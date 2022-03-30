Community Events
Thank you to our Ride With Rotary sponsors
The Rotary Club of Warren County is so pleased to report that the inaugural Ride With Rotary is shaping up to be an awesome event. Our sponsorship participation is outstanding for the ride and truly inspiring. This week during the 7am club meeting, BattleGrounds Fitness, co-founders Joe McFadden and Rocky Medina, stopped by and presented their sponsorship check. Watch the video to enjoy the moment:
We proudly present our current sponsors: (list subject to change)
SPONSOR – Brevet Another Day $1,000
- Jean’s Jewelers
- BattleGrounds Fitness
- Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
- Wells Fargo Advisors
- Warren County Veterinary Clinic
SPONSOR – WheelSucker $500
- Aders Insurance Agency
- Element Risk Management
- Blue Ridge Community Health
- Melanie Hamel, Weichert Realty
- Shenandoah Medical Associates
- Shenandoah Foot & Ankle
- Ron & Kathy Napier
SPONSOR – Bunny Hop $250
- Hazard Mill Farms
- RG Technical Solutions, LLC
- Taste of India
- Royal Spice
- Melanie Barber
- Carol & Dave Hardy
- Peggy Shrimpton
- Michael & Sherry Williams
- Nancie Williams
SPONSOR – Granny Gear $100
- Explore Art & Clay
- Khukuri Nepali
- Studio Verde
- Irish Mist Farm
- Debbie Grove
- Gail Hartman
It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.
Community Events
You’re invited to the Blue Ridge Hospice fashion show at Front Royal Thrift Shop this Saturday
Find your favorite prom look! Dazzle the guests at your next event! Say yes to your perfect wedding dress! Blue Ridge Hospice is hosting their first Dose of Fashion fashion show at Front Royal Thrift Shop this Saturday, April 2nd, from 3pm-5pm. The Fashion Show will begin at 3:30pm.
The event is free to the community — stop by and check it out!
- Models walking the runway
- DJ entertainment
- Fashions for the entire family
- Plan your formal event on a budget
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Bad Guy’s”
Community Events
Money Management Clinic scheduled for Woodstock
Discover how to take control of your finances and prevent common financial mistakes at a free Money Management Clinic. Get tips that will help you reach your financial goals and have the opportunity to ask financial questions on topics such as budgeting, credit, and debt. The clinic is offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension in cooperation with the Massanutten Association of Realtors, The Massanutten Association of Realtors Affiliates, and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. The program will be held at the Chamber office, 103 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. In addition to financial information you can trust, we’ll also have refreshments and door prizes! Please register at tinyurl.com/moneymanagementclinic by 5 p.m. on Monday. For more information about the clinic, e-mail Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu or call the Warren County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension at 540-635-4549. Clinics are also available free of charge to employers, community organizations, churches, and civic groups with a minimum of 10 participants.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling 540-635-4549 or to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Community Events
Fred Smoot, former Washington Redskin, “Mouth of the South” sports guest & speaker at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Yes, Winchester, there are still Redskins coming to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Tommy Price, Festival President, is pleased to announce Fred Smoot will be added to the long list of former Redskins who have been part of our springtime celebration.
Fred played nine seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings. He went to college at Mississippi State University where he played from 1997 to 2000. He started his junior and senior years, was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) selection both years, and a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He was also a finalist for the Conerly Trophy in 2000.
Smoot was drafted by Washington as the 14th pick in the second round (45th pick overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft and immediately formed an impressive duo with Champ Bailey. Following two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, he returned for a second stint with Washington and helped the team make the playoffs in 2007 and played with the team until 2010. He played in 129 games and had 21 interceptions, 450 tackles, and 5 forced fumbles.
The colorful Smoot, affectionately known as the “Mouth of the South,” was one of the more popular Washington players over the last 20 years. A funny quote attributed to him is, “2/3rds of the earth is covered by water, the other 1/3 is covered by Fred Smoot.” Now, Smoot does some work in the media; and, yes, he is a big Washington fan.
Smoot co-hosts a podcast with popular D.C. sports personality Chick Hernandez called “That’s Your Opinion” on the Bleav Podcast Network. It’s an entertaining show that will make you laugh while offering plenty of good football takes. In addition, he does radio and TV work for CSN, 106.7 The Fan, and NBC.
Smoot will be speaking at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Dental Zone inside the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletic and Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. and will ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Former NASCAR crew chief and analyst, Jeff Hammond, to speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast and ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade
Jeff Hammond’s love of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is equal to that of longtime fans of Bloom Nation. Tommy Price, president of the Festival, is now welcoming Hammond’s return as a speaker at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. Jeff was the Firefighters’ Marshal in 2016. Jeff says, “Apple Blossom to the spring is what Macy’s Parade is to Christmas”
Jeff Hammond joined FOX Sports at the conclusion of the 2000 NASCAR season as an analyst for FOX NASCAR’s inaugural year of MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES coverage, moving over from his duties at Roush Fenway Racing as Kurt Busch’s crew chief.
