Interesting Things to Know
The actual reason for Christmas stockings
Some people may claim that the tradition of hanging stockings comes from old Norse or European legends involving Father Christmas and reindeer.
There might be something to that, however irrelevant it is to parents today. Because the actual reason parents have Christmas stockings is sleep. A Christmas stocking, done well, is worth at least an hour of sleep on Christmas morning.
The kids can wake up at the crack of dawn if they please, and they can unload their stockings on their bed, eat the candy, play with the simple toys, and generally distract themselves for an hour before mom and dad have to haul themselves out of bed.
Some people put up fancy, decorative stockings, especially if they have a fireplace. This is totally understandable, especially if the stockings are lovely heirlooms.
But once again, this does miss some of the point.
Christmas stockings (and the search for them) make up one of the parent’s prime tools for luring kids away from their presents and bestowing still another hour of calm in the home. On Christmas Eve, make the kids go on a hunt for the largest sock they can find. This takes up at least an hour that would otherwise be used for begging for presents. Then the kids can label their socks and leave them outside their doors or dangle them unattractively on the fireplace. In the morning, they awake to find some weary soul has filled the socks with treats. Tip for the weary soul in question:
Don’t forget to fill the toe with the sock with an apple or orange. It takes up a lot of space.
Nutcrackers highlight Christmas traditions
Simple Christmas treats of oranges and nuts thrilled children throughout history, and the remnants of those traditions are still with us in decorative Nutcrackers.
Nutcracker historians say Aristotle possessed one around 330 B.C., but the wooden standing-man versions were first seen in the Erzgebirge area of Germany during the 1700s. They were known as “nut-biters.” Two moving arms on the back of the head allowed the lower jaw to push the nut against the upper jaw freeing the fruit inside.
According to German lore, nutcrackers were given as presents to bring good luck to a family and act as protectors throughout the year.
In 1872, Wilhelm Fuchtner, known as the “father of the nutcracker,” initiated the first mass production of nutcrackers using a lathe.
Nutcrackers were often dressed as soldiers and kings. Villagers were delighted to have these authoritative figures cracking the nuts that often acted as a dessert in Europe. Imagine cracking your filberts with Napoleon!
Modern nutcrackers take on many shapes including birds, dogs, crocodiles, squirrels, and monks.
Traditional nutcrackers are often dressed in shades of red but dark green and blue are also employed. While wood is still the most popular medium, versions have been produced in porcelain, silver, ivory, bone, and brass.
Nutcrackers became popular at Christmas during the Victorian era when children began to receive smaller versions of nutcrackers in their Christmas stockings.
Today, their popularity has been enhanced by the traditional performances of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” ballet during the Christmas season.
While nutcrackers can still crack nuts, most are decorative pieces brought out as the tree goes up and the wreath goes on the door.
3 myths about feminism
Feminism is based on the belief that all genders should have equal rights and opportunities. Unfortunately, many misconceptions about this word prevail. In order to move past negative stereotypes and focus on achieving equality, here are three myths about feminism that need to be debunked.
1. Myth: Feminism is sexist toward men and only benefits women
Fact: While promoting women’s rights and interests is central to the feminist movement, this advocacy is intended to level the playing field between genders. It should also be noted that gender roles impact men just as much as they do women. Breaking down these stereotypes allows people of all genders to feel free to be sensitive, strong, and a more honest version of themselves.
2. Myth: Feminists are bra-burning radicals who hate men
3. Myth: Feminists are lesbians who reject femininity
Fact: Anyone can believe in and fight for equality, regardless of their sex, gender, race, sexuality, religion, or political leaning. There’s also more than one way to be a feminist. A woman can wear high heels and be an engineer. A man can be a stay-at-home dad and enjoy both sports and fashion. The idea isn’t to reject traditional gender roles, but rather to promote a world where everyone is free to express themselves.
In addition to debunking myths, it’s important to view feminism through an intersectional lens. This approach highlights how various forms of inequality (based on gender, race, class, and sexuality) are often linked and exacerbated by one another.
Retired and still rocking?
In the 1950s, guidance counselors recommended that students throw away their rock albums, which Frank Sinatra condemned as ugly and vicious. But did they do it?
Some research suggests that seniors are still rocking to the bands of their youth.
Seniors have lived through explosive musical changes. Influenced by the crooners of the 1940s and 1950s, to the early bluesy rock of Elvis Presley and into the rock band era of the 1960s and 1970s.
