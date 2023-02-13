Obituaries
Terry Lee Darr (1951 – 2023)
Terry Lee Darr, 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Consulate Health and Rehabilitation in Woodstock, VA.
Terry was born December 26, 1951, to the late Marvin Edward and Gertrude (Cook) Darr in Front Royal, VA. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Erica Kay Darr; brother, James Alan Darr Sr.; and nephew, Michael Darr.
Terry was employed for over 30 years in the family business of Darr’s Drywall.
Terry is survived by his son, Brandon “Heath” Darr, and wife, Heather of Delaplane, VA; a brother, Larry Edward Darr of Front Royal, VA; sister, Donna Riley Clipper and husband Jack of Strasburg, VA; granddaughter, Emma Diane Darr of Winchester, VA; and grandson, Brandon Lee Darr of Front Royal, VA. Terry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he loved dearly.
Terry kept a wonderful relationship with his former wife, Sandra Kay Renner, until his passing.
Terry was blessed with many talents, but his unconditional love for his family and friends was the best. Terry also enjoyed spending time with his pet Dachshund “Theodore.”
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nursing and care staff of Consulate Health and Rehabilitation as well as the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Per Terry’s request, there will not be a service. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date.
Obituaries
Wanda Lee Wharton (1953 – 2023)
Wanda Lee Wharton, 69, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ms. Wharton was born on April 10, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Ernest Good and Margie Frazier. She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her former spouse, Eugene Wharton; son, Samuel “Sam” Dimon; brother, Al Good; sister, Ann Mahoney; and granddaughter, Amber.
Obituaries
Shirley Marie Connors (1935 – 2023)
Shirley Marie Connors, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, February 6, 2023.
A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The burial will follow all services at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family at 9 A.M. the same day.
Shirley was born on June 17, 1935, in Wauchula, Florida, to the late William and Myrtie Flint. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Connors Sr.; her daughter, Adlaine Connors; and her brothers and sisters.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Donald Edward Connors Jr. and Glenn Alan Connors; her grandchildren, Nathan Edward Connors (Heather Holt), Tyler Pittman, Krysten Dellinger, Damien Connors, Dusty Connors, Karrigan Mantz, Duncan Connors, and Destiny Connors; her great-grandchildren, Cadence Dellinger, Leah Wolfe, Mason Dellinger, Tucker Dellinger, Bradley Mantz, Parker Mantz, Reagan Mantz, Irene Lowell, Cullen Lowell and Patricia Holt; her longtime friends, Missy Dilley and Mona Haynes; and numerous friends and extended family members.
Donald Connors Jr., Nathan Connors, Duncan Connors, Colin Lowell, and Gary Rice will be pallbearers.
Obituaries
Waldo Emerson Rudacille (1943 – 2023)
Emerson Rudacille, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with The Rev. Dr. Bill Wade officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Emerson was born January 7, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Waldo Emerson Rudacille, Sr and Alma Elizabeth Hall Rudacille.
He retired after many dedicated years as a Mechanical Engineer. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Janice Jarrell Rudacille; one son, Michel Emerson Rudacille and wife Robin of Chantilly; one granddaughter, Megan Rudacille; and one grandson, Joshua Rudacille.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 11, from 12:00 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Giles “Bob” R. Henry Jr. (1944 – 2023)
Giles “Bob” R. Henry Jr., 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Bob was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on November 15, 1944, the son of the late Giles R. Henry Sr. and Margrette D. Henry.
Bob leaves behind two daughters, Kelly R. Knowles-Miller (husband Rob) and Shannon H. Kim (husband Brian); two grandsons, David W. Knowles Jr., and Adin W. Kines Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Kennedy A. Knowles; partner, Catherine Allen and her daughter, Carter Coberly (husband Joe) and their son, Cooper Coberly and one sister, Patsy Grove.
Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David W. Knowles, and brother-in-law, John B. Grove.
For forty years, Bob was a painting contractor. He owned and operated Quality Decorators Inc. He became a class A contractor and owned and operated G.R. Henry Jr. Construction. He was well-known throughout the area for building homes of the highest quality.
Bob loved boating, traveling, and living life to the fullest.
The interment will be private.
Obituaries
Deborah L. “Debbie” Kenney (1952 – 2023)
Deborah L. “Debbie” Kenney, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the home of her son in Front Royal, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Debbie was born April 18, 1952, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Franklin Louis and Elizabeth Lou Carpenter Kenney.
Surviving is her children, Rick Marders of King George, Virginia, Becky Ellifritz and fiancé James Dressler of Front Royal, Patrick M. Morris and wife Kelly of Front Royal, and Crystal Morris Porter and husband Mike of Front Royal; one brother, Bill Kenney and wife Pam of Dayton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Ricky Marders, James Anthony Rawlings, Azelyn Marsh, Kaleb Marsh, Erika Jenkins, Nathan Charles Morris, Grant Ellifritz, Zackery Franklin, Sierra Porter, Allie Porter and Titan Teter; three great-grandchildren, Theo Glascoe, Aryah Glascoe and Autumn Marsh; and her kitty, Peek A Boo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Destiny Marders and Joseph Quade.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 7, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Debbie’s name to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Diane Victoria Garber (1985 – 2023)
Diane Victoria Garber, 37, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Peter Kennedy officiating.
Diane was born on February 18, 1985, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to the late Larry Rasmussen Sr. and Susan Hamilton Peacemaker. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Rasmussen Jr., and her grandfather, Robert Rasmussen.
Surviving along with her mother are her grandmother, Patsy Rasmussen; son, Dawson Garber; two daughters, Mira Capcara and Delilah Rasmussen; three brothers, Michael Rasmussen Sr. (Kelsey), Stephen Rasmussen (Amanda) and Tristan Phillips; sister, Traci Wallace (John) and grandson, Timothy Racine.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her children.