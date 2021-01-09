Local Government
Tederick remains on Town payroll part-time to continue helping Steven Hicks transition into Town Manager’s job
On Friday, January 8, this reporter contacted former Interim Town Manager and Interim Mayor Matt Tederick about rumors circulating that he had been appointed “assistant town manager” in the wake of the December 31st end of his employment helping new Town Manager Steven Hicks transition into his job.
“Nope, false rumor,” Tederick assured us in a 1:45 p.m. phone response to a message left for him a short time before. However, he continued to explain that he has been retained by the Town on a part-time basis for what he estimated would be another month or two, at an average of 15 hours a week to continue in his transition role.
“It’s no surprise, council talked about it,” Tederick commented of the extension of his transition role. Asked when it had been publicly discussed, he pointed to a recent work session, likely in mid-December.
Asked about his compensation in the part-time role, Tederick said it was slated at “up to $3,500 per month” with no benefits. Some quick calculating based on the 15-hour average week at the “up to” end of his monthly compensation indicated a potential hourly rate of about $58 dollars an hour, down from the $70 he was making as interim town manager.
Council’s selection of Hicks as a permanent replacement for Town Manager Joe Waltz, who resigned effective November 8, 2019, came in the second round of a consultant-driven executive search after an initial rejection of the first batch of candidate finalists. Hicks selection was announced in a November 23, 2020 press release. He began as town manager on December 7. After 13 months in the interim manager’s role, council initially retained Tederick to help assist Hicks acclimate to his new job through the end of the year.
Prior to a December council meeting as controversy was raging at the national level over the lack of coordinated transition work between the Trump Administration and Biden team, we asked Tederick if we should now refer to him as “transition team director”.
“I am the transition team,” he replied.
Now that role will continue at a pared back, part-time level on several projects Tederick initially described as “nothing major” to help fill what he called a lack of “institutional knowledge” by the newly installed Hicks regarding staffing, budget and EDA matters. Asked if the latter might not be considered a “major” item, Tederick replied, “I’ll give you that.”
Asked how he would respond to those who might claim he is clinging to town government to push a sometimes-controversial agenda on issues like the EDA, Afton Inn and Tourism Marketing outsourcing, Tederick replied, “The haters are going to be haters – I don’t lose any sleep over it.”
We contacted Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks about his interim predecessor’s continuation as his “transition team”. Hicks confirmed that he did seek Tederick’s continued assistance in that role, pointing to the positive impact the interim town manager has had inside Town Hall over his 13-month tenure.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand the level of executive leadership he has brought to bare that has changed people’s morale in here. They really enjoy working with him. I have some big shoes to fill, and I wanted to continue that interaction and relationship with the core of people here,” Hicks said of his ongoing acclimation process.
As to Tederick’s assistance on EDA matters, Hicks pointed to a perspective on the contested financial dispute over exactly how much money is owed the Town in the wake of the EDA financial scandal, as opposed to any directives on which way the Town may proceed on either rejoining the County in joint oversight of the existing EDA versus creation of a unilateral Town EDA.
Town Manager Hicks also said he was “hopeful” that a resolution on the Afton Inn sale, facilitating redevelopment of the property, will be achieved before the end of the month. “That is our goal,” he observed as discussions between the Town and EDA have proceeded recently.
And that is a story we are “hopeful” of reporting, we assured the town manager, and were he on the line, his “transition team” as well.
EDA in Focus
EDA Board extends Afton Settlement date, approves Crime Coverage insurance claim among other post-Closed Session actions
This press release has been updated to include the resolution documents passed by the Board of Directors. Additionally, the first two motions passed out of Closed Meeting have been corrected from yesterday’s press release to include specific language from their corresponding resolutions.
The EDA Board of Directors met for a Special Board meeting Wednesday, January 6. After a 40-minute Closed Meeting, the Board voted on three actions in greeting the new year:
- On a motion by Jorie Martin and seconded by Tom Patteson, the board unanimously passed a resolution approving a Release and agreeing to an amount of $500,000 with Cincinnati Insurance which represented the total amount of the Commercial Crime Coverage policy to settle a claim regarding alleged misconduct by, among others, its former Executive Director, Jennifer McDonald.
- On a motion by Jorie Martin and seconded by Greg Harold, the board unanimously passed a resolution approving the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Commonwealth Opportunity Fund Performance Agreement with Silent Falcon UASA Technologies. The $161,482 grant is an inducement to the company choosing to move from New Mexico to Warren County. With this agreement, Silent Falcon is committed to bringing jobs to the county as well as making a significant capital investment in building construction for their new operation here.
