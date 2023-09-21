The AI-Powered Cure for Insomnia: Can Whoop and Co. Really Help Us Sleep Better?

A Technological Turn for the Classic Tale of Insomnia.

The bane of modern existence for many—an estimated 30% of Americans suffer from short-term insomnia—might just meet its match. With AI-powered wearables and smart suggestions coming to the forefront, sleepless nights could become a thing of the past. But how effective are these modern remedies? And can they genuinely replace our age-old sheep-counting methods?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves in industries far and wide, from healthcare to entertainment. But one area that’s particularly piqued public interest is the intersection of AI and sleep science. While the good old tips—like setting a consistent bedtime and dimming your lights—remain timeless, wearables like Whoop provide a detailed insight into what happens when you close your eyes.

Whoop, the AI-powered wearable, collects biometric data that tracks the progression through the four crucial stages of sleep. Starting from stage 1, where you’re still awake, you then ease into light sleep (stage 2). During the critical deep sleep (stage 3), your body and brain get the most amount of rest and ‘recovery.’ Finally, in the REM (rapid eye movement) stage, your brain becomes active, storing new information while your body stays at rest.

Surprisingly, even those who claim to clock in a full eight hours of sleep often fall short of achieving adequate deep and REM sleep, which are essential for true rest and recovery. Wearables like Whoop provide a detailed analysis of your sleep cycles, alerting you if you’re missing out on these important stages. In a world where the value of sleep can’t be overstated, this data is more precious than ever.

Aside from Whoop’s impressive capabilities, many sleep experts still advocate for traditional methods. “Reading a good book— not a tablet—can lower sleep latency, meaning you’ll fall asleep faster,” says Dr. Jane Smith, a sleep physician. Tablets and other electronic devices emit blue light, making it difficult for the brain to prepare for sleep, irrespective of screen settings. In contrast, a real book doesn’t emit light and encourages the mind to relax, leading to quicker sleep onset.

As we venture deeper into the 21st century, the marriage between technology and health seems inevitable. AI-powered wearables like Whoop are making it possible for people to understand their sleep patterns in ways they never could before. But even as we welcome these advancements, it’s essential to remember that technology should complement, not replace, traditional wisdom. As the old adage goes, sometimes the best solution is the simplest one: turn off the gadgets and turn the page.