One of the main reasons these huge musical movements exist is technology. Radio brought music to the masses. Vinyl records allowed us to choose. Cassette tapes and CDs were portable. And, finally, internet-based music allows consumers to transport, choose, and mix it up.
Some studies say musical tastes change with age.
A 2013 University of Cambridge study of data from 250,000 people over 10 years shows that musical tastes shift in line with life challenges.
Adolescents like intense, aggressive, loud, distorted, and rebellious music as they struggle to find an identity and overcome frustrations.
Young adults prefer romantic, positive, and danceable music as they search for love. In this stage, music is part of the search for intimacy, according to Science Daily.
By middle age and later, people search for relaxing, emotive, and more sophisticated (or complex) music.
On the other hand, smaller studies by online music companies found that people reached their peak music experiences around age 24 and stopped experimenting with music around age 30.
That means seniors may still be rocking out to the bands and voices of their youth.
According to a 2001 study by the National Institutes of Health, listening to your favorite songs can give your brain a big dose of pleasure.
Scammers prey on payment app users
Peer-to-peer mobile payment services, like CashApp, Venmo and Zelle are portable, fast and allows users to move money and make purchases with just a wave or a few taps on the screen. Users can avoid touching cash or handing cards back and forth–a major plus during the COVID-19 pandemic–and pay for services or reimburse friends in an instant. As payment apps continue to change the way we handle our money, scammers are also hard at work innovating new ways to swipe our digital wallets. According to the New York Times, “fast fraud” is surging as more users turn to payment apps.
One common CashApp scam involves fake customer support numbers, according to Blackhawk Bank. Scammers list fake phone support numbers for CashApp users to gain access to devices and steal personal information. Users find fake customer support numbers through Google searches, and scammers convince users to download screen-sharing apps to grant them access to devices. Once scammers gain access to sensitive information, they can help themselves user bank accounts.
CashApp users should beware: the real CashApp does not offer phone support, according to the Better Business Bureau.
According to the New York Times, thieves can set up accounts as easily as legitimate users. The popular payment app Venmo, for example, requires just a phone number. That same ease of use lets scammers send requests for money to other users. And lightning-fast transactions create ample opportunity for lightning-fast fraud.
While Square (which owns CashApp), PayPal (which owns Venmo) and Zelle do not disclose fraud rates, experts believe Zelle to be the highest-security option, due to its authentication process and greater legal protections for useres, according to the New York Times. As the biggest player on the market, CashApp is believed to encounter the most scammers.
Stephens City’s most distinguished citizen lived a life worthy of all imitation
It is my humble opinion that too little attention has been given by local historians to the distinguished career of Dr. John Bell Tilden. Tilden spent the last 45 years of his life as a resident of Frederick County, leaving a lasting impression on the local church and civil government professions.
Dr. John Bell Tilden, son of Captain Richard and Anna (Meyer) Tilden, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 9, 1761 (gravestone reads 1762) and baptized in the Episcopal Church. He died July 31, 1838, in Stephensburg, now Stephen City, Virginia. He was a student at Princeton College studying medicine at the time of the Revolutionary war. He left college to join the Continental army, receiving a commission as ensign, May 28, 1779, in the Second Regiment Pennsylvania line, commanded by Colonel Walter Stewart. He was subsequently promoted to second lieutenant, his commission to date from July 25, 1780. His regiment left York, Pennsylvania, for the southern campaign in the spring of 1781 and he was present at the siege of Yorktown and surrender of General Cornwallis (was an officer appointed to receive the surrendered arms). At the close of the war he was honorably discharged and became a member of the Pennsylvania Society of the Cincinnati. During his entire service he kept a diary, which is now in the possession of the Pennsylvania Historical Society, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dr. John Bell Tilden married Jane Chambers on August 9, 1784. Jane was daughter of Joseph and Martha Chambers of York, Pennsylvania. Sometime after leaving the army in 1783, Tilden settled in Martinsburg, Berkeley County, Virginia (now West Virginia). During that time, Tilden was converted to Christ in 1787 and united with the Methodist Episcopal Church there and soon became a layman and an active worker in evangelistic efforts.
