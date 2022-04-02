Local News
The 2nd Annual Warren County Sheriff’s Office Football Camp was held on April 2nd
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and their Second Annual Football Camp on April 2, 2022. It was held at the 15th Street football field. This was a free event for young men and women. The purpose of the camp is to help support and strengthen our community.
The event started with comments to the players from Sheriff “Coach” Mark Butler. After the remarks, the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the colors with the playing of the National Anthem with all the players standing tall and proud.
The kids ran drills and received skills lessons conducted by football coaches from around the area and from the DC Divas, including Defensive Line Coach Alex Ruiz, Ashley Maslowski (Winchester, VA), and Shylah Valdez (Strasburg, VA).
They received a t-shirt documenting the day along with lunch provided by So Mote it Beef BBQ. SRO Deputy Fuentes and Wigington also participated and assisted with the coaching.
Sheriff Butler wants to thank everyone that made this event happen, with a special thanks to all the sponsors:
So Mote it Beef
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony’s Pizza
US Inspect
Ferguson
Edward Jones
Virginia Beer Museum
Royal Cinemas
DC Divas
National Media Services
Shenandoah University Hornets
Royal Family Bowling Center
Royal Examiner
Fortress Firearms Manufacturing LLC
On Cue
DL Farmer’s Community Market opens in Front Royal
The DL Farmer’s Community Market opened on April 2nd at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal. The market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)
The market will benefit our community by providing a place to meet and provide support for local farmers and crafters. Buy local and fresh, made by people you know, or will soon get to know.
To sign up as a vendor of the DL Community Market, apply today at www.dlcommunitymarket.com/vendors.
Our publisher, Mike McCool (along with grandson Connor Clark) spoke with several vendors on opening day. First was Cameron and Emily Sewell from Runaway Farms in Star Tannery, Virginia.
They provide organic poultry (non-GMO & soy-free), pastured pork, farm eggs, sourdough loaves, sourdough starter (dry and active), sourdough starter kits, and a few sewed goods.
Next, he spoke with Amy Davidson from The Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County. Amy has a flower farm. It’s located in “historic” Rockland, just north of Front Royal, and focuses on a “no-dig” gardening methodology and provides educational classes for children and adults. The Farm provides primarily cut flowers including hand-tied bouquets and flower arrangements in jars and vases. Limited metal art items, homemade soaps, paintings, notecards, and other locally made items.
And last, he spoke with Happy Creek Cheeses. They have your favorite goat cheeses, local honey, honey sticks, and other handmade items.
Watch and learn about our local farmers.
Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Culbertson – DL Community Market
Doubletree by Hilton now open in Warren County
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, and Cheryl Cullers, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, welcomed the Doubletree by Hilton to the Front Royal/Warren County community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022.
DoubleTree by Hilton has 580+ hotels and resorts across the globe, and now, one right here in Warren County. Formerly branded as a Holiday Inn Express, the newly renovated hotel is now a Doubletree by Hilton.
“DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on offering guests a double dose of comfort with an uplifting space where guests can unwind, as well as a broad range of amenities and warm, friendly service,” said Hannah MacKinnon, General Manager.
DoubleTree by Hilton Front Royal/Blue Ridge Shadows is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class hotel brands.
About DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 635 hotels with more than 144,000 rooms across 50 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie to serving the local community.
DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.
DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Until you can enjoy a cookie in one of their hotels, you’re invited to create the warm and comforting treat in your own kitchen with the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies recipe:
Ingredients (makes 26 cookies)
½ pound butter softened (2 sticks)
¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 ¼ cups flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Pinch cinnamon
2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts
Directions
Cream butter, sugar, and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.
Add eggs, vanilla, and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.
With the mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.
Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.
Preheat the oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.
Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.
Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw them. Preheat the oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.
Expect delays April 4th on Route 522 in Frederick County
A series of brief closures are scheduled for Monday, April 4, on southbound Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) in Frederick County. The closures allow contractors to unload steel girders as part of the Opequon Creek bridge replacement project just south of Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road). Traffic stoppages are expected to take place between 9 am and 3 pm, with each one lasting for approximately 15 minutes. Southbound Route 522 motorists can expect traffic delays and may wish to consider using alternate routes.
Route 522 in the area of the Opequon Creek bridges has been limited to a single lane northbound and southbound since October 2021. Median-crossover lanes allow both directions of traffic use the northbound bridge while contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation replace the southbound span. A barrier separates northbound and southbound drivers, and the work zone speed limit is 45 miles an hour.
The new Route 522 bridge is being constructed in approximately the same location as the current bridge but will be slightly higher and wider. The roadway approaches will be widened and a new guardrail will be installed. A six-foot-wide paved shoulder will be provided on the right side of the new bridge.
