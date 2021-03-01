Connect with us

Jenspiration

Testimonials from Reaching Out Now volunteers

Published

8 hours ago

on

Reaching Out Now had a busy week last week serving meals to 83 families in Warren County. The work RON is doing is just amazing. Every Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers from the community come together to deliver the delicious food that Chef Devin Smith and wife Teketia prepare along with other volunteers. Meals are healthy combinations of favorites like BBQ sandwich with cole slaw, pork chops & mashed potatoes, shepards pie, or spaghetti & meatballs, just to name a few! Watch this video to hear testimonials from some of the volunteers as they arrived to pick up their deliveries for the night:

Featured in the video: Front Royal Police Chief Magalis & Captain Cline, Allen Linder and Cheyenne Bailey (Girl of Destiny), Debbie Ploski, Samantha Barber & Ms April (Participating family), Brian and Joan Ahier, Carol Hoopes, Teketia Smith, Krystal Hall, Devin Smith, and Joe Barber.

To learn more about Reaching Out Now visit: reachingoutnow.org.

Mary Jo Cochran from the Rotary Club of Warren County dropped off a donation check this week to help Reaching Out Now continue this wonderful work.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Jenspiration

Shower Trailer update for Warren County’s Thermal Shelter guests

Published

3 days ago

on

February 26, 2021

By

The shower trailer will be available to the guests of our local Thermal Shelter during the winter. It will also be available in case of disaster and for emergency personnel. In the past we have borrowed shower trailers from other counties. We are finally filling a high demand need!

The goal is to have three separate shower stalls installed. The trailer will be complete with hot water heaters and toiletries. Each stall will have it’s own door for privacy and convenience.

In the links below, there are items that are needed for purchase if you would like to help in lieu of a cash donation. Links provided by Robert Hupman, the man with the plan!

  1. 275 Gallon Water Tank
  2. Fold Up Step for 30″ Door
  3. Roll A Ramp – portable ramp 16ft L x 26″W – Fill your cart with this item: A12615A19 ($1,469.99)

Story provided to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. To learn more about Rotary visit our website!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

The community reads to our children – Captain Crystal Cline

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 15, 2021

By

Phoenix Project has a wonderful ongoing program reading to our children! The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!

For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.

How Do Dinosaurs Say Goodnight — read by Captain Crystal Cline

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Meet February’s business sponsored pet of the month, Jewel

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 11, 2021

By

Jewel is about one year old.  She will be spayed on February 17 and will be available for adoption after.  Jewel has a good bit of energy so she will need to go to a family ready to play!

The Humane Society is currently operating by appointment only.  Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application.  Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application. humanesocietywarrencounty.com

Be sure to come out to the Warren County Humane Society to visit with Jewel and her friends who are ready for their furever homes!

Adoption fees sponsored by:

  • Maria Martinez
    Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
    135 North Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
    (540) 635-2825
    billpowersagency.com

Adoption & video sponsored by:

  • Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®  
    “Your Happy Home Expert!”
    CRUM REALTY, INC.
    318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
    540-683-0790
    jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
    (Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options.)
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Do you have a favorite author? Adopt-An-Author Program is for you!

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 2, 2021

By

Samuels Library has a new program launching called Adopt-An-Author! Watch this video to learn more from Melody Hotek, President of Friends of Samuels Library.

Do you have an author that you LOVE and want to be the first to read all new publications? February is a special month at the library for a few other reasons too. Check it out!!

Samuels Public Library

330 East Criser Road | Front Royal, VA 22630
(540)635-3153
samuelslibrary.net/adopt-an-author
www.tasteforbooks.net

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

FRWRC Center Stage: Kimberly Hancock with Code Ninjas

Published

1 month ago

on

January 27, 2021

By

FRWRC Center Stage with Kimberly Hancock (Dare to Dream Grant Recipient) and a new Main Street business called Code Ninjas.  Do you have children at home who consider themselves “gamers?”  Let’s put these gamers to work and learn how to code interactively! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Code Ninjas.

Follow Code Ninjas on Facebook or their website. Visit these sites for business hours and events.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage.  This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.”  Contact the FRWRC for more information.  Are you a member of the FRWRC?  Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

The community reads to our children – Samuels Public Library

Published

1 month ago

on

January 27, 2021

By

Phoenix Project has started a new program. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!

For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.

Samuels Public Library reads Grumpy Pants by Claire Messer
Penguin is having a grumpy pants kind of day. Join us to learn how he finds a good mood after all!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
50°
Sunny
6:44am6:05pm EST
Feels like: 45°F
Wind: 14mph WNW
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 1
TueWedThu
46/28°F
59/37°F
52/28°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
3
Wed
9:00 am Community Blood Drive @ Front Royal Fire and Rescue Department
Community Blood Drive @ Front Royal Fire and Rescue Department
Mar 3 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Community Blood Drive @ Front Royal Fire and Rescue Department
The Front Royal Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive on Wednesday, and all eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation of the GIFT OF LIFE! Jeff Farmer and the[...]
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Mar 3 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Mar
9
Tue
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Mar
13
Sat
10:00 am HSWC Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4-H Center
HSWC Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4-H Center
Mar 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
HSWC Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4-H Center
The Humane Society of Warren County “Polar Plunge” delayed from February 20 due to “too-polar” weather here in northwestern Virginia has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 13 – Don’t worry, it will still be a[...]
Mar
16
Tue
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Mar
23
Tue
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 23 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Mar
28
Sun
2:00 pm Pictures with the Easter Bunny @ Warren County Community Center
Pictures with the Easter Bunny @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 28 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Pictures with the Easter Bunny @ Warren County Community Center
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny! Pictures will be taken and printed on site; upon departure you will be given an Easter[...]
Mar
30
Tue
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 30 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Apr
3
Sat
12:00 pm Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 3 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Eggs are popping up all over Sky Meadows State Park. Visit our egg-laying free-range chickens by taking our Chicken Walk. Go on an egg-citing Geocache adventure. Kids, use your scavenger hunting skills using clues from[...]
Apr
17
Sat
all-day Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Apr 17 all-day
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
This tried and true Epic 24-hour AR will test your biking, paddling, trekking, and navigation skills as you explore two state parks (one of them brand new!) and national forest lands. Join soloists and teams[...]