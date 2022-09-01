State News
The 21st century’s canary in the coal mine is a robotic dog named Spot
GLEN ALLEN — Coal miners had their canaries sniff out deadly carbon monoxide before the gas could overcome them.
Now, with coal on its way out, nuclear plants are turning to a 21st-century warning system to shield workers from radiation: a robotic dog named Spot.
“You can’t see radiation,” said Joshua Bell, a Dominion Energy nuclear technology and innovation consultant. “It is there, and you can only detect it, so Spot’s a really good way to understand stuff you can’t see before people have to go and experience it themselves.”
A 70-pound contraption designed by Boston Dynamics and powered by a lithium-ion battery, the four-legged robot can be controlled remotely, equipped with up to 30 pounds of sensors, cameras, and other tools, and programmed to carry out tasks. Since the engineering and robotics company introduced the technology in 2019, electric utilities like Dominion have increasingly been eyeing it as a way to reduce radiation exposure for workers at nuclear plants.
“There are a few dozen utilities actively using Spot today, and we’re seeing more and more interest all the time,” said Nikolas Noel, Boston Dynamics’ marketing and communications director, in an email.
Spot wasn’t designed specifically for use at nuclear plants, Noel said. Instead, “the idea was to create a general purpose industrial robot that was highly mobile and could perform useful work in a variety of areas, especially in places that might be dangerous or difficult for people to access.”
“Certainly nuclear facilities fit that criteria,” he said.
Dominion acquired its own Spot in fall 2021. The company, which operates the North Anna and Surry nuclear plants in Virginia, each of which employs over 780 people, currently sources about a third of its electricity for state customers from nuclear and intends to keep the plants running for at least the next few decades as Virginia phases out fossil fuels.
The allure of the robot was straightforward: “If I have a walking device that can use stairs and go around corners, I can reduce the amount of exposure I give to people,” said Joseph Rigatti, Dominion’s manager of nuclear technology programs.
Since then, the electric utility has been running pilots with the robotic Rover to see how it (Dominion employees agree Spot is an “it,” although “he” tends to slip into conversations after a while) can be integrated into the North Anna and Surry plants.
Bell and Rigatti, who are experimenting with Spot from the utility’s Innsbrook facility outside Richmond, describe a range of uses for the technology. It can be programmed to walk through a plant to monitor and map radiation or heat, detect leaks, and verify test results. It can carry cameras for remote technicians to watch. It can take instrument readings. It can help move used nuclear fuel to onsite storage facilities, as it did in a recent pilot at Surry.
“Spot’s just a wagon that can move itself,” said Bell. “We can use it with so many different instruments.”
The robot may also allow utilities to collect data they otherwise wouldn’t from high-radiation areas of plants where workers are barred except for occasional necessary checks to ensure equipment is operating properly.
“Current practice is unlock the door, a guy runs in, does checks as fast as reasonable to get the information and comes out,” said Bell. “But with Spot, we can go in, we can take the time to do thermography on the whole space. We can take the time to get up-close visuals of individual components, do a real in-depth survey, and gather data that (is) valuable, but not valuable enough to risk someone being in that space that long.”
But despite its utility, worker reactions to Spot have been mixed.
Unlike other robots, the technology isn’t intended to replace employees. But also, unlike other robots, Spot doesn’t seem quite robotic enough. At times, it seems downright doglike, capable of rolling on its side, trotting up hillsides, and stretching.
“There are just some that just the sight of it makes them nervous, and they walk away,” said Rigatti. “And there’s others that want to get right up and pet it like you would a dog.”
Bell, who has spent hours with Spot, said that even though the contraption isn’t voice-controlled, he still finds himself talking aloud to it, encouraging it around corners and up stairs with a cheerful, “Come on, Spot, we’re going to go here.”
Noel of Boston Dynamics said the robot’s canine design was no accident but a product of how the company intended Spot to function.
“Our robots end up moving like humans and animals not because we designed them to look like humans and animals but because we made them balance,” he said. “Balance and dynamic motion are characteristics we have previously only seen in animals,” and people tend to associate them “with lifelike movement.”