On July 1, 2021, VDOT awarded a $2,241,835.43 contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, Va. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. All work is weather permitting.
About the project:
The southbound Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) Opequon Creek Bridge in eastern Frederick County has reached the end of its service life. Built-in 1953, the two-lane bridge is considered functionally obsolete. Functionally obsolete means a structure was designed with older design features that no longer meet current geometrics or modern traffic needs. This designation has no connection to condition rating but is based on functionality. The new bridge will be able to support modern traffic weights and speeds.
The new bridge will have two lanes and will be in the same location and be about a foot higher and will be widened slightly on its eastern side. The new structure will have steel girders and a concrete deck. The approaches on either side of the bridge will be widened and a new guardrail will be installed. A six-foot-wide paved shoulder will be provided on the right side of the new bridge.
This 0.452-mile-long project extends from 0.85-mile north of Route 642 to 0.05-mile north of Route 644.
In 2016 Route 522 had an average daily traffic count of 17,000 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2043, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 26,000 vehicles per day.
The total estimated cost for this project is $5.4 million, including $825,000 for preliminary engineering and $4.6 million for construction.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or visiting http://www.511Virginia.org.
Update: Body found off Chincoteague identified as missing Warren County teen
The body recovered off Chincoteague, VA. on March 21 has been identified as that of missing Front Royal teen Nathan Jenkins. A family friend stated that the family had received confirmation of the Skyline High School junior’s identity on Monday.
Mr. Jenkins, 17, had been missing since a January 22 boating accident that killed Cory Alles, 18, of Bentonville, VA. Both teens were part of a foursome who went duck hunting in Chincoteague Bay. The groups’ 16-foot Jon boat capsized after being struck by a large wave, according to witnesses. A Good Samaritan was able to rescue two people who remained with the vessel.
Conditions at the time included water temperatures in the low 40s, air temperatures in the low 20s, and 12-15 mph winds.
According to Mr. Jenkins’s obituary, posted online by Salyer Funeral Home, of Chincoteague, he is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister in addition to other relatives. There will be no formal funeral service; a prayer vigil is slated for May 14th at 11 am at Chincoteague Island Waterman’s Memorial located at Curtis Merritt Harbor on Chincoteague Island, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Front Royal later.
Update: Bentonville teen dies off Chincoteague Bay after boat capsizes, boy, 17, missing
Pet Memorial Lights available through Winchester SPCA
At the Winchester SPCA, we understand how hard it is to lose a beloved pet. We now offer pet lovers the opportunity to purchase a memorial light to honor the memory of your best friend. A pet memorial light may also serve as the perfect pet sympathy gift for a friend or family member.
The purchase of a memorial light, on behalf of your pet or a loved one’s pet, will help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness and keep loved pets in their homes and out of the overcrowded shelter system.
Lights start at just $10, and recipients will be notified of your thoughtful donation. The pet’s name will be honored on the animal shelter’s social media and read aloud at the annual lighting ceremony that is held each year in February.
Pet memorial lights may be purchased at the Winchester SPCA adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601) or online.
For more information, call 540-662-8616.
2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge was a great success!
While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, elementary school students in Warren County Public Schools used their culinary skills to reimagine their favorite foods by creating original recipes in the 2022 “Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.” The national initiative, now in its eleventh year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen. Warren County Public Schools students are joining over 2,500 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served school sites in 30 states nationally.
Ten students were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event. Finalists prepared and presented their creations before a panel of seven judges representing each elementary school in the district and two school board members. The recipes were assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients. Warren County Public Schools joined 253 other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student was a 5th grade student from Hilda J. Barbour Elementary, Ainsley Wallenfelsz. The winning participant from each nationwide district will be considered for 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.
“According to the American Heart Association, about one in every three American kids and teens is overweight or obese,” said Stephen Dunmore, CEO North America, Schools, Sodexo. “This staggering statistic demonstrates why it is more important than ever to engage youth to become advocates for their own health.”
Sodexo, the school nutrition partner to over 500 school districts throughout the U.S., is renowned for its work advancing childhood nutrition, health and well-being. In November 2016, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) named Sodexo “Partner of the Year” based in part on early success on elements of its commitments for increasing healthier food options in the K-12 schools it serves; providing healthier meal options for children at zoo, museum and aquarium locations served by Sodexo; and for its commitment to serve 17 million additional free breakfasts to K-12 students by 2018, which Sodexo met two years early. In addition, the award recognizes Sodexo’s efforts beyond its PHA commitment including how it has created a culture of health across its extensive network of clients, customers, vendors and employees.
The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge is just one of the many ways that the company shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers and the communities it serves.
To join the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge conversation on social media, use #SDXFutureChefs.
