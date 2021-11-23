Home
Thanksgiving foods that are safe for your dog
Your dog is an important member of your family, and it’s natural to want to include them in your Thanksgiving festivities. Fortunately, there are a handful of crowd favorites that are safe to share with your pup.
Foods that are safe
You can give your dog the following three foods on Thanksgiving without worry:
1. Turkey meat is OK for your dog to eat as long as it’s served plain. However, avoid feeding your pet fatty turkey skin, as this can cause pancreatitis. In addition, don’t give your dog cooked turkey bones. They’re brittle and could break into small, sharp pieces and cause an injury if swallowed.
2. Sweet potatoes make a great snack for your dog and are loaded with nutrients such as vitamin B6 and beta-carotene. However, you shouldn’t feed your dog raw sweet potatoes as this could upset their stomach. Simply steam the sweet potatoes and serve them plain.
3. Apples are a delicious and healthy snack for your dog. They’re high in vitamin A and C as well as dietary fiber. However, make sure you remove the core and any seeds, as they contain a small amount of cyanide, which can harm your pet.
Foods that are unsafe
There are a few Thanksgiving staples you should never feed your dog. Here are three dishes that shouldn’t be shared with your furry friend:
1. Store-bought ham often contains a lot of sodium. If swallowed by your dog, symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and even kidney damage may arise.
2. Stuffing often contains onion and garlic, which are toxic to dogs. These foods contain thiosulfate, which causes oxidative damage to red blood cells, resulting in hemolytic anemia.
3. Sweets such as chocolate and raisins are poisonous to dogs. In addition, canned pumpkin pie filling may contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that can be deadly to your pet.
If in doubt, stick to your dog’s regular diet, and consult your veterinarian for advice on which foods are safe to feed your pet.
Home
4 interesting facts about Thanksgiving
In honor of Thanksgiving, here are four fun facts about this iconic holiday:
1. The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted three days
The first Thanksgiving celebration took place in 1621. However, turkey wasn’t on the menu. Instead, ducks, geese, and swans are believed to have been served.
2. Americans prepare more than 46 million turkeys for Thanksgiving each year
While turkey isn’t a food staple in most households, it’s a huge hit during the holidays. This is probably because it’s suitable for serving large groups of people.
3. America’s first turkey trot took place more than a century ago
The oldest documented turkey-trot took place in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1896. In fact, it’s become an ongoing annual event that celebrates the community and raises money for youth, family and senior resources.
4. The first TV dinner came from Thanksgiving leftovers
In 1953, the food company Swanson miscalculated their Thanksgiving turkey order and ended up with thousands of pounds of extra meat. To make use of this surplus, the company decided to fill aluminum trays with turkey, cornbread, peas, and sweet potatoes, thus creating the first-ever TV dinner.
This year for Thanksgiving, liven up dinner by sharing some of these interesting facts with your guests.
Home
4 tips to keep your fabric sofa in good condition
If you want to keep your fabric sofa in good condition, it’s important to take proper care of it. Here are four tips to help you extend the lifespan of this type of furniture.
1. Protect it from the sun. Black, blue and other dark fabrics are particularly vulnerable to sunlight and can start to fade within the first year. Arrange your furniture to keep the sofa out of the sun, or close the blinds when you’re not using the room.
2. Follow the instructions. To avoid damaging the fabric, be sure to wash the cushion covers according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Only use cleaning products designed for the specific type of fabric on your sofa.
3. Vacuum it on a regular basis. Brush crumbs and other debris off the sofa as soon as possible to prevent stains. You should also use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum to suck up dust at least once a week.
4. Rotate the cushions. If the back or seat cushions of your sofa can be removed, you should regularly flip and rotate them. This will help extend their lifespan, as it allows the fabric to wear out and fade evenly.
If your fabric sofa needs to be replaced, visit local furniture stores to find a new model that matches your living room decor. Consider opting for a fabric that’s easy to clean, such as nylon or polyester, rather than linen, which is quite absorbent.
Some cleaning companies have specialized equipment and products to effectively clean and deodorize upholstery. Contact the ones in your area to learn more.
Home
Only 5 weeks before Christmas!
There are still several weeks before Christmas, but it’s a good idea to start planning so nothing gets overlooked. Here are a few tasks to check off your holiday to-do list.
