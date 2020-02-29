Ten tips to help prevent falls

Falls are the leading cause of injury among seniors, and most hospital admissions for injuries are due to falls. Falls can often be avoided simply by taking a few steps to adapt to the changes that come with age—changes in vision, hearing, balance, and bone density. Following some fall prevention tips can help you stay safely in your home for years to come.

1. Install more lighting in the darkest areas of your home so you can see well despite failing eyesight.

2. If necessary, move your furniture so you can circulate more easily in the different rooms.

3. Reorganize the contents of your kitchen cabinets and closets so as to make frequently used items more easily accessible.

4. Purchase a stepladder with a safety rail for reaching high objects.

5. Exercise more to maintain balance and build muscle strength.

6. Make sure that the bottom of your shower stall and bath have non-slip surfaces; use a non-slip bath mat on the bathroom floor to avoid slipping when coming out of the shower.

7. If necessary, install grab bars in the shower, bath, and near the toilet. Never use a towel rack for support.

8. Use a cane or walker, if you feel the need for one, in order to avoid tiring yourself unnecessarily.

9. Wear good comfortable shoes with flat heels, as they are more stable.

10. During the winter wear ice grips, also known as ice cleats, to avoid slipping.