It’s precisely that functionality that lets Spot carry out tasks earlier-generation drones or other robots have been unable to undertake because of their inability to climb stairs or navigate tight spaces.
Even Spot is evolving, however. During an early trial at Surry, Rigatti recounted, he ran into a spot of trouble negotiating a tight turn on a stairwell and fell down the flight of stairs. Boston Dynamics has since rewritten his code specifically to improve his navigational abilities.
“Any place a person can go, they want Spot to be able to go,” said Rigatti.
The robot’s operational range at Dominion’s Virginia plants also is expanding. At the recent Surry pilot where Spot was used to move spent nuclear fuel, Bell said he realized that he was operating the robot from roughly 100 feet away for the first time.
“Really, that’s what we’re going for,” he said, “is being able to sit back, stay away and let the robot do the job as much as it can.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Youngkin administration outlines plan to withdraw Virginia from carbon market by regulation
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced their newest plans for how they intend to withdraw Virginia from a regional carbon market Wednesday, a move critics say is not allowed by law, would drain important state programs of funding, and would hurt the fight against climate change.
Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said at a State Air Pollution Control Board meeting that the administration plans to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through changes to the regulations that govern the state’s participation in the market.
The regulatory process typically takes 18 to 24 months from start to finish, after which the air board will vote on repealing the regulation.
The move is a pivot from the approach outlined in an executive order Youngkin issued at the start of his term. That plan called for a two-track approach that would first repeal the regulation through an emergency provision and then eliminate it permanently through the normal regulatory process.
The full regulatory process “will allow for public comment … provides some certainty and times well with the contractual period,” Voyles told the Virginia Mercury after the meeting.
Virginia’s three-year contract with RGGI, Inc., the body that coordinates the market, ends next year.
RGGI is a carbon reduction market involving 10 other Mid-Atlantic and New England states in which energy producers must buy allowances for the carbon they emit, and a cap is placed on overall carbon emissions.
The proceeds of purchasing those allowances are then returned to the state. In Virginia, they’re funneled into flood assistance and low-income energy efficiency programs. Virginia has received some $379 million in RGGI proceeds to date.
Under state law, electric utilities are permitted to pass on the costs of RGGI participation to ratepayers. The Youngkin administration has said those increased costs, which averaged $2.39 per month for Dominion residential customers, are a burden on ratepayers. Dominion has since stopped charging customers a specific fee for RGGI participation.
“RGGI is a bad deal for Virginia,” Voyles said, adding that the state can’t control the market costs for allowances, which have increased.
But groups like the Southern Environmental Law Center continue to say the Youngkin administration can’t withdraw Virginia from RGGI by changing regulations because the regulations resulted from legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020.
“That’s not consistent with the law,” SELC attorney Nate Benforado said.
From 2010 to 2020, before Virginia joined RGGI, power plant emissions did not decrease, Benforado stated, referencing a March report on the program that the Department of Environmental Quality completed at Youngkin’s request. Emissions dropped over 30% with RGGI participation, he added.
“Virginia needs RGGI,” Benforado said.
Board response
Reactions from the seven-member board differed among the four appointees made by Youngkin, a Republican, and the three appointees made by former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
Northam appointee Hope Cupit, President, and CEO of SERCAP, an organization that helps low- to moderate-income people in the southeastern U.S, asked whether it was constitutional to override the RGGI law passed by the General Assembly through regulations.
Cupit has previously said she received an email from an attorney with the Office of the Attorney General saying the air board doesn’t have the authority to withdraw Virginia from RGGI. A lawsuit seeking to force the release of that email under the state’s Freedom of Information Act is still awaiting an order from a judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
She also noted the benefits of flood protection programs funded by RGGI, given the recent flooding in Buchanan County.
“We feel forgotten sometimes,” said Cupit, who lives in Bedford.
Another Northam appointee, retired pulmonologist Lornel Tompkins, said one year’s worth of data on Virginia’s participation in RGGI is not enough to determine its effectiveness. She also questioned why the RGGI fee was being attacked versus other fees utility customers pay and said costs could be lower in the long run.
“Why are we not going after the General Assembly to change the rules, rather than taking away something from the state or the commonwealth which is turning out by some factors to be a positive?” Tompkins said.
