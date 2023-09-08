Local News
Teen Vaping Concerns Grow in Warren County Public Schools
Sarah Belville, a Warren County, Va., resident, is concerned about the increased use of vaping by students, particularly her own daughter, who attends Warren County High School.
“Throughout the last three years, we have dealt with the issue of vapes in the school,” Belville told Warren County School Board members during their Wednesday, September 6 meeting. “I have been in constant contact with the principal and administrators regarding keeping her in class versus hanging out, hiding in the bathroom.”
Last year was really tough, according to Belville, who said she kept finding multiple vapes on her daughter.
“Every week throughout the school year, I was finding at least two to three or six or more a week, all of which she acquired at the school,” Belville told the board members. “I have spoken frequently with the admins and the principal about other options to keep my kid in class. More needs to be done to keep the kids from gathering in the bathrooms and vaping.”
Belville pointed out that detectors and other “little things” that have been done at the high school aren’t enough to deter vaping.
“It is my suggestion that we need to stop allowing the students to gather in the bathrooms. They need to be out in the open. They need to be where the adults can see what they are up to,” she said. “The number of kids in the bathroom at one time needs to be reduced, and teachers or aides need to be present before classes in the morning, during class changes, and after classes let out.”
She also suggested bathroom monitoring by the adults to deter the sale of vapes in the school bathrooms.
“Those at the top need to give better guidelines to our principals, teachers, and admins on how to better handle this situation and actually nip it in the bud,” Belville said. “More needs to be done, and it’s up to us adults to do it.”
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger agreed.
During his superintendent’s report to the School Board on Wednesday, Ballenger also addressed teen vaping, noting that since the start of the school year about three ago, WCPS has experienced an increase in the number of vapes or e-cigarettes containing nicotine, THC, or synthetic chemicals.
“This is not just a school problem to address, but should include the entire school community to help address this issue,” he said.
Ballenger pointed to federal research that shows 66 percent of teens think their vaping instrument only contains flavored liquids, when in fact, such devices may contain other harmful toxins and drugs.
And because he thinks the conversation with students about such topics starts with the family, Ballenger outlined signs for how parents and guardians can identify whether their teen is vaping, including the presence of vaping equipment among his or her belongings and knowing that e-cigs may resemble traditional tobacco products like cigarettes or cigars or pipes.
They may even resemble common gadgets like pens, flashlights, USB drives, fidget spinners, gaming controls, car key fobs, smartwatches, or even asthma inhalers, he said.
“In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings to several companies for marketing” such products, said Ballenger.
The superintendent added that 15 different e-cig products — packaged to resemble toys, food, or cartoon characters that were likely to promote the use of vaping among adolescents in 2022 — remain the most common tobacco product used by students in high school and middle school.
At the same time, he said, children are exposed to e-cig advertising on TV, in magazines, online, on billboards, and from their friends.
“And more than a quarter, 27.6 percent of current youth e-cigarette users say they use an e-cigarette product every day,” Ballenger said.
Not surprisingly, teens are resourceful when it comes to purchasing these items, he added, saying they can be bought through Snapchat, for instance, by utilizing a cash app or credit card and then having it dropped off at their front doors. All someone has to do, said Ballenger, is click on ‘over 21’ and use the card to make a purchase.
“Although it’s illegal,” he said, “they can get it.”
Ballenger also said that WCPS staff are having conversations with community partners to help provide programming and other resources that can help educate students about the dangers posed by vaping.
“We are providing a weekly caller to parents that will provide you with the information concerning vaping and drugs,” he said during the School Board meeting. “We are also increasing our discipline for bringing such devices to school.”
Ballenger urged parents and guardians to “sit down with your teen and have that conversation to discuss this issue.”
Stephens City Dunkin’ to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway
Dunkin’ today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Next Generation restaurant in Stephens City at 1145 Aylor Road on Saturday, September 9th. Starting at 5:00 a.m., the restaurant will reward the first 25 customers with Free Coffee for a Year! *
From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., guests can also enjoy free giveaways from the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel, as well as coupons for a free coffee or free donut.
Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the Stephens City location include:
- Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
- Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now poured through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully integrated digital kiosks coming in the near future, guests will be able to choose to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
- Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The 1,500 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
* No Pur Nec. Open to Maryland residents in the Gaithersburg area, 18+/age of maj. Ends September 9, 2023. Official Rules available upon request at 1145 Aylor Rd, Stephens City, VA. Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway recipients receive a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where coupon book was issued. ©2023
Striving for Excellence: Warren County Schools’ Commitment to Communication and Reform
Warren County Schools Ushers In Fresh Strategies for Discipline and Community Engagement.
Warren County School Board Chairman Kristen Pence, in a candid conversation at the Royal Examiner studio, recently addressed pressing concerns in the school district. She emphasized the importance of community involvement, effective communication, and policy reforms.
One of the most pertinent topics of the recent board meeting was the school discipline policies. Pence pointed out the increasing concerns from parents about bullying, vaping, and discipline issues in schools. She stressed the importance of open discussions about discipline policies and encouraged parents to actively communicate their observations and experiences. “This board is hearing what the parents are telling us…We absolutely need to have those discussions, and we need to work together here as a community,” Pence said.
A layered and sometimes conflicting discipline policy has emerged over the years, necessitating a careful review to ensure clarity. Effective communication remains central to the board’s strategy to ensure parents are aware of happenings within the schools. While complete transparency may not be feasible, the board is committed to not keeping parents in the dark.
An interesting development from the board meeting was the decision to leave the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA), a move Pence feels was right for the district. “We tried to use it the way that it’s meant to be…it wasn’t the fit for us,” she stated.
On a brighter note, the meeting also celebrated the efforts of AS Rhodes and Warren County Middle School, who were awarded for their exceptional attendance. Chronic absenteeism affects school accreditation, and the board remains committed to impressing upon students the significance of consistent attendance for academic success.
Furthermore, Pence gave a nod to the community-building efforts at Warren County High School, mentioning their successful Building Blocks program and the highly-regarded DECA program. “Teaching them those life skills… it changed their lives,” Pence commented on the DECA program.
Warren County School Board is making determined efforts to establish robust discipline policies, foster community engagement, and prioritize clear communication with parents. With a focus on academic excellence, community partnership, and policy reform, the board is not just responding to immediate challenges but is also laying down a vision for the future. Their commitment to a brighter, well-informed, and more participative educational environment is commendable.
Warren County Holds Library Funds Amidst Book Collection Controversy
Samuels Public Library Faces Financial Uncertainty.
The cherished Samuels Public Library is on the brink of financial strain, with funds for Fiscal Year 2024 currently held back by the Warren County Board of Supervisors. With a budget of $1,363,862 set for the year, the library’s operations could face disruption if the situation remains unresolved.
Of the library’s total budget, the Warren County Board of Supervisors pledged to allocate $1,024,000, which constitutes a significant 75%. However, as of now, they have only released the first quarter of these funds, covering the period from July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023. If this pattern continues, come October 1, the library could be left with minimal options, risking the valuable services that Warren County residents hold dear.
The root of this fiscal gridlock? A recent controversy surrounding the library’s book collection.
In a move that has ruffled feathers, the Warren County Board of Supervisors has drafted a Library Funding Agreement, also referred to as a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). This document is seen by many as a direct response to disagreements over the library’s collection. In defense of the institution’s longstanding mission and in response to numerous patrons’ concerns, the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees has proposed a counter MOA, striving to ensure that the library’s mission, collection, and services remain intact and untouched.
With the future of the library hanging in the balance, concerned citizens have the power to make a difference. Voicing concerns and opinions to county supervisors could shape the outcome of this ongoing dispute.
The tug-of-war between the Samuels Public Library and the Warren County Board of Supervisors symbolizes the broader debate about the role and autonomy of public institutions. As both sides work to find common ground, it is imperative for residents to be informed and engaged. After all, it is the voice of the community that can illuminate the path forward.