- On a motion by Greg Harold and seconded by Tom Patteson, the board unanimously approved a motion to extend the date of settlement with 2 East Main, LLC for the purchase of the Afton Inn to February 12, 2021. The developers, Jim Burton and Alan Omar, are dedicated to renovating the historic building which will bring jobs and commerce to downtown Front Royal.
- Lastly, in New Business, on a motion by Jorie Martin and seconded by Tom Patteson, the board unanimously approved an annual grazing lease with Jeremy Baldwin for $1,000. Board Chairman Jeff Browne congratulated the new Town Manager and new Town Council members. He had a good meeting this week with Town Manager Steven Hicks and is hopeful of starting a new chapter for EDA-Town relations back that focuses on economic development issues.
The EDA Board of Directors will have their regular monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Local Government
The question at root of legal dispute over Meza Council appointment
Was Jacob Meza’s appointment to the Front Royal Town Council on January 4 a legal violation of the Town’s own rules designed to prevent the appearance, or actual fact, of cronyism in the conduct of its municipal business? That was a question circulating by a phone conversation, on social media, and around the Royal Examiner office on Tuesday, January 5.
At issue was whether the Town Charter or a Town Code forbids the reappointment of a council member within a year of their leaving council. After taking the public point on a number of controversial council actions over the past several years, including approval of a maternity ward-less Warren Memorial Hospital being constructed by his employer Valley Health, Meza chose not to run for reelection in November 2020. Officially he left office at the turn of the year with the new council members being sworn in, then was appointed by those new and returning members four, two working, days later.
With a little help from our friends, Royal Examiner tracked down the applicable Town Charter reference dating to 1937, Chapter 6, Section § 47. In its entirety it reads: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter, except that the council may appoint one of the members of the council as town treasurer with all or any part of the duties, powers, obligations, and responsibilities of the town treasurer provided by this act (1937, c. 44)”.
At question would appear to be whether council itself is legally considered an “office under the jurisdiction of the council”.
One might argue that council is under the jurisdiction of the citizen electorate every two years when they vote for mayor and half the council seats. But citizens have no day-to-day authority over council operations and policy decisions. And citizens are not authorized to appoint people to immediately fill sudden council vacancies. In fact, it appears a “Special Election” to fill out now-Mayor Holloway’s vacant council seat’s two remaining years term will not be held until November 2021, with the citizens’ choice not taking office until half that term has expired. Whether elected councilmen whose terms haven’t expired should be allowed to seek the mayor’s seat creating unscheduled council vacancies if they win is a philosophical argument for another day.
Today’s argument is by whose authority is council directed in the daily conduct of its business, including appointments to immediately fill vacancies. Theoretically at least, though there have been recent citizen questions whether its “tail” has been wagging the council “dog” over the past year-plus, as Meza’s now and last year Lori Cockrell’s at the end of a long history of appointments illustrate, it is council that has that “jurisdiction”.
So, does Mr. Meza’s appointment – or should we call it reappointment since he first came to council by appointment to fill a previous vacancy – four calendar days after he left office fly in the face of the Charter Section § 47 statement that, “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter”?
We sought guidance from attorneys. Town Attorney Doug Napier was out of the office Tuesday, January 5. So, this reporter left him a voice message seeking information on the Charter section and Meza’s appointment. While we did not hear directly back from him, one might say that the Town Attorney responded to our, and apparently other, inquiries on the matter in a press release opinion released through Town Public Information Officer Todd Jones at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 5, addressing “press and public” inquiries on the matter.
The short version of Napier’s opinion is that the Charter Section § 47 only addresses what he terms “double-dipping or conflicts of interest where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government in which he serves.”
That press release assertion by the town attorney that Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 does not apply to council appointments is posted on Royal Examiner’s home page in its entirety, along with a conflicting legal opinion by local attorney David Downes submitted to Royal Examiner Wednesday morning, January 6.
However, yesterday following the unsuccessful attempt to contact Napier directly, this reporter sought the opinion of a local attorney involved in town political issues recently, sometimes in an adversarial position related to parking on his property, but occasionally in a well-received advocacy role as well – guess who: Virginia Beer Museum proprietor and defense counsel David Downes.
Below I will report his initially expressed opinion, given prior to issuance of Town Attorney Napier’s written opinion of Tuesday evening.
After some research, Downes responded. He observed that his exploration of Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 indicated that no amendments have been made to it over its 83-year existence, something that perhaps attorneys will take more note of than a non-legally trained journalist.
