier, few can be a master.
Interesting Things to Know
Store cards do hard credit pull
At the checkout, the clerk asks if you want a whopping 20 percent off your purchase. You only have to apply for a store card.
No matter how the pitch goes, there is one thing you should know: The store will pull a hard credit inquiry. A hard inquiry will generally lower your credit score.
According to Wallet Hub, there is really no such thing as a soft pull on a store card application. Store cards can have lower credit requirements or some bonus features, but they still pull your credit.
If you fill out an application at every store that offers a discount, you could be damaging your credit. Repeatedly applying for credit tells lenders you are in money trouble.
The pre-approved card offers usually give you a 90 percent chance of approval, but they still pull a hard credit inquiry.
Interesting Things to Know
How to choose an ATV
If you want to purchase an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), whether a quad or side-by-side, you’ll need to weigh your options. Here are some tips to help you choose the right one.
Identify your needs
How will you use your ATV? Determine if you need it for hunting excursions, cruising around the backcountry with your family, or performing tasks like snow removal and lawn maintenance. How you intend to use your ATV will determine what type of vehicle and accessories you should get.
Narrow down your choices
Once you know how you’ll be using your ATV, you can decide if you want a quad or side-by-side. Quads are ideal for riding along muddy trails. Side-by-sides, however, often come with integrated trailers and are great for family rides and heavy work.
Ask questions
When shopping for an ATV, gather as much information as possible about the vehicle you’re interested in. In particular, make sure it meets your needs in terms of options, performance, and price. Try out several models to ensure the seat, size and other features are right for you.
Once you’ve found your dream ATV, you can purchase all the accessories and protective clothing you need. Most importantly, make sure to invest in a good helmet.
Interesting Things to Know
5 tips for having safe family bike rides
If you enjoy cycling around the neighborhood and want to get the whole family involved, you’ll need to take some precautions. For a fun and safe bike ride, follow these tips.
1. Get your kids used to their bikes
Take your kids somewhere safe to practice pedaling, using their brakes, and managing their speed. Once they’re ready, you can venture out as a family. On your first few outings, stick to quiet streets and gentle slopes as much as possible.
2. Check everyone’s clothing
Make sure everyone’s dressed in bright colors, that all shoelaces are securely tied, and that there’s no risk of clothing getting caught in a bike chain. Most importantly, everyone should wear a snug-fitting helmet.
3. Choose your route carefully
The fastest route may not be the best choice for children. If a small detour allows you to avoid an area with heavy traffic, don’t hesitate to take it.
4. Use the sidewalk whenever possible
If allowed by law, have your kids use the sidewalk as you ride along beside them on the bike path. This will help keep them further away from vehicles. However, make sure they’re mindful of pedestrians.
5. Model good behavior
Always be respectful toward drivers, pedestrians, and other cyclists, and obey the rules of the road. In other words, lead by example.
Happy biking!
Transport kids safely
Depending on your child’s age, you can use a child seat, half-bike, or trailer to bring them along on family bike rides. As a reminder, you should never bike with an infant under the age of one. In addition, keep in mind that since your child won’t be pedaling, they’ll need to be warmly dressed.
Interesting Things to Know
National Safe Boating Week: Engine cut-off switches now required
A new law aims at preventing severe injuries and death from runaway vessels on recreational waterways.
Every year, the Coat Guard responds to cases where boat operators are thrown from boats, but the engines keep running. Operators and passengers end up in the water while the boat continues its course, or starts to move in a circle. In the water, people can be mowed down by the boat or suffer serious propeller injuries. Runaway boats pose a serious danger to other boaters and first responders.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced in March that all recreational vessels less than 26 feet in length will be required to use an engine cut-off switch.
An engine cut-off switch is a device that cuts the engine if the operator moves from the helm or the outboard — typically a lanyard clipped around the operator connects to the switch, which turns the engine off when tension is put on the lanyard.
Some wireless devices are also now available.
Not all small boating activities will be required to have the switches. Low-speed activities, such as fishing or docking, don’t require the use of a cut-off switch. But every boat under 26 feet long with an engine of three horsepower or more should have a cut-off switch. The switch doesn’t have to be used when fishing, docking or trailering.
Coast Guard rules apply only to federally navigable waterways. However, seven states have their own cut-off switch laws. The states are Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, and Texas. According to Boat US, most states will adjust their regulations to match federal law in coming years.
The consequence for violating this law is a $100 civil penalty for the first offense.
Interesting Things to Know
How to talk to your kids about the police
The purpose of National Police Week, which takes place from May 9 to 15, is to commemorate the service of police officers, especially those who died in the line of duty. Given the media coverage around police brutality, however, you might be wondering how to talk to your children about law enforcement. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.
1. Start with self-reflection
The way you approach a conversation about policing with your kids will depend on your own feelings and experiences. Take time to assess where you’re coming from before you sit down with your children.
2. Find out what they already know
Ask your children what the word “police” means to them and what they think a police officer’s job is. Their answers can help guide your discussion, as they’ll let you know what ideas or misunderstandings your kids have about law enforcement.
3. Acknowledge their feelings
Remember that simply listening to your children is an important part of any conversation with them. If your kids express feelings of anger, fear, or confusion when talking about the police, be sure to validate their emotions before trying to ease their concerns.
4. Be honest and offer reassurance
While you shouldn’t avoid acknowledging that some police officers behave badly, let your children know that most work hard to do the right thing and that lots of people are pushing for change to make sure the police treat everyone fairly.
In honor of National Police Week, take the time as a family to thank the police officers in your community for their continued service. This will give your children an opportunity to get to know some men and women behind the uniform.