Warren County Severs Ties With Virginia School Boards Association
Warren County School Board members on Wednesday, Sept. 6, voted 4-1 to end the district’s membership with the Virginia School Boards Association.
Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present at the meeting. Lo voted against leaving the VSBA, which describes itself as a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards that promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training, and services.
“Looking at the big picture, I do think that the VSBA is more aligned with us than not aligned,” Lo said in explaining why she thought the Warren County School Board should remain a VSBA member.
The main points of the VSBA’s legislative positions, said Lo, are that it lobbies for local support for schools and supports funding from state and local governments, including for infrastructure, broadband, employment, and school safety, among others.
“So, I just think legislatively, they are still pulling for most of the things that would help us more so than not,” Lo said.
The School Board’s majority, however, sees benefits to leaving the VSBA.
For instance, Funk pointed out that Warren County wouldn’t have to pay the yearly membership fee of $9,353 plus the $10,200 to use the online school board management software platform provided through the organization. The $19,553 total paid for using the platform and the cost of the VSBA membership fee is higher than the $12,000 the School Board would pay if it chooses to use the BoardDocs platform on its own, she said.
Funk also said that because the School Board currently uses its attorneys to develop local policies, “I’m kind of like, what are we getting from it [the membership]? I’m looking at budgets here and stuff.”
Rinaldi agreed though he acknowledged that the VSBA does provide some services that are worthwhile. But he said, “The return for what we’re putting in and what we’re getting” don’t add up.
“Then I look at our geographic location, and there are other counties here in the valley that sort of get snubbed by [VSBA] also,” said Rinaldi. “And who knows this county better than everyone in this room? I don’t see the benefit at this time.”
Salins, the board’s delegate to the VSBA who for a year has advocated for Warren County to end its membership with the organization, listed several reasons for leaving the group, including that it “is constantly telling us to water down our discipline rules.”
She also said that the VSBA “is not in favor of notifying parents about just about anything at all. They take common sense, and they train it out of us as hard as they possibly can. And then you elect officials in Richmond, and they go down, and they lobby using your taxpayer dollars to make sure that those changes that you wanted to see made are not made.”
Additionally, the VSBA basically caters to the richer counties in the state by advocating more for what they want, according to Salins, because the VSBA “is interested in the communities with the billions-of-dollars budgets.”
Salins also said that the VSBA “loves to bully” her when she asks what she said are non-controversial questions during VSBA meetings or trainings. And she added that there are “tons of alternatives to their pieces of training.”
“As for their policy services, we left those last year,” said Salins. “The VSBA is responsible for many of the policies or lack thereof that are creating the problems that you are seeing in our school system today. Why would we want to continue to pay for those policies?”
At the same time, according to Salins, legislative priority changes she submitted to the VSBA on behalf of the Warren County School Board all were rejected. “They do not give a reason why; they did not ask questions; they did not give any discussion period whatsoever,” she said.
However, Lo said it’s not fair to say that the VSBA is responsible for Warren County School Board policies.
While the Warren County School Board has followed VSBA policy positions for a number of years — instituting some policies that disagree or are inconsistent with those of the VSBA and some that did not — Lo said, “Part of that is just due to it having built up over many years, predating all of us that are currently on this board.”
Lo said there’s a need for the School Board to work with its attorneys to review existing policies to ensure they make sense and are in line with the board’s values.
“I think that is part of the conversation that we were having earlier that needs to happen,” she said, “but I wouldn’t put that at the feet of the VSBA. I think that’s our responsibility as a school district to address those.”
Lo said she wasn’t disagreeing with Salins but said she “just came to another conclusion.”
Having put in a substantial amount of time and effort into being a delegate for the VSBA, Salins said it’s busy work, and it’s wasting her time. “It is wasting this community’s time. It’s wasting this community’s money. You gotta know when it’s time to cut bait, and it is time to cut bait.”
The Warren County School Board’s contract with the VSBA ends in March.
More votes
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved its consent agenda items, which included an item to authorize the superintendent to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors increase the School Board’s fiscal year 2023-2024 Operating Fund Budget by $112,847 in Category 61000 – Instruction.