“The legal phrase ‘under the jurisdiction of’ is synonymous with ‘subject to the jurisdiction of’ a legal body. If the town council has the jurisdiction to ‘appoint’ the office of town councilman, then section 47 applies, and that jurisdiction is subject to the one-year limitation. In other words, they cannot have it both ways,” Downes told us Tuesday in a written response to our questions.
“The context of Section 47 makes this interpretation clear,” Downes elaborated, adding, “The only exception for council appointments is if ‘one of the members of the council’ is appointed as town treasurer. If the Founding Fathers of Front Royal intended to permit ‘one of the members of the council’ to be immediately re-appointed ‘councilman’, then they could have said so in the Charter.
They chose not to.
“Examining the purpose of this section also supports the reasonable interpretation that ‘under the jurisdiction’ includes all offices within the jurisdiction of council for appointment. The objective is to prevent nepotism and an appearance of impropriety where colleagues would simply reappoint former fellow councilmen after a vacancy is created on the council. Consequently, attempting to appoint Mr. Meza less than one year after his service as a councilman would be an ultra vires act, or outside their lawful authority based on the Town Charter.”
What do YOU think?
Royal Examiner would like to know.
Local Government
Attorney replies to Town press release on Meza appointment
The Town has taken a common legal phrase, “under the jurisdiction of”, out of context in an effort to manipulate and distort a common sense reading of the Town Charter. While the mental gymnastics are impressive, closer scrutiny of the Town’s analysis reveals their fallacies.
First, the Town maintains that (Charter) § 47 is not applicable to councilmen because it is referenced in “Chapter 6 Town Officers”. However, “Captions are intended as mere catchwords to indicate the contents of the subtitles”, Virginia Code § 1-244, Jones v. DCSE, 19 Va. App. 184 (1994). Moreover, the Town’s argument that the chapter only applies to “town officers” (assumes that councilmen are not “officers”) is contradicted by the specific language found within § 47 of the Charter. Specifically, it permits appointment of “one of the members of the council as town treasurer”!!! Interesting, since the Town asserts this section does not apply to members of the town council. If the Founding Fathers intended to authorize appointments to council within one year of their term, they could have added that exception as they did for town treasurer.
Second, the Town asserts that Virginia Code § 15.2-1535(A) enables appointment to Town Council of a previous Town Council member. This is a correct, but incomplete, statement of law. The Virginia General Assembly permits “a member of a governing body may be named a member of such other boards, commissions, and bodies as may be permitted by general law”. Where the Town Charter precludes appointment for one year after serving as councilman, the Virginia Code would NOT permit appointment by general law. Consequently, the Town’s assertion that the Code allows appointment “without any time restrictions” is contradicted by the statute which the Town relies upon.
Third, the Town interprets the legal phrase, “under the jurisdiction of” to argue that the office of councilman is not “under the jurisdiction of” the town but of the Commonwealth. This is a fascinating position. If the Town is sincere in this belief, then the Commonwealth, not the Town Council, should be appointing councilmen for vacant seats. Of course, that would render the Town Council appointment of Mr. Meza unlawful, not to mention, contradict the preceding paragraph where the Town argues that the Town has the authority to appoint councilmen. The Town’s assertion that the “Town Council is not under the jurisdiction of itself” ignores the context that the legal phrase is modifying. This phrase in § 47 modifies “any office” which is under the jurisdiction of the council. If the Town Council has the authority to appoint councilmen (previously agreed to by the Town), then appointment is under the jurisdiction of the Town.
Fourth, the Town Attorney is interpreting this statute to “not allow ‘double dipping’ or ‘conflict of interest’ where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government which he serves.” However, this interpretation is inconsistent with § 47 as a whole because the section makes councilmen ineligible to hold office “for one year thereafter”. Consequently, they would not be both a town employee and councilman at the same time. The purpose of this statute was to minimize nepotism and appearances of impropriety by precluding town council to appoint their former colleagues for one year. The Town’s novel interpretation contradicts the clear intent of the Town Charter.
Unlike the Town’s analysis, this analysis is in harmony with the State Code.
David Downes
Front Royal/Warren County
Local Government
Town responds to questions on legality of Meza appointment to vacated council seat
The Town of Front Royal received questions from the press and public regarding the appointment of the unexpired term for Town Council. The concerns were the Town Charter “Chapter 6 Town Officers” section 47 regarding Town Officers and employees and Town Council’s authority over them. Previously, the Town Attorney had researched the issue extensively and found the following criteria in its review:
- The section of Town Charter being referenced is “Chapter 6 Town Officers” section 47 and the entire chapter refers to Town Officers and Employees and Town Council’s authority over them. To apply Chapter 6 to the appointment of a Town Council member would be taking the entire section out of context.
