Thanksgiving care packages: what to include

If a family member or friend can’t make it home for Thanksgiving, consider sending them a care package to let your loved one know they’re on your mind. Here are a few things you might want to include.

Snacks and treats

Put together an assortment of the person’s favorite snacks or wrap up some Thanksgiving-themed baked goods. If the package has a long way to go, you could print or write out a recipe for pumpkin-spice cookies and fill a jar with the dry ingredients.

Self-care supplies



It’s difficult to be away from family at this time of year, so send your loved one everything they need to unwind. This can include a novel or new journal, a pumpkin spice scented candle, a fall-themed coloring book, or an assortment of soaps, scrubs, and bath salts.

Winter wear

As the cold weather sets in, cozy clothes are the next best thing to a warm embrace from a loved one. Visit local shops and craft fairs to find hand-knitted socks, scarves, hats, and mittens. Toss in an insulated travel mug, so they can enjoy hot beverages on the go.

Letters from home

A handwritten note to your loved one can help close the distance between you, whether it’s a lengthy update on day-to-day life or a simple reminder of how much you love them. Encourage other family members who live with you to write their own notes.

Finally, carefully wrap each item in fall-colored tissue paper and embellish the inside of the box with festive wrapping paper, plastic autumn leaves, and felt pumpkins.