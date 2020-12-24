Technostress among older adults

Do you feel overwhelmed when you turn on your tablet, navigate your social media account, or sort through your inbox? If so, you may be experiencing technostress. First coined in the 1980s, this term refers to feelings of stress, frustration, anxiety, and depression that are linked to an inability to cope well with new technologies.

A changing world

Though technostress can be felt by individuals of all ages, it’s particularly common among older adults. This is largely because most seniors haven’t grown up, gone to school, and worked in a plugged-in environment the way younger people have. As a result, the ability to adapt to changing technologies doesn’t come easily, which can lead to an array of negative feelings like despair, distress, and shame.

A recent study



In 2018, researcher Galit Nimrod conducted a study to assess technostress among 500 seniors in Israel. The results indicated that older adults tend to experience stress when faced with new technologies and feel pressured to use them. The study also revealed that older adults who struggle to adapt often compare themselves to so-called digital natives, which leads to feelings of inferiority.

A way forward

If left unchecked, technostress can seriously impact the well-being of older adults. If you struggle to cope with this type of anxiety, speak with a health-care professional. Additionally, if you want to learn how to better navigate the digital world, consider signing up for a computer course or asking a family member for a tutorial.