- State Code: Virginia Code Section 15.2-1535 allows an appointment to Town Council by a previous Town Council member without any time restrictions.
- The dialogue used in the Town Charter specifically says: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter…” The key language being “under the jurisdiction of the council.” Town Council would be considered under the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of Virginia because the Town itself is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. A Town employee, such as the Town Manager, is under the jurisdiction of the Town Council. Town Council is not under the jurisdiction of itself.
- This section of Town charter is interpreted to not allow “double dipping” or “conflict of interest” where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government in which he serves.
- This specific interpretation is considered “in harmony” with State Code as is required by legal interpretation.
If any member of the public or press has any further questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
Local Government
A new year, a new chairman – 2021 starts off much like 2020 ended for county supervisors
After electing a new chair, Cheryl Cullers, and vice chairman, Archie Fox, without opposition or counter nominations, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got down to the business of 2021 on Tuesday morning, January 5. And for starters, it didn’t look much different than the business of 2020 – except for the introduction of the County’s new fire chief (see related press release).
The pandemic held sway in front of an empty of citizens Warren County Government Center Meeting room as action items included approval of use of the gymnasium in the 15th Street Health and Human Services complex for the administration of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines by the local branch of the Virginia Department of Health. The board also got an update from Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger on County Public Schools reopening amidst the Phase 3 surge in the Coronavirus pandemic.
The lone public speaker was allowed to roll on nearly three times as long as the allotted three minutes to list a system-wide set of grievances against most everyone and everything associated with county government; and a third of a 16 item Consent Agenda generally classified as “routine business” was removed for further review as non-routine.
North River Supervisor Delores Oates explained her request to remove five, long-term service contract renewals in the Consent Agenda due to unfamiliarity with those contracts, four for Architectural and/or Engineering Services and one for Financial Advisory Services. However, a sixth for a Hay Harvesting Contract escaped the additional scrutiny, as did the continued awarding of $50 coyote bounties, five this time, despite the early November recommendation by County Animal Control that the bounties be discontinued as counterproductive to their intent and generally too susceptible to fraudulent claims.
Schools and COVID-19
In his public school system report, Dr. Ballenger cited the previous day’s school reopening along the same hybrid on-site and online parameters due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic; as well as athletic competitions in front of crowds limited to 25 due to State mandates in reaction to the Phase 3 pandemic surge. Ballenger said the one ticket per athlete and cheerleader distribution essentially equated to one spectator per athlete/cheerleader. However, he did note both high schools were live-streaming games and gave a nod to Royal Examiner/National Media for its live-streaming of some Skyline High games, including jayvees – GO TEAM.
On the pandemic side, Ballenger said there were currently 9 student and 3 staff active COVID-19 cases, none of which he pointed out had been transmitted within the schools. Rather, contamination was attributed to out of school activities.
Noting an alarming county uptick in cases, from 859 at the end of November to 1468 currently, former Board and County Emergency Services Chairman Walt Mabe pressed Ballenger on what possible additional steps could be taken to protect the community’s school children. Responding to a question, Ballenger explained that some of the system’s 38 student COVID-19 cases since the September opening had been contracted by totally virtual students who had not been inside schools.
He also said that all school system decisions on how the school will proceed through the pandemic were being made in conjunction with input from the Health Department – “No decisions are being made on our own,” Ballenger assured the supervisors.
“If you’re asking, I’m not afraid to close the schools down if that’s what it takes,” the school superintendent told Mabe. However, fortunately, especially for those students who benefit the most from the social interactions within the schoolhouse, it has not yet come to that. Acknowledging the importance of extreme concern for the community’s children, Supervisor Oates cautioned Mabe not to overreact to the overall “raw numbers” for the entire county in seeking guidelines for the school system.
Drones and Tourism
Okay, maybe that’s a misleading sub-header – but it was simply irresistible to your humble reporter in approaching the next two agenda action items. Following a brief summary of contract and performance logistics related to the arrival of Silent Falcon UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) in the county and at the county’s Front Royal Airport (FRR) by EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons, the supervisors unanimously approved a three-phased action to facilitate the drone manufacturer and operations company here.
Those actions were the approval of a Performance Agreement; authorization of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to incentivize the exchange of improvements to a county-owned hangar at FRR as a base of operations for Silent Falcon in exchange for the company’s tax revenue and job potential; and advertisement for a public hearing on Silent Falcon’s landing here targeted for January 19.
On the Tourism side, the County unanimously approved its end of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on changes to how the Joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board operates and is named. The name change is from the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Board to the Front Royal Warren County Joint Tourism Committee. And if the name change got a little more play in the County summary of the MOU, the costs remained the same at “up to $600,000” at $300,000 per municipality in the first year, and $400,000 in the second optional year of a contract for private-sector consulting services on tourism marketing.