Contingent upon the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the additional appropriation request, a new position of Behavior Coach assigned to Special Education in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) was also approved.
The consent agenda approval also included items to approve Warren County High School’s overnight wrestling and cross-country trips, as well as Skyline High School’s overnight wrestling tournaments.
The School Board also unanimously approved the addition of the Student Support Position contract and its grade 42 salary scale. WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee said the interim position will allow newly hired district staff to accept a contract as they work toward their licensure while filling a WCPS vacancy.
“This could also help accommodate those who are working on their degrees in our ‘Grow Your Own’ program as they enter the final stages of their degree program and/or student teaching,” Lee said.
WCPS also received permission from the School Board to purchase Chromebooks for the district’s Technology Department totaling $284,972. Funding for this purchase will come from the Virginia Public School Authority technology grant, according to WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant, who said the department is in need of replacement Chromebooks for students and staff. The cost covers hardware, product protection, and licensing for 767 Chromebooks, he said.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Revamps Leadership for Enhanced Community Service
Lieutenant Collins Ascends to Operations Captain, Among Other Notable Appointments
In an ongoing pursuit of excellence and community trust, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently revealed significant changes to its leadership team. These key appointments and promotions are poised to invigorate the department’s daily operations, fortifying its pledge to safeguard and serve the citizens of Warren County.
Captain Collins, previously holding the rank of Lieutenant, has taken the mantle of the Operations Captain. His fresh designation encompasses an array of responsibilities central to the office’s smooth functioning. This notably includes oversight of resource management, planning, and the enhancement of operational efficiency. Captain Collins, no stranger to the intricacies of the office’s dynamics, brings to the table profound experience and acumen. His transition promises the office’s optimized resource utilization and a firm handle on day-to-day undertakings.
Meanwhile, First Sergeant Phillips has climbed the ranks to emerge as the Patrol Lieutenant. His newly acquired role will be instrumental in directing and harmonizing the efforts of patrol units. As the overseer of these squads, Lieutenant Phillips is tasked with ensuring that law enforcement remains both rigorous and fair and that responses to incidents are both swift and appropriate. With his deep-seated understanding of law enforcement standards, Phillips is anticipated to spearhead patrol teams with a renewed focus on fortifying the bond of trust between the sheriff’s office and the Warren County community.
In another pivotal move, Captain Mumaw has been entrusted with the rank of Major, subsequently adopting the title of Chief Deputy for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A crucial position, Major Mumaw will be the linchpin connecting all divisions within the office. His overarching duty encompasses ensuring fluid communication, meticulous coordination, and unwavering adherence to the office’s ethics, accountability, and conduct standards. Mumaw’s commendable leadership abilities and unwavering commitment present him as an ideal fit to amplify the department’s effectiveness in its public service mission.
These alterations in the hierarchy of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office embody their relentless drive towards delivering exemplary law enforcement services tailored to the community’s evolving needs.
For those seeking further insight into these leadership transitions or with any queries about the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mark A. Butler stands ready to assist and can be reached at 540-635-4128.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s strategic leadership reshuffle paints a promising picture of an organization steadfast in its commitment to community safety, trust, and unparalleled service. As these appointed officers step into their roles, Warren County can anticipate an era marked by transparency, effectiveness, and deeper community connections.
Infuriated Parents Demand Action on Discipline from Warren County School Board
Emotions ran high at the 6:30 p.m. meeting of the Warren County School Board (WCSB) on September 6 at the Warren County Government Center. The evening began on a positive note with an attendance award and quickly took a turn as parents stood up during the Community Participation portion of the meeting to report unaddressed misbehavior in schools and to question whether the school board and administrative staff have truly done everything within its capacity to solve the perceived problems.
Despite Kristen Pence’s efforts as Chair to maintain order, members of the audience often spoke without permission, reflecting the point to which their patience has been pushed by the circumstances surrounding recent alleged acts of violence, bullying, and substance abuse in Warren County Public Schools. The testimonies of parents electrified the room, even drawing tears from Melanie Salins, representative from the North River District.
