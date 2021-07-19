Health
The anti-diet movement and intuitive eating: putting an end to the glorification of thinness
The anti-diet movement and intuitive eating are increasingly publicized approaches to health and well-being. Is it possible to take care of yourself without trying to lose weight or control your behavior to keep it off? The possibility certainly grabs people’s attention. I invite you to read my reflection on the matter based on scientific literature as well as my 10 years of experience as a dietitian, my certification in intuitive eating, and the numerous experiences of my clients.
“An epidemic of disconnect” is how dietitians Marci Evans and Fiona Sutherland describe the current situation. Many people feel disconnected from and distrustful of their own bodies. Indeed, children as young as three years old start to assimilate the belief that being thin is better than being fat. It’s no wonder that by the age of nine, one-third of girls have already tried to lose weight, according to government data.
When we acknowledge that between 92 and 98 percent of diets fail within two to five years and that as many as two-thirds of people regain more weight than they lost (according to studies by Tomiyama), it’s not surprising that we see so many people caught in a vicious cycle of dieting. What’s more, diet culture blames the individual for failure. This leads to the perception that people who diet lack the willpower and motivation to lose weight when really, it’s the model itself that doesn’t work.
The concept of intuitive eating proposed by American dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, which exemplifies the anti-diet movement, involves the radical act of taking care of yourself with compassion, respect, and kindness.
It consists of:
• Making peace with food and rediscovering the joys of eating
• Reconnecting with your body to honor your physiological, emotional, psychological, relational, and spiritual needs
• Learning to respect your body and take care of your health in accordance with your values
• Realizing the impact of diet culture and systems of oppression on your overall well-being
Diet culture — which glorifies thinness, stigmatizes fatness, and demonizes certain foods in favor of others — is insidious. It appropriates the inclusive and benevolent language of intuitive eating to present itself in a better light. You’re then proposed “anti-diet” methods for how to lose weight — what a contradiction! These include:
• “Only eat when you’re hungry, and stop as soon as you feel full.”
• “Lose weight by slowly savoring your food with complete awareness and enjoyment of the experience.”
Do you feel influenced by an all-or-nothing mentality? Of success or failure as the only options? Eating with kindness isn’t about imposing rules on yourself. It’s about listening to your wants and needs and honoring them as much as possible.
There’s no right or wrong way to do this. It’s a journey that’s as unique as you are, and it deserves attention, time, and compassion.
If you need professional guidance along the way, don’t hesitate to reach out to a certified dietitian in your area.
Written by Marilou Morin, professional dietitian, and certified intuitive eating counselor
Health
Stay in the shade if you take these drugs
Some drugs magnify the harmful effects of the sun.
According to Harvard Health Letter, you should check with your doctor to make sure the medications you are taking are sun-safe.
You’ll want to get more shade and less sun if you are taking the following drugs:
1. Antibiotics. Ciprofloxacin (Cipro, ProQuin), doxycycline (Oracea,Vibramycin), sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim, Gantanol, Septra) or tetracycline (Achromycin).
2. Cancer drugs that increase sun sensitivity. They include 5-fluorouracil (Carac, Efudex, Fluoroplex), dacarbazine (DTIC-Dome) and vemurafenib (Zelboraf).
3. Decongestants and older antihistamines. Pseudoephedrine (Sudafed), phenylephrine (Sudafed PE) and diphenhydramine (Benadryl). Try fexofenadine (Allegra) or loratadine (Claritin).
4. Diabetes medications. Chlorpropamide (Diabinese) and glyburide (DiaBeta, Glynase, Micronase).
5. Diuretics. Furosemide (Lasix) and hydrochlorothiazide (Microzide)
6. Cardiovascular medications. Amiodarone (Cordarone), for serious heart rhythm disturbances, and the blood pressure drugs diltiazem (Cardizem, Dilacor, Tiazac) and nifedipine (Procardia).
7. Pain relievers. Ibuprofen (Motrin), naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn), celecoxib (Celebrex) and piroxicam (Feldene) increase the chances of serious sunburn. Acetaminophen (Tylenol) doesn’t.
8. Psychiatric drugs. Chlorpromazine (Thorazine), desipramine (Norpramin), imipramine (Tofranil), and other anti-anxiety and antidepressant drugs can inhibit the body’s ability to sweat.
Health
Keep your cool in the dog days of summer
Dog days of July 3 through August 15 are the hottest days of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Contrary to folklore, the sea won’t boil and dogs won’t go mad, but there are a few other things we should watch for, such as:
Heat exhaustion
If you lose more water through sweat than you take in, you could develop heat exhaustion. On a hot day, especially if you are involved in physical activity, don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink. Have water available to drink throughout the day.
What you eat makes a difference. With each drop of sweat, your body loses potassium and magnesium, which are vital to the body’s temperature-regulating system. To replace these nutrients, eat fruit and drink fruit juices. Other sources are beans, potatoes, spinach, and tuna.