Conversely, Youngkin appointee David Hudgins, executive director for the Virginia Energy Consumer Trust, an advocacy group skeptical of renewables, said he was concerned about RGGI’s impact on the state’s ability to appeal to business because of rising energy costs. Virginia has previously been able to attract businesses from the Northeast by touting its lower electricity rates, he said.
“If we get affiliated (with) the Northeast, southern states are going to start sending their economic development teams up here because our cost structure is changing and reflecting more of the Northeast than we do with the people to the south,” Hudgins said.
Another Youngkin appointee, retired attorney Jay Holloway, asked whether RGGI actually caps carbon emissions because it allows producers to buy allowances beyond the cap.
But Michael Dowd, director of DEQ’s Air and Renewable Energy Division, clarified that allowances can only exceed the cap by a certain percentage.
“There is a cap, in a general sense, because it is a regional cap. There is a finite number of allowances for sale,” Dowd said.
Environmental outcry
Several environmental groups rallied outside the meeting’s location at the Community College Workforce Alliance in Richmond, with rallies also held throughout the state in Roanoke, Harrisonburg, Woodbridge, Abingdon, and Virginia Beach.
In Richmond, activists displayed caricatures of Youngkin and former Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler while chanting, “RGGI is the law.”
Wheeler, who is serving as an adviser to Youngkin, was appointed to his current position after Senate Democrats stymied his nomination to be secretary of natural and historic resources. The Democrats’ move led to Republicans blocking 11 other Northam-era appointments, including two air board members.
Leah Jones, a coordinator with Virginia Interfaith Power & Light, a group focused on climate and environmental justice, called RGGI “an important stepping stone for our state to provide funds to those affected by energy burden and severe flooding while also providing an incentive … to act on climate and reduce Virginia’s carbon emissions.”
Jones and five other public speakers spoke in support of RGGI during Wednesday’s meeting. Virginia Manufacturers Association executive director Brett Vassey spoke against it, calling RGGI a tax and accusing it of being redundant given Virginia’s emission reduction efforts through the Virginia Clean Economy Act.
While the Virginia Clean Economy Act sets aggressive carbon reduction goals for the state’s regulated utilities, it does not apply to non-utility power producers, who generate more than a quarter of the state’s carbon emissions subject to RGGI.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates
BOONE, Iowa — The more than $1 billion the federal government is devoting to voluntary efforts to reduce agriculture’s adverse effects on the environment is a better long-term strategy than mandating new rules for farmers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday.
While state and federal officials in the United States have tended to avoid implementing rules that might force farmers to radically change their long-held practices, the European Union has specific requirements about crop rotations, permanent pastures and the use of buffer strips and other conservation practices that improve soil quality.
Dutch farmers have protested some of their country’s efforts in recent years to limit pollution from agriculture, particularly proposals to significantly reduce the number of livestock raised in the country. The European Union also recently suspended some of its crop rotation requirements to increase production because of global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Candidly, our view — and I’ve expressed this to EU officials — our view is that their approach may very well result in reduced production,” Vilsack said at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, in response to a question about whether U.S. farmers might eventually face similar requirements. He added: “I think our approach is better.”
Virginia’s General Assembly has in recent years debated whether certain agricultural practices that reduce runoff from farms should be voluntary or mandatory, particularly as the federal 2025 deadline for cleanup of the Chesapeake Bay looms. During the 2020 session, lawmakers weighed making both streamside fencing and nutrient management plans mandatory but ultimately settled on a voluntary course for the near future. The intensely negotiated final legislation included a clause, however, specifying that the practices will become mandatory if pollution reduction targets haven’t been met by 2025.
When asked to elaborate later about his comments, Vilsack said they pertained to organic farming and were the views of some European farmers. The European Green Deal seeks to increase the amount of farmland that is being managed to produce organic crops to 25% by 2030. The practice is more environmentally friendly but often produces lower yields.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered programs to expand organic farming in the United States but hasn’t set goals for converting farmland to organic. Vilsack said Tuesday that demand for U.S. agriculture products will continue to rise.
“The challenge is, how do you do it sustainably?” he said. “How do you increase production but at the same time do it in a climate-smart way?”
