Thanksgiving countdown: a step-by-step guide

If you want a stress-free Thanksgiving, proper planning is key. Here’s an overview of things you can check off your to-do list before the big celebration.

Three weeks before

Now is the time to finalize your guest list by thinking about how many people you can fit at your table for a sit-down dinner. If you want to keep things more casual or plan on hosting a large number of guests, a buffet-style dinner might be more suitable.

Next, plan your menu. Take into account family favorites, Thanksgiving classics, and any dishes your guests are bringing when determining what you’ll need to make. You should also think about drink options and appetizers to serve as guests arrive and throughout the day.

One week before

Create a shopping list and purchase items such as tableware, napkins, cooking utensils, and decor. You can also purchase items such as frozen pie crusts, pumpkin pie filling, and cranberries so that you have them on hand. Now is also the perfect time to pick up your turkey to ensure you have plenty of time to properly defrost it.

One day before

Do one final shopping run to pick up fresh ingredients and any other items you may have forgotten. Get a head start by making dishes such as casseroles and pies to free up valuable oven space on the big day. It’s also a good idea to get garnishes, toppings, salad greens, and stuffing ingredients ready to go. Lastly, put out any serving dishes you’ll need, set the table and make sure the house is clean.

There’s a lot to think about when creating the perfect Thanksgiving feast. Fortunately, by taking your time getting ready and planning ahead, you’re sure to host an event to remember.