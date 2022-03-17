Connect with us

Health

That ominous tingle: Preventing, treating cold sores

Published

2 hours ago

on

If you’re one of the 50 to 80 percent of Americans infected with oral herpes, you might be familiar with the warning signs of a cold sore: A tingling sensation, followed by some redness or swelling. Blisters make their appearance not long after that, and then the action really begins.

Cold sores are uncomfortable and unsightly, and according to Medscape, they’ve been annoying humanity for our entire history. The virus has no cure, but unlike our ancestors, we now have ways to treat symptoms or prevent outbreaks entirely.

First, know your triggers. According to Healthline, common triggers include stress, too much sun exposure, fatigue, hormone fluctuations and compromised immunity. Other illnesses such as colds can contribute to cold sore outbreaks as well, weakening your resistance to the virus while your immune system is busy fighting off another infection.

Cold sores almost always heal on their own within seven to 10 days, but according to the Mayo Clinic, you can relieve discomfort with cold compresses, over-the-counter remedies to dry out the cold sore, a little bit of rest, and pain relievers such as Tylenol. You can also apply a hydrocolloidal bandage to the affected area to prevent crusting and help the sore blend into the surrounding area.


Prescription topical and oral antiviral medications can dramatically shorten healing time, lessen the severity of outbreaks, or prevent them altogether. You can contact your doctor or use a telehealth provider such as Nurx, Rory or GoodRx to discuss whether a prescription medication is appropriate. But check your health insurance benefits first — not all telehealth providers accept insurance, and you may save money by visiting your regular physician.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Related Topics:

Health

What’s polyneuritis?

Published

3 days ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Polyneuritis is a neurological condition that’s characterized by nerve damage to the body’s extremities such as the hands, feet, and arms. This disorder can be caused by underlying conditions like diabetes and kidney failure. However, it can also be triggered by infection, medication, nutrient deficiency, exposure to toxic products, alcoholism, and more.

Symptoms
Polyneuritis can lead to sensory and motor disorders. On top of losing sensation in the affected limbs, you may also experience the following symptoms:

• Muscle paralysis or weakness
• Tingling or numbness in the extremities
• Dry skin
• Night cramps

Moreover, many people with polyneuritis lose their ability to sense temperature and pain.


Treatment
If you think you may have polyneuritis, your doctor will request a neurological evaluation. This will allow them to determine the best course of action. For example, you may be prescribed medication like painkillers or immunosuppressants to help reduce or eliminate your symptoms. Your doctor may also recommend a support device or physiotherapy to strengthen your limbs. If the disease was triggered by alcohol abuse or a vitamin deficiency, you may be given alcoholism therapy or a course of B vitamins as part of your treatment.

If you think you may be experiencing the symptoms of polyneuritis, consult your doctor as soon as possible.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Health

Arthritis of the knee: PRP injections may help

Published

6 days ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

Suddenly, your knees hurt. Getting up from a chair becomes an ordeal. Walking into the kitchen seems like an endurance test. Swelling. Stiffness. Pain.

That’s arthritis.

About 30 million people have knee arthritis caused by simple aging.

The cartilage in the three knee bones begins to thin and wear away and in late stages, the bones rub together causing pain. This causes pain, stiffness, and swelling.


Although there is no cure, a relatively new technique is thought to be effective and safe for osteoarthritis of the knee joint. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections use your own blood to create a concentrate of platelets that are injected into the knee. The process can be quick. as little as 15 minutes for each injection. Patients may need from three to six injections for maximum relief

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), PRP injections are safe and effective, especially for early stages of osteoarthritis of the knee.
Unfortunately, Medicare and major insurance companies do not cover PRP injections, which can cost from $500 to $2,000 per injection. The treatment is still considered experimental.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Health

5 reasons to strengthen your pelvic floor

Published

1 week ago

on

March 8, 2022

By

The pelvic floor is an important group of muscles located at the base of the pelvis. Both men and women can benefit from strengthening these muscles. Here are five reasons to practice pelvic floor exercises.

1. Prevent incontinence
Strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can give you more control over your bladder and bowel and help prevent incontinence.

2. Improve sexual sensitivity
A healthy pelvic floor can increase sexual arousal and lubrication, making it easier to reach orgasm. Additionally, having strong pelvic muscles can prevent painful intercourse.

3. Maintain good posture
If your pelvic floor is too loose or too tight, you may experience lower back and sciatic nerve pain during pregnancy. Moreover, having a healthy pelvic floor can help speed up recovery after giving birth.



4. Recover quicker after surgery
If you recently had a hysterectomy or prostatectomy, doing pelvic floor exercises can help ease a variety of postoperative symptoms, including loose abdominal muscles, organ prolapse, and urinary incontinence.

5. Prevent pain
Strong pelvic floor muscles can help reduce the discomfort associated with bladder pain syndrome (BPS) and constipation. In addition, doing regular pelvic floor exercises can reduce tenderness and numbness while riding a bike.

