Teriyaki chicken stir-fry with maple syrup
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Servings
4
Ingredients
Sauce
• 1/3 cup rice wine (sake or mirin) or dry sherry
• 1/3 cup soy sauce
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Sauté
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1-1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into strips
• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 3 cups vegetables of choice (peppers, mushrooms, celery, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, snow peas, zucchini, etc.), cut into strips
Directions
1. Mix all sauce ingredients.
2. Heat oil in a wok or a large frying pan and sauté the chicken until it’s golden brown.
3. Add the remaining ingredients and continue cooking for a few more minutes.
4. Pour in the sauce and bring to a boil to thicken. Stir well to coat the chicken and vegetables.
5. Serve with steamed rice or vermicelli noodles.
Energy: 469 calories
Protein: 39 g
Carbohydrates: 31 g
Fats: 21 g
High folic acid content
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Creamy veal stew
On a cold day when you’re running low on energy and have no idea what to make for supper, turn to this creamy veal stew. This flavorful dish is sure to take the chill off.
Start to finish: 1 hour 45 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 4 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, minced
• 3 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1/2 cup dry white wine
• 2 sprigs fresh thyme
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
• 3 cups chicken broth
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1 tray white mushrooms (8 ounces), quartered
• 3 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
Directions
1. Lightly flour all sides of the veal cubes. In a large pot, melt the butter, then sear the veal cubes for about 1 minute to evenly brown them. Remove the meat and set it aside.
2. In the same pot, cook the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Deglaze with white wine. Add the thyme and rosemary. Lower the heat and let simmer until the wine is reduced by half.
3. Return the meat to the pot, then pour in the broth. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let simmer over low heat for about an hour.
4. Mix the cornstarch and cream, then pour into the pot. Add the vegetables, and adjust seasoning as needed. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for about 25 minutes or until the meat and vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
All-dressed maple oatmeal
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Servings
6
Ingredients
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 2 Empire apples or 2 pears, cubed
• 4 cups of water
• 2 cups quick oats
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1 pinch of cinnamon
• 1 pinch of nutmeg
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1 cup maple syrup
• 1/2 cup pecans or other nuts, toasted and coarsely crushed
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine lemon juice and cut fruit, coating well to prevent browning. Set aside.
2. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, mix together water, oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
3. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, then incorporate milk and maple syrup.
4. Pour hot oatmeal into bowls and top with reserved fruit and nuts. Serve right away.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Gnocchi with tomato sauce
When it comes to Italian cuisine, there’s no shortage of dishes to warm your belly and lift your spirits on a dreary day. This pillowy gnocchi is no exception.
Start to finish: 2 hours 30 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
Gnocchi
• 4 russet potatoes, washed but not peeled
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 egg, lightly beaten
Garnish
• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
• A few fresh basil leaves
Sauce
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1 can San Marzano tomatoes (28 ounces)
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 4 sprigs Italian parsley
• 4 sprigs of fresh oregano
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
• 4 sprigs fresh basil
• 1 onion, diced
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup heavy cream
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Poke potatoes several times with a fork. Bake directly on the rack for an hour.
2. In the meantime, pour the oil into a deep pan and heat over medium-high heat. Add the fresh herbs to the pan, and fry lightly for about 5 minutes. Remove the herbs and discard them. Lower the heat. Add the onions and cook without browning. Add the garlic, and cook for another minute. Salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomatoes and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 45 minutes.
3. Remove the potatoes from the oven and peel them immediately (wear oven mitts to avoid burning yourself). Place the potatoes in a large bowl and purée them with a potato masher. Sprinkle with salt and let cool to room temperature.
4. Add the flour and egg to the bowl. Mix with your hands until the dough has a smooth texture, but don’t overwork it. Place the dough on a floured work surface and divide it into 6 equal pieces. Use your hands to roll out each piece into a long rope (about half an inch thick). Use a knife to cut the ropes into half-inch pieces.
5. Pour the cream into the sauce and mix well. Use a wooden spoon to break up any remaining chunks of tomato. Add seasoning as needed.
6. Cook the gnocchi in two batches in a large pot of salted water. Once they float to the surface, wait another 2 minutes before removing the gnocchi from the water and placing them in the sauce.
7. Mix the gnocchi and sauce well, then pour into a baking dish. Sprinkle the mixture with Parmesan cheese and set the oven to broil until the cheese is golden brown. Garnish with fresh basil.
For beautiful gnocchi worthy of a five-star restaurant or an Italian grandmother’s kitchen, use a fork or wooden gnocchi board to shape them.
5 reasons to buy bulk food
From coffee, flour, and pasta to nuts, legumes, and grains, a wide variety of staple ingredients can be purchased by weight rather than a package. Here are five great reasons to scoop up bulk food.
1. To reduce waste
Since bulk food is stored in reusable containers, you’ll reduce the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills. You’re also less likely to throw out spoiled food if you can buy the exact quantity you need.
2. To save money
3. To enjoy fresh ingredients
If you buy food in the exact quantities you need, you’ll avoid having to store half-empty containers in your pantry for months. Buying bulk food also encourages you to use simple, unprocessed ingredients.
4. To protect the environment
In addition to reducing waste and plastic pollution, buying bulk food shrinks your carbon footprint. This is because it doesn’t have packaging that needs to be manufactured. Plus, bulk food is more efficient to transport.
5. To try new recipes
Whether you want to try baking with spelt flour or cooking with cardamom, bulk food makes it easy and affordable to sample new ingredients since you can buy whatever amount of the product you want.
COVID-19: is bulk food safe?
The risk of contracting the coronavirus from eating or handling food is considered low. Additionally, bulk food and grocery stores have implemented safety measures such as mandatory handwashing and using clean scoops to handle food.
Minestrone soup
This hearty soup is classic comfort food. Feel free to eat it from a bowl, drink it from a cup or sip it from a Thermos if you’re on the go.
Start to finish: 40 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 onion, chopped
• 2 carrots, diced
• 2 celery sticks, diced
• 1 small turnip, diced
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
• 1 can diced tomatoes (28 ounces)
• 1 can green beans (14 ounces)
• 1 zucchini, diced
• 1 teaspoon basil
• 1 teaspoon parsley
• 1 teaspoon oregano
• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
• A few fresh basil leaves
Directions
1. In a large pot, pour the oil and melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and turnip, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook for another minute. Salt and pepper to taste.
2. Pour in the broth and tomatoes, then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and let simmer for about 15 minutes or until the carrots are tender.
3. Add the green beans, zucchini, dried herbs, and Parmesan cheese. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Add seasoning as needed.
4. Garnish with fresh basil to serve.
Slow-cooked vegetarian curry
One of the best parts about using a slow cooker is the tantalizing aroma that fills your home as food simmers. Sit back and let the anticipation build — this mouthwatering dish is well worth the wait.
Start to finish: 4 hours 20 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 8
Ingredients
• 1 onion, diced
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons ginger, grated
• 2 tablespoons ground coriander
• 2 teaspoons ground turmeric
• 1 teaspoon yellow curry powder
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 cans chickpeas (19 ounces), rinsed and drained
• 1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
• 1 can of coconut milk
• 1 cup vegetable broth
• Juice of 1 lemon
• A few fresh mint leaves
Directions
1. In a pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, and cook until it’s translucent. Add the garlic and spices, then cook for another 2 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
2. In a slow cooker, add the chickpeas, squash, coconut milk, broth, and the onion mixture. Mix carefully.
3. Set the slow cooker to low heat for 4 hours. Add the lemon juice, and adjust seasoning as needed.
4. Serve alone or with rice, and garnish with fresh mint.