He stressed repeatedly that federal initiatives announced in the past two years seek voluntary participation.
Later in the day, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, echoed those sentiments when he was asked about potential provisions of the upcoming farm bill: “We need to make sure we have voluntary conservation practices,” he said. “That is so crucial.”
Vilsack talked at length about the tremendous amount of federal funding available to support agricultural commodities that are produced in a way that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In February, the USDA offered up to $1 billion to support new “climate smart” products.
He said the USDA will announce its first grant recipients in mid-September and hinted that projects proposed by universities in Missouri and South Dakota and by the Iowa Soybean Association will be among them.
Vilsack and the USDA have unveiled a flurry of new programs in the past two years with the goal of transforming aspects of American agriculture, especially to help reverse the consolidation of certain sectors into the hands of a few companies and to increase the number of farmers.
The USDA is also working to provide billions of dollars of debt relief to farmers who have struggled to make payments on farm loans: “The most important piece of this is keeping people on the land,” Vilsack told reporters last week about major legislation to aid agriculture.
The USDA recently announced it will distribute up to $300 million for projects that help farmers who have received limited help from the department in the past. Those groups of people have typically included new farmers and ranchers, those with low incomes and those of racial or ethnic minorities. Eligible projects for the funding would expand their access to land, money and markets, Vilsack has said.
The department is also offering up to $250 million to minority-serving colleges and universities to help educate food and agriculture professionals.
In June, Vilsack announced hundreds of millions of dollars of funding to support smaller, independent meat processors to help diversify that sector of agriculture, which over the years has become dominated by several large companies.
Federal dollars have also been earmarked for organic farmers and to make new products from agriculture waste and the wood remnants from thinning forests to protect against large fires.
This story first appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch, a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network.
by Jared Strong, Virginia Mercury
UVA report sheds light on utility-scale solar farm decommissioning
Guidance on how local governments can protect themselves when utility-scale solar farms reach the end of their life is now available with the release of a report from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
The 60-page report released Tuesday comes after an April survey found decommissioning solar facilities to be one of the top five topics of interest for localities dealing with solar development.
“Localities have expressed they need more information about decommissioning to feel comfortable that in approving large-scale solar facilities, they are protecting the financial and environmental interests of the community,” said Elizabeth Marshall, senior coordinator of the Cooper Center’s Virginia Solar Initiative, in a statement. “To date, there has been very little comprehensive research or guidance on the subject, and almost nothing that is Virginia specific.”
The report focuses on utility-scale solar facilities, defined as those capable of generating five or more megawatts of electricity.
Less than 10 acres of land are currently required for each megawatt of solar capacity, with the land footprint needed for solar installations likely decreasing over the past decade with rising efficiency in technology.
Solar installations are expected to last around 30 years, although they can sometimes be operated longer. Decommissioning a solar field by removing its panels and support structures can be “a relatively straightforward process,” the Weldon Cooper Center noted, but can cost over $1 million.
While state code defines decommissioning and requires local governments to include decommissioning agreements as part of their approval process, localities have flexibility in setting and overseeing decommissioning processes.
Nevertheless, many local governments still have not passed decommissioning ordinances.
The Weldon Cooper report provides recommendations on ways localities can adopt such ordinances or set decommissioning requirements such as financial assurances or conditions for land restoration and post-closure land use.
The aim, wrote report author Irene Cox, was to make decommissioning “a manageable risk for localities but not an undue burden on developers.”
Local Impact
Virginia had roughly 55 utility-scale solar farms as of July 2022, Weldon Cooper found. Just over 25% of the state’s 133 counties and cities have decommissioning requirements in a zoning ordinance.
The earliest, Eastern Shore Solar in Accomack County and Scott I Solar in Powhatan, began operating in 2016 and produce 80 and 17 megawatts, respectively.
The report states that neither Accomack nor Powhatan have decommissioning ordinances or financial assurance agreements for those projects.
In contrast, Spotsylvania, which is home to the state’s largest solar farm, the 500 megawatt Spotsylvania solar project built in 2020, has both a decommissioning ordinance and financial assurance on the books.
