Thanksgiving quiz

Thanksgiving celebrations are steeped in tradition, but how much do you know about the history of this holiday? Test your knowledge with this quick quiz.

1. During which historical event did Thanksgiving become an annual federal holiday?

a. World War I

b. The Civil War



c. The Great Depressiond. The American Revolutionary War

2. When was the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

a. 1904

b. 1871

c. 1989

d. 1924

3. Under which president did the turkey pardon become an annual tradition?

a. George H. Bush

b. Abraham Lincoln

c. Jimmy Carter

d. Dwight Eisenhower

4. How long had the Wampanoag been living in the Cape Cod area when the English settlers arrived?

a. 100 years

b. 1,000 years

c. 10,000 years

d. 100,000 years

5. Which classic Christmas song was originally meant to be sung on Thanksgiving?

a. Silent Night

b. Jingle Bells

c. Winter Wonderland

d. Deck the Halls

6. Why did President Franklin Roosevelt move up Thanksgiving by one week in 1939?

a. To coincide with the launch of the final phase of the New Deal

b. To allow soldiers to spend time with their families before deployment

c. To appease businesses that wanted a longer Christmas shopping season

d. To make sure the annual football game wouldn’t be held in the snow

7. When was the first Turkey Trot?

a. 1831

b. 1643

c. 1919

d. 1896

8. What types of protein were likely eaten at the first Thanksgiving celebration in 1621?

a. Venison and seafood

b. Turkey and buffalo

c. Quail and ham

d. Chicken and lamb

Happy Thanksgiving!

Answers:

1-B, 2-D, 3-A, 4-C, 5-B, 6-C, 7-D, 8-A