• Set a budget for all your Christmastime expenses including gifts, new outfits, and parties.
• Decide who’s on your gift list, and start brainstorming ideas for each person.
• Pick a date for your holiday party, create a guest list and send out invitations.
• Organize a gift exchange among family members, friends, or co-workers.
• Book appointments with your hairdresser, barber, or beautician.
• Sort through your decorations, and determine if any need to be replaced.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider making calendars with your kids or hosting a holiday craft night with friends.
Home
Tips to safely use flammable and combustible products
There are a variety of products that can cause a fire if they’re incorrectly used or stored. In some cases, they may release toxic vapors that can ignite or explode. Here are some important tips to follow when working with these types of substances.
Read the label carefully
Before using a flammable or combustible product, read all the instructions listed on the packaging. Look for any warnings about health hazards and risks of reactions with other chemicals. Never remove the label, and keep these products in their original container.
Work in a ventilated area
Whenever possible, use these products outdoors. Otherwise, make sure the room is well ventilated during and after the process to avoid a buildup of flammable vapors. Stay away from lit cigarettes and other heat sources at all times, and remember to keep a portable fire extinguisher nearby.
Dispose of items properly
Place rags, paper towels, and other materials soaked with flammable or combustible liquids in a sealed fireproof container. If your clothes are wet, hang them outdoors to air out. Next, wash them by hand before putting them in a washing machine and drying them outside. Recycle or dispose of empty containers in the appropriate location, and never cut, weld, or place them near a heat source.
Store in a safe place
Follow the storage recommendations on the product’s packaging. In all cases, however, you should keep these products in a clean and dry environment away from heat sources, doors, and windows. You also shouldn’t store more than the permitted amount.
Finally, remember to regularly inspect any containers used to store flammable and combustible products for signs of damage. Be sure to immediately clean up leaks and ventilate the room. If there’s a substantial leak, notify your local fire department.
Home
5 ways to save energy this winter
In winter, excessive energy use can result in costly utility bills. Fortunately, there are things you can do to minimize the amount of energy you consume. Here are five ways to conserve energy this winter.
1. Reuse the heat from your oven
Leave your oven door open after cooking or baking to take advantage of the heat that was generated to warm your kitchen.
2. Let the sunlight in during the day
The sun offers a free source of heat. To warm your home naturally, simply open your curtains and blinds during the day. However, always remember to close them when the sun goes down, as this will reduce the amount of chill from cold windows.
3. Choose LED holiday lights
LED lights use 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. They also last much longer. With proper care, you’ll be able to use them for many years to come.
4. Change your air filters regularly
Improve your indoor air quality and lower your energy expenditure by performing this home maintenance task. If you have clogged filters, your HVAC system will need to work much harder to heat your home, resulting in higher energy bills.
5. Adjust your ceiling fans
In the winter, set up your fans so that they rotate clockwise. Putting your ceiling fans in reverse will produce an upward draft, moving the warm air down into the rest of the room.
Using these simple strategies can help you save energy while allowing you to stay warm at home. This winter, practice energy conservation in your home to help protect the environment and spend less on your utility bills.
Home
A guide to choosing dining room furniture
Do you want to redecorate your dining room? If so, here are some things to keep in mind when you shop for new furniture.
Table
Determine whether the space will be used for something other than eating such as working from home or doing homework. You should also take into account the size of the room and how many people you want to be able to fit around the table. If you like to entertain but your dining room is small, think about getting a drop-leaf or extendable table.
Chairs
If your dining room is long and narrow, opt for benches or stools that can slide under the table when they’re not in use. Regardless of the type of seats you choose, make sure they’re upholstered or padded with cushions. This will allow everyone to sit comfortably.
Storage
If you have a small dining room, select a tall, narrow hutch. For a larger space, opt for a long buffet that you can hang a mirror or piece of artwork above. Before you make a decision, remember to account for the space needed to open the cabinet doors as well as the direction they open.
Style
Consider what design style you want for the room before you start buying furniture. This will make it easier to pick pieces that go well together and give the space a cohesive look. Whether you decide to give the room a modern, farmhouse, or eclectic feel, it’s best to opt for high-quality materials, especially if you’re worried about scratches.
Visit the furniture stores in your area to find a wide selection of dining room furniture for your home.
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 2
61/37°F
41/27°F