Supervisor Mabe questioned Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan on what the community was getting in return for that investment. Mabe worried that there might be additional expenses submitted to the community for specific marketing efforts, such as video production. However, Supervisor Oates assured her colleagues that the approved budget for Tourism marketing was the extent of the Town and County’s expenditures unless otherwise approved by them.
Jordan concurred, saying the outside tourism marketing budget would operate like a County Departmental budget being set for the fiscal year – the contractor would have to work within those financial constraints just like any county department.
However, there was no more substantive information on “performance metrics” designed to anticipate the cash return in tourism dollars per the Town-County investment in its outsourced Tourism marketing.
See these conversations, and others in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Not running for re-election, not to worry; No Tourism Department, look what $600k a year from the private sector can get you …?
Following two Closed Sessions, one beginning at 6 p.m. to open the Monday, January 4, 2021 work session with interviews of candidates for appointment to now-Mayor Chris Holloway’s vacant council seat, the second adjourned to at 8:10 p.m. to discuss that appointment, the newly seated and still Warren County Republican Committee-dominated Front Royal Town Council pulled what would seem a surprise in naming Jacob Meza to that seat during the Special Meeting that followed.
The vote on a motion by Joseph McFadden, seconded by Scott Lloyd, was 4-1, with council’s only non-Republican Committee member Letasha Thompson casting the dissenting vote. However, Thompson lauded Meza’s past and potential future influence on council, saying she had simply wanted to see a “new face” on council at this point. Meza, whose seat was up for re-election last November, chose not to run to retain his council seat.
Monday’s work session/special meeting agenda may have had a hint of what was coming in that council appointment. In two of four action items in the evening’s agenda packet, Meza’s name was included in a list of six council members voting. Those items were the motions into Closed Session that sandwiched the work session, the first for council candidate interviews, the second to discuss the appointment from that field of candidates.
And while the two votes on the Special Meeting Agenda, including the one to fill the council vacancy, didn’t include Meza’s name – THAT would have been embarrassing to have him listed to vote to appoint himself – that the writing was on the wall attracted some pre-meeting citizen attention. This reporter received an email from council and Meza critic Paul Gabbert late Monday morning inquiring what Meza’s inclusion in the voting council membership in that evening’s agenda available on the Town website could possibly mean.
Clerical error or message from beyond were theorized.
No information on the number and identity of the other council candidates was immediately available from Town Hall. However, a press release on Meza’s selection was sent out by the Town’s Public Information Department about 20 minutes after the meeting’s 9:50 p.m. end at the Warren County Government Center. See Press Release
Tourism outsourcing budget
The other Special Meeting action was approval on the Town side of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Warren County on the contracting of a Tourism marketing company to work with the Joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board. The initial annual cost of that contract, an “up to $600,000” split evenly between the Town and County – down to $400,000 in a potential second year – raised the eyebrows of two of council’s new members during work session discussion of the item.
Both Joe McFadden and Scott Lloyd questioned Town Purchasing Agent Alyssa Scott on that cost, seeking information on the Town’s return for investment. And as their colleague Lori Athey Cockrell pointed out, it appeared McFadden and Lloyd were seeking something more substantive than “social media hits” that were touted by former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick to laud the hire of Tidewater area contractor Strategic Solutions by Trish as the initial private-sector replacement for the vanquished Town Tourism Department.
That more substantive, as in dollars and cents, answer Purchasing Agent Scott explained would come from established “performance metrics” designed to anticipate that cash return on investment. If those “performance metrics” were not met, grounds for termination “for cause” would be shown. A termination “for convenience” option would also be available in the contract, Scott assured council.
McFadden observed that it appeared council was being asked to sign off on a contract the terms of which had yet to be seen, with those “performance metrics” apparently being established by the contracted firm. That firm was identified as “JLL” or Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc., recommended from a competitively bid Request for Proposals. Asked about her not “signing off” on the recommendation by her new colleagues, Letasha Thompson explained she had preferred another bidder, but added that JLL was her second choice.
Despite the outstanding questions on the “performance metrics” and contractual parameters following the work session discussion, during the Special Meeting on a motion by Thompson, seconded by Lori Cockrell, council approved forwarding the MOU to the County by a 5-0 vote.
There was no announcement on the other major topic of public interest in that second work session Closed Session: legal advice “regarding the Afton Inn”. So, it appears the realigned town council remains the lone stumbling block on approval of the EDA’s sale to facilitate redevelopment of the Afton Inn at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
