Thanatophobia: understanding and overcoming death anxiety

It’s normal to have concerns about aging or to worry about how your loved ones will cope after you’re gone. However, for some people, a fear of death or dying can cause severe anxiety that disrupts their daily life. This is referred to as thanatophobia. Here’s what you should know.

Symptoms

Thanatophobia, also known as death anxiety, is a type of anxiety that generally only manifests itself if the affected person thinks about or is confronted with the subject of death. Depending on the severity of the phobia, it can cause a variety of symptoms such as:

• Increased anxiety about dying or losing a loved one

• Chronic insomnia stemming from a fear of dying in your sleep

• Persistent feelings of guilt, sadness, or anger

• Panic attacks when the subject of death is brought up

Someone with thanatophobia might also avoid places that remind them of death, such as hospitals and cemeteries, and activities they view as potentially fatal such as driving or flying.

Treatments

If thanatophobia prevents someone from living a normal life, there are therapies that can help ease the fear associated with death. Cognitive-behavioral therapy, for example, focuses on changing thought patterns and developing strategies to deal with feelings of anxiety. Practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing can also help.

If death anxiety is interfering with your daily life, don’t hesitate to speak with your doctor or consult a mental health professional.

Funeral and estate planning

If you want to plan for your death and make things easier for your loved ones after you’re gone, look into writing a legal will and pre-planning your funeral.