Attempts to reach officials in those localities Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.
In Albemarle, county staff recommended a decommissioning plan as a condition of approval for a project involving 8 megawatts of solar and 4 megawatts of storage.
“The decommissioning plan ensures that the site can return to appropriate agricultural or forestry uses when the solar-generation uses ends,” staff wrote.
Growing need
The report found that utility-scale solar accounted for more than 5% of Virginia’s in-state electricity generation during the first five months of 2022.
Solar generation more than tripled in Virginia between 2019 and 2021.
Much of that is being driven by the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires the commonwealth’s two largest publicly regulated utilities, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company, to decarbonize by 2050 and 2045, respectively.
Weldon Cooper said utility-scale solar development is likely to increase in Virginia as the utilities comply with the law and the costs of solar generation continue to fall.
A June analysis by the Solar Energy Industries Association estimated that solar developers have invested $4.2 billion in Virginia to date, with more than 35% of that happening in 2021.
“The benefits of these investments in carbon-free solar development will continue accruing to localities over time as they receive tax revenues from operational utility scale solar facilities,” the Weldon Cooper report states.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares joins coalition of states supporting religious exemptions of Navy SEALs
On August 30, 2022, Attorney General Miyares joined 21 other states attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting the religious liberty of Navy SEALs seeking religious exemptions from the mandated COVID vaccine.
“The Biden Administration has continually disrespected boundaries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, undermining individual liberty and forcing Americans to obey dictates from unelected Washington bureaucrats. Navy SEALs are some of our best and brightest, willing to sacrifice their lives to protect our freedoms. Those who have filed religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine deserve to be heard and taken seriously,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The Biden Administration asks that the military be given extraordinary deference in their decision to direct compliance with the vaccine mandate, even overriding fundamental freedoms. The Attorneys General argues (1) that states have managed to balance fundamental freedoms and sensitive state interests during the COVID pandemic and (2) that the words and actions of the Administration have demonstrated that its demand for deference is met with skepticism.
According to U.S. Department of Defense data, of 105,277 reported COVID cases within the U.S. Navy, only 17 deaths and one hospitalization have occurred. Yet only 47 religious accommodation requests have been approved, and 4,251 requests remain pending – and all 47 of the approvals occurred after this case was filed and met with criticism from the federal judiciary.
This case had previously reached the U.S. Supreme Court. On an emergency motion, the Biden Administration asked the Court to partially stay an injunction against the vaccine mandate covering the Seals, and the Court stayed the injunction only to the extent that it affected assignment, deployment, and operational decisions. The case now continues in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Attorneys General of Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming signed the amicus brief in U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 v. Biden, which can be found HERE.
Judge throws out obscenity case attempting to restrict sales of books in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH – A judge on Tuesday dismissed an attempt to use an arcane Virginia obscenity law to prevent bookstores from selling two titles to minors after finding the law unconstitutional on due process and free-speech grounds.
State Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, filed the suit earlier this year on behalf of former GOP congressional candidate Tommy Altman. They characterized it as part of a broader effort to strengthen parental control over what children read, while critics denounced it as old-fashioned censorship.
Retired Judge Pamela Baskervill, who had issued an earlier order finding probable cause to believe the books “Gender Queer” and “A Court of Mist of Fury” could be considered obscene, largely sided with lawyers defending the continued distribution of the books. But Tuesday’s hearing in Virginia Beach focused less on the merits of the books or First Amendment issues and more on flaws with the obscenity law itself.
Lawyers for numerous free-speech groups, publishers, authors, and bookstores who fought against an obscenity ruling praised the outcome as a win for those who oppose government edicts about what books can and can’t be read.
“The Constitution is the law the state has to obey,” said Robert Corn-Revere, a First Amendment lawyer representing Barnes & Noble in the case.
The Virginia law allows citizens to sue books themselves and have judges decide whether they’re obscene or not. If a book is deemed obscene, bookstores that continue to sell it can face criminal penalties. That setup, Baskervill concluded, creates severe confusion about who the parties in the litigation are and whether those it could impact are even aware of any restrictions the courts impose. Baskervill also ruled the law allows unconstitutional “prior restraint,” enabling the government to restrict speech or expression before it happens.
