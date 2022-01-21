Terry Lee Wood Sr. (1965 – 2022)

Terry Lee Wood Sr. 56 of Stephens City, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born on January 5, 1965, at Front Royal, Virginia. He was a 1984 Warren County High School graduate and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.

He married Vicky Elkins Wood on August 7, 1993. In addition to Vicky, he is survived by his son Terry Lee Wood, Jr. and daughter Tory Lynn Wood of Stephens City, Virginia. A granddaughter Taytum Kinslee Wood. Sisters April Henry and Stacy Bennett of Front Royal. He was preceded in death by his mother Sarah “Perky” Wood and sister Tina Cooke. Also, survived by, one nephew, five nieces, three great-nephews, two uncles, two aunts, and numerous cousins. He’s survived by numerous pets. His favorite is his beloved loyal Cavalier King Charles named Freddie.

Terry’s love for baseball led him to over a decade of volunteering at Front Royal Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball League. Terry was very proud of letters to try out for the Pittsburg Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. In his teenage years, he was raised by Tommy and Hazel Campbell. Terry was a past member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He worked for UPS for nearly 35 years, as a package driver. Terry was an epic fan of Ryan Blaney #12 NASCAR and The Washington NFL Football Team.

Pallbearers will be Mark Pearson, Mike Saville, Lance Darr, Wade Holloway, Michael Pullen, and Ronnie Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Guna Subedi, Dr. James Dingess, Ken Wood, Gene Wise, Larry Cain, Gary Williams, Ashby Grimsley, Sam Duncan, John Baltimore, Mike Moore, Bobby Matthews, David Leffew, Glenny Comer, Jeff Bowers, Ed Roomsburg, Henry Larsen, Greg Trenary, and Terry Sherman.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, January 22nd at 1 pm. Followed by his funeral service at 2 pm. Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Sammy Campbell will be officiating.

In case of inclement weather, please call Maddox Funeral Home for a new service date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be accepted through Maddox Funeral Home.