From 2001 to 2013, Hammond served as an analyst for FOX NASCAR SUNDAY, the network’s prerace show at the time, alongside Chris Myers and Darrell Waltrip. In 2014, he covered stories on pit road, becoming the first former crew chief to serve in that capacity for network television’s NASCAR coverage.
In 2006, Hammond received his first Sports Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Sports Person–Studio Analyst. Hammond visited America’s troops serving overseas in Baghdad and Southwest Asia as part of the NFL on FOX’s Thanksgiving Day coverage in 2010 and in Korea as part of the NFL on FOX’s Thanksgiving Day coverage in 2011. His broadcasting resume includes work for FX, ESPN, Turner, and TNN. He has co-hosted the nationally syndicated NASCAR Country radio show.
In 2019, Hammond was awarded the prestigious Smokey Yunick Award. A year later, Jeff was awarded the Fireball Roberts Hard Charger Award. Hammond may be heard weekly on Performance Racing Network’s “Fast Talk” on Monday evenings and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Late Shift” with Brad Gillie on Tuesday evenings.
In 1974, at the age of 17, the legendary crew chief began his NASCAR career as a tire changer for Walter Ballard. He transitioned to the role of jack man and served in this capacity for all three of Cale Yarborough’s Cup Series championships before winning the 1981 championship as Darrell Waltrip’s jack man. In 1982, Hammond took the helm as crew chief for the first time atop the pit box for Waltrip at the pinnacle of the future Hall of Famer’s career. Together, the pair visited Victory Lane an impressive 43 times, including Waltrip’s 1989 Daytona 500 victory. Hammond, known as a methodical strategist, was Waltrip’s pit boss for two of his three Cup Series championships (1982 and 1985), and won the 1989 GM Goodwrench Teamwork of Excellence Award. He retired with 508 races as a crew chief.
In 2021, Hammond returned to the Crew Chief ranks as only one of four Crew Chiefs chosen for the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience series. Hammond would get his first win in this new racing series with driver and eventual series champion, Tony Stewart.
Hammond co-owns and operates Pit Training and Instruction (PIT) facility, a 24,000 square foot facility in Mooresville, N.C. PIT also owns 5 Off 5 On Race Team Performance and specializes in training current NASCAR pit crew members, in addition to assisting aspiring pit crew members gain the skills and knowledge they need to break into and succeed in NASCAR. Through PIT, Hammond also conducts team-building exercises for corporations and serves as a motivational speaker for several Fortune 500 companies, including ExxonMobil, Northrop Grumman, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Hammond attended East Carolina University, where he played football. He resides near Charlotte, N.C., with his family.
Jeff will be speaking at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at The Tolley Dental Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University at 8 a.m. and riding in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which steps off at 1:30 p.m. through the streets of historic Winchester.
Tickets for Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Recent events with the Sons of the American Revolution
On March 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a presentation ceremony. The Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church assisted greatly in the Revolutionary War Patriot grave marking ceremony conducted that day to honor five patriots buried in the church cemetery.
A certificate was presented to Pastor Janice Marie Lowden who provided chaplain services throughout the program and welcomed the almost ninety individuals gathered for the occasion. She dressed in period attire which added to the colonial atmosphere. A certificate was also provided to Ms. Brenda Boldin, Administrative Secretary for the church. She was responsible for assisting in identifying the graves that were in the cemetery and contacting descendants of patriot John Krim.
The church, represented by Ms Diann Dailey, President of the Trinity Congregation Council, cooperated in the sponsorship of the event and provided refreshments after the ceremony was concluded. Through the efforts of all, a successful ceremony was conducted to honor Revolutionary War Patriots John Nicholas DeLong, John Krim, Jacob Kline, John Krider and Nicholas Samsel.
Also on March 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Color Guard Muster/Workshop. 27 compatriots from around the state gathered to hone their color guard skills.
The event was held at the Wayside Inn, the longest continuously operating Inn within the United States. Built in the 18th century, it is an ideal place for the Sons (SAR) to conduct events and meetings.
The workshop began with an in depth discussion of safety led by Compatriot Brett Osborn. This included procedures involved in firing muskets, bladed weapons and being prepared for obstacles during ceremonies. The second phase conducted by compatriot Dale Corey explaining etiquette and appropriate actions when representing the Society. The group then split.
Brett Osborn took 12 individuals outside for instructions on the procedures for firing muskets. They discussed proper form, commands, the loading and firing procedures. The musketmen were able to fire several rounds each to become familiar with the process. Compatriot Marc Robinson gave the remainder instruction on commands and procedures for movements during ceremonies and events.
Participants were from the following chapters: Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Fairfax Resolves, General Daniel Morgan, Jamestown, Sgt Maj John Champe and Williamsburg.
Compatriots who participated were Rick Abbott, Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, David Cook, Jim Cordes, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Gary Dunaway, Leamon Duncan, Kelly Ford, Chris Melhuish, Erick Moore, Paul Parish, Dennis Parmerter, John Petrie, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques, John Thomas and Richard Tyler.
52/30°F
57/41°F