He later relocated to Stephensburg, Frederick County about 1793, where he apparently studied medicine and secured a large and lucrative practice until the close of his life. Being a man of culture and extensive influence, Tilden was ordained to the ministry of the Methodist Episcopal Church on January 31, 1803 with George Reed and James Chipley as Bondsmen. Tilden was elected a Justice of the Peace and also High Sheriff of Frederick County (1795-1813). He occupied prominent positions in the state as well as the church; and by the exercise of justice and integrity in the discharge of his important duties, reflected credit and honor, both upon his ministerial and magisterial professions. Tilden bought a large two story log home in Stephens City sometime between 1801 and 1815. The house which Tilden named Bell Air, was built by the Lewis Stephens family in 1788 and still stands today.
During the agitation of the question of lay representation, Tilden advocated the equal rights of the laity with the clergy in the legislative department of the church. For exercising these Scriptural and American rights, he and other prominent brethren were expelled from the M. E. Church in Stephensburg, in 1828. At his trial he was refused the privilege of reading his defense, so he informed the large assembly, that he would read it from the door steps after leaving the church. Nearly the entire congregation went with him leaving only his accusers behind. Tilden united with his expelled brethren and in the next year, 1829, assisted in organizing the Virginia Conference of the Methodist Protestant Church. In 1872 the M. E. church admitted its error by adopting lay representation into its polity.
The most complete account of Rev. John Tilden’s preaching ability was published in 1880. That year Sketches of the Founders of the Methodist Protestant Church, and its Bibliography by Thomas H. Colhouer, included this description regarding Tilden:
“As a reformer, Tilden was like Paul and Luther, bold, earnest, and outspoken, laboring with both tongue and pen to defend and advance the cause of the New Testament equality in the ministry. He promoted the indisputable rights of the laity to representation in the free Gospel Church of Christ. Tilden was a contributor and industrious circulator of the Mutual Rights Magazine, the organ of the Reform party in the Methodist Episcopal Church.
Rev John B. Tilden was a fine preacher of noble and dignified bearing, chaste in style, pure in diction, graceful in manner, and a profound and earnest profounder of the Word of God. In his holy life, fervent zeal and spotless character, he set an example that was worthy of all imitation.”
Early Days and Methodism in Stephens City, Virginia, by Inez Virginia Steele, first published in 1906 includes an account of a Methodist Dinner Party. The dinner party was held in Rev. Elisha Phelps house in August 1802 at Stephensburg. There Rev. James Quinn described John Tilden as, “an interesting figure, somewhat robust but not corpulent, a fine, manly face, and smiling countenance.”
As a committed early Methodist he acknowledged the equity of all people before God. These democratic views of social order extended across the racial divide. Long before the abolitionist movement was an organized effort to end the practice of slavery in the United States, Dr. Tilden freed his slaves Lucy and her small child James in April 1806 and sent them to Liberia with one year’s provision.
Dr. Tilden will always be remembered as a veteran of the Revolutionary war, doctor and Methodist Minister. His spouse, Jane Chambers was born in York County, Pennsylvania, December 18, 1766 and died May 26 1827. In 1802, at the age of 35, Jane was described as an interesting lady with white hair as pure wool and eyes beaming with intelligence. They had ten children. Dr. Tilden and Jane are buried in the Tilden family plot at Stephens City UMC Cemetery.
Buried in the Tilden family plot are:
- Anna Belle Tilden: Died 1819
- Jane Tilden: Died 1827
- Dr. John B. Tilden: Died 1838
- Lorenzo R. McLeod: Died Unknown
- Lorenzo T. McLeod: Died 1888
- Anna Bell Tilden McLeod: Died 1890
A generous way to wrap up your holiday shopping
The holidays are an ideal time to be generous in supporting local charitable organizations. Fortunately, gift-wrapping fundraisers present an easy way to contribute to the causes in your community. Simply look for kiosks set up by charities in your local stores and malls. For a small fee or suggested donation, a volunteer will expertly wrap your presents. Here are a few good reasons to support them:
• Your money will go to a good cause, and you’ll benefit from a useful service — it’s a win-win situation.
• You won’t need to purchase and store your own wrapping paper, gifts bags, ribbons, and bows.
• You’ll enjoy greater personal satisfaction knowing you contributed to the well-being of your fellow citizens.
• You won’t have to worry about finding a place to hide unwrapped gifts from your kids and spouse.
• You’ll be able to check an important task off your holiday to-do list so you can focus on preparing for the festivities and spending time with your family.
To further support your community this season, purchase your gifts from independent businesses and artisans in your region.
