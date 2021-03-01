Testimonials from Reaching Out Now volunteers

Reaching Out Now had a busy week last week serving meals to 83 families in Warren County. The work RON is doing is just amazing. Every Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers from the community come together to deliver the delicious food that Chef Devin Smith and wife Teketia prepare along with other volunteers. Meals are healthy combinations of favorites like BBQ sandwich with cole slaw, pork chops & mashed potatoes, shepards pie, or spaghetti & meatballs, just to name a few! Watch this video to hear testimonials from some of the volunteers as they arrived to pick up their deliveries for the night:

Featured in the video: Front Royal Police Chief Magalis & Captain Cline, Allen Linder and Cheyenne Bailey (Girl of Destiny), Debbie Ploski, Samantha Barber & Ms April (Participating family), Brian and Joan Ahier, Carol Hoopes, Teketia Smith, Krystal Hall, Devin Smith, and Joe Barber.

To learn more about Reaching Out Now visit: reachingoutnow.org.