The advantages of permeable paving

Permeable pavers, such as interlocking sto¬nes, can be used to build driveways, walk¬ways, and patios. Here’s why they’re a great choice.

They reduce runoff

Permeable paving allows water to seep into the ground. This means runoff is less likely to pool on the surface or end up in the sewer system. Consequently, you’ll have fewer puddles when it rains and less ice buildup when it’s cold. Permeable pavers also reduce the risk of flooding and erosion.

They keep cities cooler



Permeable pavers remain cooler than asphalt because they’re paler and absorb less sunlight. This makes them particularly suited for cities where large amounts of asphalt create urban heat islands. In fact, some cities are beginning to make permeable paving a requirement for certain projects.

They’re a good investment

Permeable pavers are easy to install because they don’t require the ground to be compacted beforehand. They’re also more durable than asphalt so they cost less in the long run. Plus, they can increase the value of your home.

Lastly, permeable pavers can help filter out pollutants and replenish the water table with clean water. This makes them a particularly great choice for eco-conscious consumers.