Consult a perineal and pelvic rehabilitation physiotherapist to start a personalized exercise program.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Health

Women’s health: the importance of taking charge

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 6, 2022

By

Though women have a longer life expectancy than men, the gap is narrowing. Indeed, many women put their own well-being on the back burner to take care of others. Unfortunately, this neglect can result in physical and mental health problems. If left untreated, these issues can result in severe chronic pain or hospitalization. Some of the most common diseases and conditions that affect women include:

• Anxiety
• Arthritis
• Endometriosis
• Insomnia
• Venous insufficiency
• Osteoporosis
• Depression
• Fibromyalgia
• Migraines
• Cancer
• Diabetes
• Heart disease
• Eating disorders

Prevention
Women need to take charge of their health by regularly visiting their doctor and undergoing medical screenings. Don’t be afraid to speak with your physician if you’re experiencing worrying symptoms.

Additionally, adopting healthy lifestyle habits is key. To stay in good health you should exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, stop smoking, get plenty of sleep and maintain meaningful social relationships.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Health

March is Workplace Eye Health and Safety Month: Where are eye injuries most likely?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 3, 2022

By

Where are eye injuries most likely? At work.

Even with safety programs and protective equipment, more than 2,000 working people in the U.S. suffer an eye injury every day.

Damage to the eyes is usually caused when something unexpected happens. It could be a sudden splash of caustic chemicals or an airborne sliver of metal.

Workplace injuries are the leading cause of vision loss and blindness caused by an accident. Of the 2,000 injuries per day, 10 percent to 20 percent will be disabling because of temporary or permanent vision loss.


Many of those injured say they didn’t think they needed to wear eye protection, or were wearing inappropriate eye wear.

Doctors at the American Academy of Ophthalmology say proper eye protection is vitally important, especially in construction, manufacturing and automotive repair.

In mechanical and technical environments, workers should always use machine guarding, work screens and protective eyes wear.

The top causes of workplace eye injuries are:
* Flying shards of metal or glass
* Tools that slip or malfunction
* Particles such as wood splinters, metal shavings or crystalline silica
* Spattered chemicals

Eye health includes more than accident prevention. As more people use computers, eye fatigue and difficulty focusing have become common sources of eye fatigue. Everyone should take breaks, frequently allowing your eyes to focus on distant objects.

There you have it. Wear eye protection when there is even the slightest chance of an injury, and make changes in your work habits to relieve eye fatigue.

Your eyes will be safer and healthier if you make the extra effort.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Health

4 tips for healthy eyelashes

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

Your eyelashes not only enhance the beauty of your eyes but also protect them from dirt and debris. Here are a few tips for taking care of your lashes to ensure they stay healthy and beautiful.

1. Gently remove makeup
Always remove your makeup before going to bed. The best way to do so is to soak a cotton ball in makeup remover, hold it to your eyelid for a few seconds, and then gently wipe away any residue.

2. Limit the use of waterproof mascara
You must aggressively rub your eyelashes to remove waterproof mascara. Consequently, regularly using this type of product can weaken your eyelashes and cause them to fall out.

3. Use a moisturizing product
You can prevent your lashes from drying out and becoming brittle by periodically applying a lash oil or serum.


4. Eat a healthy diet
It’s a good idea to incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, B, and E into your diet. These nutrients promote the growth of fuller and longer lashes.

For personalized advice about caring for your lashes, talk to an experienced beautician.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
52°
Showers in the Vicinity
7:20am7:21pm EDT
Feels like: 52°F
Wind: 3mph NE
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 1
FriSatSun
75/59°F
77/50°F
57/43°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
17
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 17 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]
Mar
19
Sat
9:00 am United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 19 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
United Women of Faith Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Annual Front Royal United Women of Faith Book Sale will be held Sat., March 19, 9 am –2 pm in the Fellowship Hall. Books for everyone available: religion, biographies, history, fiction, and children’s books.[...]
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 10th Virginia Infantry, known as the Valley Guards. Following[...]
10:00 am An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail “Take into your heart the peace of wild things.” Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the outdoors as you walk along the Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join the Shenandoah Chapter Master[...]
11:00 am Revolutionary War Patriots Grave... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Revolutionary War Patriots Grave... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Mar 19 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Revolutionary War Patriots Grave Marking @ Trinity Lutheran Church
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society is sponsoring a grave marking on March 19, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax Street, Stephens City, VA.  The event starts at 11:00 a.m.[...]
Mar
22
Tue
4:30 pm ”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Mar 22 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
”Coping with a Money Crunch” workshop @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Social Services, is offering a free Coping with a Money Crunch workshop to help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who may be struggling[...]
6:00 pm Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Mar 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
DROP THEM OFF. GO HAVE FUN. JUST REMEMBER TO PICK THEM UP. You deserve a night on the town. Meanwhile, your kids want to play and have fun. That’s why we offer Parent’s Night Out[...]
Mar
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
24
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]