Doctors at Texas A&M University say there is no need to consume extra salt when you sweat. Salt tablets can be dangerous for some people, and most people get more than enough salt in their diets.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include pale or red, clammy skin, dizziness, and disorientation. Rapid shallow breathing, fast heartbeat, headache, and vomiting may occur.
The victim should be taken to a cool location, placed on his back with feet raised about 12 inches, given water, and sponged to cool the body.
Slow down and pace yourself when biking, running, or working in hot weather. Wear loose, light-colored clothing and stay in the shade as much as possible.
Heatstroke
Long hours in scorching hot weather can bring on heatstroke, especially if a person is dehydrated, diabetic, overweight, or has a sleep disorder. This is a life-threatening condition where body temperatures can rise dangerously. It requires immediate medical attention.
While waiting for medics, apply cold compresses to the head. Sponge the victim with warm water and alcohol, especially the underarms, groin, and head where heat is concentrated.
Cool the body with a fan and give cool water to drink. Never give coffee or alcoholic drinks to someone with heat stroke or suspected heatstroke.
Health
Fat fights fitness, researchers say
Are you overweight, but still engage in regular exercise?
Even though you’re physically active, those extra pounds might still be detrimental to your heart health, according to a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The study analyzed data from more than half a million adults who were sorted into groups by body weight. Forty-two percent of participants were normal weight, while 41 percent were overweight and 18 percent were obese. Researchers found that for all groups, exercise reduced the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. In other words, no matter your weight, exercise is a good idea.
But those protective effects dwindled for overweight and obese individuals, regardless of how much exercise they engaged in.
The bottom line: Exercise is a great idea for anyone of any body size, but if you’re carrying some extra weight, talk to your doctor about a weight loss plan. Your heart will thank you.
Health
How to treat a sunburn
If you missed a spot with sunscreen or forgot it entirely, you may have to cope with a sunburn at the end of your pool or beach day.
Once you notice a burn, stay out of the sun.
Start cooling water immediately. A cool water cloth could be handy in a pinch. At home, take slow-running cool showers throughout the day.
Take ibuprofen for pain and swelling.
Aloe vera is helpful for soothing skin.
Stay hydrated. Drink more water than usual.
Don’t pop blisters.
Dress in loose clothing with a tight-knit.
Stay out of the sun.
Health
Tips for recovering from food poisoning
Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating something contaminated by infectious organisms such as bacteria, parasites, or viruses. Symptoms may appear within a few hours or days of eating the contaminated food, and they can include nausea, vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Here are some tips to help you deal with food poisoning and recognize when it’s serious.
How to treat it
In most cases, this illness resolves itself within a few days. If you suspect you have food poisoning, you should take the same steps as you would treat gastroenteritis (the stomach flu). In particular, healthcare experts recommend that you:
• Isolate yourself from other members of your household in case you actually have gastroenteritis, which is highly contagious.
• Drink plenty of water and fluids with electrolytes to prevent or treat dehydration, especially if you experience vomiting or diarrhea.
• Eat healthy, bland foods that are gentle on your stomachs such as rice, plain mashed potatoes, bananas, and toast.
Since food poisoning can leave you weak and tired, be sure to take it easy and rest until you recover.
When to see a doctor
Infants and young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic conditions are more at risk of developing serious complications from food poisoning. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms:
• Persistent vomiting for more than 24 hours
• Bloody vomit or stools, or black stools
• Diarrhea that lasts more than three days
• Inability to keep liquids down over the course of 12 hours
• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 100.4 F
Finally, keep in mind that food poisoning is more common in the summer because the higher temperatures promote bacteria growth. Therefore, keep food out of the sun during barbecues and picnics, and avoid eating anything that’s been sitting out for too long.
Health
How mRNA technology may transform medicine
You might be forgiven for thinking that synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are a new technology. After all, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the first authorized vaccines in history to use mRNA technology. But according to National Public Radio (NPR), this technology has been in the works for more than 30 years, and the future looks brighter than ever.
Unlike traditional vaccines, which use weakened or inactivated viruses or pieces of viruses, synthetic mRNA vaccines act like computer code, teaching cells how to make a protein to trigger an immune response if someone is infected, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The benefits, according to Harvard Health, are numerous. mRNA can be easily made in large amounts in laboratories, and researchers found that mRNA vaccines can actually generate a stronger immune response than many traditional vaccines. And enormous potential exists for preventing other deadly diseases — mRNA vaccines are already being tested for Ebola, Zika virus, and influenza. mRNA vaccines may even be used to create vaccines for some cancers.
According to the MIT Technology Review, vaccines for herpes, sickle-cell disease, and perhaps even HIV might be on the horizon. mRNA technology might also be used to make complex and expensive gene therapy treatments more affordable and accessible to people around the globe.