The ruling doesn’t bind other local courts in Virginia, but it’s a setback for Anderson and others who felt the obscenity law could potentially be used in similar book controversies elsewhere.
Baskervill, who heard the case because Virginia Beach judges recused themselves due to the involvement of a local General Assembly member, said she found the law “facially invalid” and suggested it will likely be up to others to make the final determination on the extent of its problems.
“It is not the court’s place to legislate,” she said.
The renewed attention to the little-known obscenity law could eventually draw a response from the General Assembly.
Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia, said the ideal outcome would be for a higher court to declare the law unconstitutional or for the General Assembly to simply repeal it.
“We are very pleased with the ruling today,” said Heilman, one of several attorneys involved in the case on behalf of a consortium of bookstore, library, and pro-reading groups.
The LGBTQ-themed memoir “Gender Queer” and the fantasy novel “A Court of Mist and Fury” both contain explicit sex scenes. Largely due to an illustrated depiction of oral sex, “Gender Queer” in particular has become a prime target in Virginia Beach and elsewhere for conservatives looking to rid school libraries of titles they consider inappropriate for young readers.
Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s ruling, Anderson said he and Altman would consider appealing to a higher court, which could result in a more definitive statewide ruling on the law’s constitutionality. Anderson has argued that age-based restrictions on content are broadly accepted in other mediums like movies, video games, and music and could be legally applied to books.
“Ultimately, we want to get to a higher court and ask that question,” Anderson said.
He also said he’s considering introducing a bill in the 2023 General Assembly session to create a rating system for books. In the courtroom, Anderson objected to the notion that part of the controversy over “Gender Queer” was driven by broader opposition to books dealing with LGBTQ issues.
“I don’t object to the theme of this book,” he said, insisting there are numerous books touching on gender identity that don’t include sexual content.
Virginia law defines obscene books as works with sex as a dominant theme and, when considered as a whole, do not have “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
Lawyers defending the books and the bookstores that sell them argued that the definition clearly doesn’t apply to the challenged works and that Anderson was going beyond what the law envisions by trying to create restrictions that only apply to minors. Baskerville agreed, ruling the law doesn’t empower her to rule a book obscene only for minors.
The law is so strangely written, Corn-Revere said during the hearing, that an obscenity finding in Virginia Beach could potentially apply to hundreds of bookstores across the state or any individual who has a copy of the book and loans it to someone else.
“That is the essence of censorship under the First Amendment,” he said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms
Phenomena known as harmful algal blooms have led Virginia to add portions of Lake Anna and six other water bodies to its impaired waters list, an inventory of waterways that don’t meet state environmental standards.
Other listed waterways include Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County, Aquia Creek east of Stafford, Wilcox Lake south of Petersburg, Woodstock Pond in James City County, Prince Edward Lake near Farmville, and an unnamed tributary of the Chickahominy River in the Richmond area.
Listings were made based on harmful algal blooms, or HABs, that occurred in 2019-20. But this summer has also seen Virginia issue numerous advisories for HABs around the state, marking a growing occurrence that a state report released last fall says requires more funding to monitor.
The North Anna and Upper Pamunkey branches, including Terry’s Run, of Lake Anna in the counties of Orange, Louisa, and Spotsylvania, experienced a HAB this July, according to a notice from the Virginia Department of Health.
Lee Lake, also known as Nottoway Lake, in Nottoway County just north of Blackstone, also experienced a bloom at the end of June.
Notices of both HABs advise people to avoid contact with the waters, as some harmful algae, cyanobacteria, can cause a skin rash and gastrointestinal illness, including upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness from ingesting water. Users should be wary of water that smells, is discolored, or where dead fish are present.
A Virginia Department of Health map tracking the instances of HABs shows that several sections of Lake Anna are still under advisory. Advisories may be lifted following two acceptable water samples, taken 10 days apart, containing cyanobacteria cell concentrations and toxins below safe swimming levels.
Last summer, parts of the Shenandoah River experienced a HAB before it cleared up in the fall.
Not uncommon
HABs have been happening in the commonwealth and around the country for 20 years, with a dramatic increase in magnitude and frequency of advisories issued in recent years, a 47-page report from the Department of Environmental Quality published in September states.