Although many of the testimonies elicited a visceral reaction from the audience, as well as the Board, the testimony of Virginia Cram, mother of a young man who was brutalized by a fellow student at Skyline Middle School, drew the strongest reaction from the room, subsequent speakers turning to Cram and expressing their sympathy.
Prior to Cram’s message, Amy Flora of the Warren County Education Association thanked the Board for their support, providing a stark contrast to the message that followed. “Every day, I send my children off to be educated, and I expect that my children are safe within the walls of their schools,” Cram began, then indicating her 12-year-old son Aidan had not been. On Thursday, August 24, in gym class, he was assaulted by another student in his grade. Cram received a phone call in which the school representative told her she needed to be at Skyline Middle School within 10 minutes or they would have to call 911 because Aidan was so badly injured. “I panicked,” Cram said, “and the woman whom I was speaking to had still not put eyes on him.”
Still on the phone as she drove to the school, Cram was informed by the principal that Aidan had been shoved twice, and when he shoved back, he was punched. The principal was unable to describe Aidan’s condition. Arriving at the school and bypassing the pick-up line as instructed, Cram was met by the school nurse and the front office administrator, both of whom rushed Aidan out to her. They said they had just been able to stop the bleeding, and the nurse communicated that she believed his jaw was broken. Indeed, it was.
“He was rushed to emergency surgery to fix his broken jaw. He lost at least two adult teeth, and the oral surgeon is doing everything he can to save the third adult tooth. Aidan will be on a liquid diet for at least another month,” his mother told the school board. Looking back, Cram said she was astounded by how little information she received in the moments leading up to her arrival at the school. She said she lamented the bureaucratic language she confronted later when speaking to school representatives, receiving no assurance that her son would be safe if he returned to school.
When Cram told school representatives that Aidan might have to be homebound, she said they seemed relieved. Based on reports from other students, Cram believes that the attacker returned to school the next day. “If that is the case, then the school has violated its own code of conduct, and it has violated the trust of every parent in this community that the school is a safe place for their child.” Cram and her husband have been instructed to direct all their questions to the school system’s legal counsel. She indicated their attorney has been trying to contact the counsel for two weeks without a response.
The incident was caught on camera. Cram, who has seen the video, described her son’s attempt to shove back more as an attempt to remove the attacker’s hands from his body. Quickly becoming concussed, Aidan was in no condition to defend himself after being punched.
Cram asked the board what they knew and what they had done about the incident. She also asked what the Skyline Middle School had done. There were reports of Aidan being bullied prior to the day of the attack, so it would seem this incident did not come out of the blue, his mother believes. Did those reports at all serve as a red flag? Furthermore, she asked, if the nurse believed Aidan’s jaw was broken, why did the school not call 911 immediately? “We are expecting answers to our questions, and we are expecting them last week,” Cram declared in her closing remarks.
Responding to Cram and other outraged parents who spoke on Wednesday evening, several board members expressed their overall concern, Pence saying emphatically that the lack of discipline is “unacceptable.” Melanie Salins played a pivotal role in the remainder of the evening, introducing a vote of no confidence against Division Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, whose leadership she perceives to be severely lacking. However, in that vote, she stood alone. She also made a motion to leave the Virginia School Boards Association, who, in her judgment, have wasted Warren County’s money and provided no real results. Voting on that motion, all members said “aye” except Andrea Lo. Regarding the acquisition of electric buses to replace Warren County’s diesel buses, Salins was equally grim. The cost, in her mind, is prohibitive.
Asked before she went into the Board’s closed session if she at all felt that the Board was under unfair pressure to do something it could not possibly do, Salins’ response was an emphatic “No!” Despite what she agreed may appear to be a Titanic moment, “There is no excuse,” she said, adding, “We should absolutely take control of this ship, or it is going to sink.” One of the potential solutions she mentioned was the Regional Alternative Education Program described on Virginia’s Department of Education website. Some young people may need to pause their lives and enroll in a program where their unique behavioral issues can be addressed. Also, “pulling the parents back in more closely is really key,” Salins said.
