Home
Thanksgiving care packages: what to include
If a family member or friend can’t make it home for Thanksgiving, consider sending them a care package to let your loved one know they’re on your mind. Here are a few things you might want to include.
Snacks and treats
Put together an assortment of the person’s favorite snacks or wrap up some Thanksgiving-themed baked goods. If the package has a long way to go, you could print or write out a recipe for pumpkin-spice cookies and fill a jar with the dry ingredients.
Self-care supplies
Winter wear
As the cold weather sets in, cozy clothes are the next best thing to a warm embrace from a loved one. Visit local shops and craft fairs to find hand-knitted socks, scarves, hats, and mittens. Toss in an insulated travel mug, so they can enjoy hot beverages on the go.
Letters from home
A handwritten note to your loved one can help close the distance between you, whether it’s a lengthy update on day-to-day life or a simple reminder of how much you love them. Encourage other family members who live with you to write their own notes.
Finally, carefully wrap each item in fall-colored tissue paper and embellish the inside of the box with festive wrapping paper, plastic autumn leaves, and felt pumpkins.
Home
Flooring options to spruce up your garage
If your concrete garage floor has seen better days or you want to protect it from stains and damage, a coating or covering can help. Here are some available options.
Coatings
Before applying any type of coating to your concrete floor, it needs to be rigorously cleaned. This option is better suited for heated garages as the coating won’t stick to damp concrete. The most common ones are:
• Concrete paint. This inexpensive product can be applied like regular paint. Regardless of whether you opt for latex or oil-based version, annual touch-ups are a must.
• Epoxy resin. This durable material is resistant to chipping, corrosive chemicals, and damage from frequent use. It’s also easy to maintain, available in a variety of colors, and contains no VOCs.
Whereas concrete paint is easy to apply, epoxy is tricky to work with and requires extensive preparation. For best results, hire a professional to install this coating.
Coverings
Typically, a covering is quick and easy to install. Simply give the concrete floor a thorough sweep in preparation. Although more expensive than coatings, this flooring option is immune to moisture. The two types of coverings are:
• Interlocking tiles. These come in a wide variety of patterns and colors, making it easy to create a custom design. You can also choose between flexible tiles that are comfortable to walk on and rigid, perforated tiles that allow snowmelt and spills to drain away.
• Rollout mats. Available in various sizes, colors, and patterns, these thick rubber carpets are an affordable covering option. However, their soft texture makes them susceptible to damage from chemical stains and gravel imprints.
If your garage floor is substantially damaged, a covering is the most effective way to give it a fresh, blemish-free surface.
Home
Stock vs. custom cabinets: which to choose for your kitchen?
If you’re renovating your kitchen, one of the main decisions you’ll need to make is whether to opt for stock or custom cabinetry. To help you make a choice, here are the advantages of each option.
Stock cabinets
Many home improvement stores offer a wide selection of prefabricated cabinets. You can choose from various materials, colors, and finishes matching your design style. The best part about ready-made cabinets is you can take them home immediately or get them delivered within a few days.
If you have a strict renovation timeline, a simple kitchen layout, and a limited budget, stock cabinets are likely the right choice for you.
Custom cabinets
Cabinets that are made-to-measure and built by a tradesperson are guaranteed to optimize the available space in your kitchen and meet your exact style preferences. You get to decide on the size, material, color, finish, hardware, and more. Nothing is left to chance.
If you have a flexible timeline and a fairly generous budget, custom cabinets are the superior option as long as they’re built and installed by experienced professionals.
Did you know?
The return on investment for a renovated kitchen is typically between 75 and 100 percent. Given the potential effect on the resale value of your home, it’s worth investing in quality cabinets, regardless of whether they’re prefabricated or custom-made.
Home
How to incorporate antiques into your decor
Whether it’s a vintage radio purchased from a local collector or an armoire that’s been in your family for generations, antique pieces can add charm and character to a home when properly showcased. Here are some tips to help you stylishly integrate vintage and antique furnishings with the rest of your decor.
Remember that less is more
A space filled with antiques can easily look outdated rather than stylish. Ideally, you should limit yourself to two or three compelling pieces per room. This will allow you to highlight the unique furnishings and create an eclectic space that’s still pulled together.
Find creative ways to repurpose
Don’t be afraid to dip into different eras
If you respect the interior design principles of scale and proportion, you can mix and match pieces from different periods and achieve beautiful results. In fact, the striking contrast between modern, antique, and vintage items can help bring a sense of balance to space.
Ultimately, the key is to choose pieces you love and that reflect your personality.
Home
Do you have what it takes to be a sheet metal worker?
Are you considering a career in the construction industry? If so, you might be interested in becoming a sheet metal worker. Training for this trade offers numerous employment opportunities and maybe a good fit for you if you like to work with your hands. Here’s what you should know.
The tasks of a sheet metal worker
A sheet metal worker is a skilled tradesperson who fabricates, assembles, installs, and repairs sheet metal products. This typically involves cutting and welding thin pieces of steel, copper, tin, and other metals to create awnings, roofs, ventilation systems, and more. While sheet metal workers often work for construction companies, they might also find employment in factories, custom shops, or as self-employed contractors for residential and civil engineering projects.
The traits of a sheet metal worker
So, do you have what it takes to be a sheet metal worker?
Sheet metal worker training
Many trade schools offer apprenticeship programs for aspiring sheet metal workers. These typically combine technical training with at least 1,000 hours (and often much more) of practical experience.
Home
Hunting: Deep breathing: how to improve your aim
If you want to be a better shooter, the key is to pay close attention to your breath. In general, to prevent the movement of your chest from throwing off your aim, you should pull the trigger during the natural pause in your breathing cycle.
As you take aim, inhale deeply and exhale with force. Then, take a second deep breath and let it out normally. Once your lungs are almost empty, hold your breath. This will give you a five to eight-second window to pull the trigger with precision.
Keep in mind that you won’t always have time to coordinate your breathing with your shot. In a fast-paced situation, you must be able to hold your breath at a moment’s notice. However, you can learn to maintain control of your breathing by practicing techniques such as nasal and belly breathing at home.
Home
5 components of a cozy nursery
If you have a baby on the way, you’ll probably want to think about creating a nursery. Here are five design elements to incorporate into the room.
1. A soft, neutral palette
Create a soothing space with light tones and pastel colors. Options like seafoam green, lavender, and cream are lovely alternatives to the traditional pale pink and baby blue. Be sure to use eco-friendly paint that doesn’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
2. A durable floor
3. An ergonomic chair
A comfortable place to feed, soothe, and read to your baby is essential. Opt for a rocking chair, glider, or simply one with sufficient padding. For those 3 a.m. wake-up calls, treat yourself to a rocking ottoman as well so you’ll have a place to rest your feet.
4. A versatile changing table
An increasing number of vendors now offer multi-purpose changing tables that double as a dresser or bookcase. In addition to being an attractive piece of furniture, you’ll have plenty of storage space for clothes and toys as your child gets older.
5. A safe place to sleep
Before you purchase a new or second-hand crib, make sure it adheres to the latest government safety standards. This includes having a tight-fitting mattress and bars that are no more than 2-3/8 inches apart. You should also be aware that drop-side cribs are a hazard and their sale is prohibited.
For the finishing touches, install a roller shade or thick curtains to make nap time easier. You should also include a few lighting options such as a ceiling light, table lamp, and nightlight.
King Cartoons
Wind: 11mph W
Humidity: 28%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 3
46/27°F
57/39°F