The report stated that DEQ couldn’t point to the cause of the blooms, but increased nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, can result in abundant algae growth. The blooms are also characteristic of low water levels and higher temperatures. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, warmer water temperatures due to climate change might favor harmful algal blooms in a number of ways.
A community reporting tool found that Louisa and Spotsylvania counties, where Lake Anna is located, have had over 40 and 30 reports of HABs, respectively, since 2017. Those reports are double the amount of the next most frequently cited problem area, a section of the Shenandoah River in Shenandoah County. The Virginia Beach area had the next highest number of reported HABs. Some 53 localities in total reported the problem.
The state looks at HABs in two forms: those in marine waters around the coast and those in fresh waters throughout the rest of the state.
A HAB Task Force led by the Department of Environmental Quality and VDH was created in 1997 in coordination with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and Old Dominion University to monitor marine HABs. DEQ’s September report states that harmful algal blooms in marine waters could potentially threaten the estimated $500 million annual economic impact of Virginia seafood.
But no funding exists to monitor freshwater blooms, a job estimated to cost an additional $510,000 in funding, according to the DEQ report.
Funding to protect water quality
The nutrients leading to HABs come from humans through wastewater treatment plant discharges, stormwater runoff, livestock waste, fertilizers used for lawn care and agriculture and acid rain, among others, the September DEQ report stated.
Non-point source pollution management plans from the state can help reduce the flow of those nutrients. So can the creation of a plan called a total maximum daily load, which determines the number of pollutants a body of water can handle and still meet standards set under the federal Clean Water Act. Plans specifically for HABs don’t exist, but others have identified nutrients as causes of impairments.
Virginia has been under a federally imposed “pollution diet” to clean up the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. As of June this year, 97 projects resulting from TMDLs have been completed to address 607 impairments, according to numbers provided by DEQ spokesperson Irina Carlos.
Virginia saw record funding this year to assist farmers to reduce the flow of nutrients from their land into waterways, an investment that could help prevent HABs from developing across the state.
The state offers an Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Resources.
The program works in the form of reimbursements, sometimes as much as 100%, to help farmers reduce the amount of runoff coming off their property. Projects eligible for funding include fencing to keep cattle out of streams and planting cover crops to prevent erosion.
Some $81 million was allocated by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board to land exclusively or partly within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which includes Lake Anna and the Shenandoah River. Roughly $70 million was allocated for areas outside the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Reducing nutrient runoff from multiple sources may contribute to a reduction in HABs, said DCR spokesperson Dave Neudeck.
“This year’s record amount of state funding for agricultural best management practices will accelerate the implementation of conservation measures that will reduce nutrient runoff from farm-related sources,” Neudeck said. “Other sectors, such as development, are also working to reduce their nutrient runoff to assist with Chesapeake Bay cleanup.”
DEQ and VDH received $3.5 million in the biennial budget to study harmful algal blooms in Lake Anna and the Shenandoah River, which feeds water to the Chesapeake Bay. Calos said the work is expected to include monitoring.
Citizen monitoring of blooms to assist DEQ and VDH is already occurring. The September report noted that the Lake Anna Civic Association has contributed hundreds of data points on blooms.
“We’re frustrated,” LACA President Greg Baker said of the advisories continually being issued for Lake Anna.
A July listing of Lake Anna as impaired means the state will begin a cleanup plan to reduce the flow of pollutants into the body.
The designation will be removed once data are given to the EPA showing water quality criteria have been met or changes to assessments.
On Wednesday, the State Water Control Board also expanded its criteria to determine if algae mats, which can produce harmful algae toxins, have reached nuisance levels on the Shenandoah River.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Peggy Sanner touted reducing pollution runoff as a solution to algal blooms.
“Virginia’s elected leaders invested historic levels of funding in programs that reduce pollution to Virginia’s rivers, lakes, and streams,” Sanner said. “This funding should make a significant difference. DEQ’s work monitoring and identifying impaired waters, along with the efforts of local groups such as the Lake Anna Civic Association, is also crucial to focusing these restoration efforts where they are most needed.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
