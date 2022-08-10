The 5 most durable fence materials

When building a new fence, you must pick high-quality, durable materials to ensure it lasts for years to come. Choosing poor materials can lead to an ugly, sagging fence that’ll be expensive to repair. Here are some of the most durable fencing materials on the market.

1. Wrought iron. Ornamental iron fences can last hundreds of years if regularly maintained. In fact, some of the wrought-iron latticework found in the French Quarter of New Orleans dates back to the 1700s. However, iron is prone to rust and must be regularly repainted.

2. Brick or masonry. Fences built from brick or concrete can withstand the test of time. However, these materials are pricey and must be installed by professional masons.

3. Aluminum. Lightweight, rust-resistant, and easy to install, aluminum fences are a sure bet for any climate. Aluminum requires little to no maintenance and can be painted to match your home’s exterior.

4. Vinyl. A relative newcomer in fencing material, vinyl can be designed to resemble wood and metal. It doesn’t rot or rust and is resistant to pests. All you need to do is wash it down once a year to keep dirt and debris at bay.

5. Pressure-treated wood. Wood fences are timeless. Fortunately, pressure-treated wood can last many decades with annual upkeep, such as painting and staining.

Consult a fence professional to discuss what type of fencing material is best for your property.