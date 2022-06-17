Thanks for everything, Dad

Do you have a wonderful dad? Do you tell him often enough how much you love him and how lucky you are to have him? Take advantage of Father’s Day to let him know, in person or in a letter, thanking him for everything he’s done — and still does — for you.

If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few ideas that may speak to your relationship:

• Thank him for attending your dance performances, piano recitals, hockey games, or volleyball tournaments

• Thank him for driving you to medical appointments, extracurricular activities, and your friends’ houses

• Thank him for reassuring you when you’re scared or worried

• Thank him for listening to your joys, disappointments, and dreams

• Thank him for supporting you in difficult times and encouraging you every step of the way

• Thank him for giving you sound advice on important decisions, like buying your first car

Finally, thank your dad for the great childhood memories, family holidays, funny stories, and dad jokes. Above all, tell him you love him for being there for you and for being himself.