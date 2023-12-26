Interesting Things to Know
The Art of Regifting: Balancing Ethics and Etiquette
When that well-intentioned gift doesn’t fit the bill, is it ethical to pass it on? Exploring the nuances of regifting and the rules of this holiday season tradition.
Unwrapping the Regifting Dilemma
Picture this scenario: you receive a beautifully wrapped gift from a well-meaning friend or family member. The anticipation of uncovering the surprise builds as you carefully remove the festive wrapping paper. But as the gift is revealed, uncertainty washes over you. It’s a thoughtful gesture, no doubt, but it’s something that doesn’t quite align with your tastes or needs. The dilemma arises: is it ethical to regift this well-intentioned present to someone else?
At the Rutland Center for Ethics at Clemson University, experts offer guidance on navigating this often-tricky terrain. They assert that regifting, in and of itself, is not inherently unethical. However, there are essential factors to consider before passing on a gift to another recipient, chiefly among them being the recipient’s genuine appreciation for the item in question. If you have doubts whether the new recipient would truly value and enjoy the gift, it may be prudent to explore alternative options.
Navigating the Terrain of Emotions
Beyond the simple act of regifting lies a labyrinth of emotional considerations. What do you owe to the person who bestowed the gift upon you? Take, for instance, the scenario where your aunt presents you with an ornate copper elephant—a gift that doesn’t quite align with your tastes. When your aunt inquires about the beloved elephant during a visit, the dilemma of truth versus tact presents itself. No one wishes to deceive, yet sparing someone’s feelings may necessitate a well-intentioned fib.
Moreover, the decision to regift is often influenced by the likelihood of the original gift giver crossing paths with the new recipient. Will they ever have occasion to witness the regifted item in its new home? These intricacies of interpersonal relationships further complicate the decision-making process.
The Rules of Regifting
Regifting, it turns out, does come with a set of unspoken rules. When considering whether to bestow a gift upon another, several key criteria should be met to ensure a smooth and ethical regifting experience:
- Distance Matters: Regifting is often more acceptable when the original gift giver resides far away, reducing the chances of discovery.
- Recipient’s Preference: Prior to regifting, assessing whether the new owner will genuinely appreciate and find value in the item is imperative.
- Unopened and Pristine: The gift should remain in its original packaging and pristine condition, effectively presenting itself as a new and unused item.
- Ready to White Lie: In some instances, regifting may necessitate a small, white lie to preserve feelings and prevent unnecessary discomfort.
Ultimately, regifting can serve as a practical solution to prevent well-intentioned gifts from languishing in the shadows of neglect, gathering dust, and fading from memory. It can also extend the joy of gifting to another recipient who may find genuine delight in the present.
A Thoughtful Balance
Ethics and etiquette often intersect in gift-giving, requiring a delicate balance between sparing feelings and expressing genuine gratitude. The decision to regift should be approached with sensitivity, and when done thoughtfully and ethically, it can breathe new life into a gift that might otherwise go unused. So, as you ponder the fate of that ornate copper elephant or any well-intentioned gift this holiday season, remember that the art of regifting, when executed with care and consideration, can be a win-win for all parties involved.
Health
Rethinking Body Temperature: New Study Challenges Long-Standing 98.6°F Norm
Recent Research Suggests Average Human Body Temperature Is Lower Than Previously Thought.
For generations, 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit has been etched in our minds as the standard human body temperature. However, a groundbreaking study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests a shift in this long-standing belief. Spanning nearly a decade, this research presents compelling evidence that our body’s average temperature might be cooler than traditionally thought.
The extensive study, examining over 126,000 individuals from 2008 to 2017, reveals an average temperature closer to 97.9 degrees Fahrenheit. This finding challenges German physician Carl Wunderlich’s conventional 98.6-degree standard set in the 1850s. Wunderlich’s methodology, involving over a million readings from 25,000 patients, has been the foundation of our understanding for nearly two centuries.
This isn’t the first time modern science has questioned Wunderlich’s findings. A 1992 study by the University of Maryland pointed to an average of 98.2 degrees, noting variances across different times of day, genders, and races. Furthermore, it has been observed that body temperature gradually decreases throughout our lifespan.
Dr. Juliet Parsonnet of Stanford Medicine, who spearheaded the recent study, offers an intriguing perspective. In her interview with the New York Times, Parsonnet suggests that humans today may have cooler body temperatures than those in Wunderlich’s era. The absence of modern dental care and pharmaceuticals in the 1850s possibly led to persistent low-grade inflammation in patients, slightly elevating their body temperatures.
These findings have far-reaching implications. The idea that our bodies might be cooler than previously believed opens up new avenues for medical research and healthcare practices. It challenges practitioners to reconsider what constitutes a normal or feverish temperature, potentially altering diagnostic criteria and treatment approaches.
The evolving understanding of human body temperature is a testament to the dynamic nature of scientific knowledge. As we integrate these new findings into our medical framework, it’s crucial to appreciate the historical context of Wunderlich’s work while embracing the insights offered by contemporary research. This study revises a piece of common medical knowledge and reminds us of the importance of continual learning and adaptation in science.
Interesting Things to Know
Decoding the 70s Christmas Music: Timeless Classics or Dated Hits?
Exploring the Diverse and Politically Charged Christmas Tunes of the 1970s.
The 1970s, a decade known for its cultural and musical diversity, offered a unique blend of Christmas songs that ranged from upbeat Motown rhythms to politically charged melodies. While some tunes have stood the test of time, others remain emblematic of their era, reflecting the social and political landscape of the 70s.
The decade kicked off with the vibrant sounds of The Jackson 5, including a young Michael Jackson’s rendition of the 1934 classic “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” This Motown version, while popular, didn’t surpass the success of the 1966 Supremes version on the charts. Yet, it set a lively tone for the decade’s holiday music.
Contrary to this upbeat start, the 70s witnessed a trend toward darker and more politically resonant Christmas songs. In 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono released “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” blending a traditional Christmas sound with a profound anti-war message. This song epitomized the decade’s inclination towards merging holiday cheer with social commentary.
Elton John’s 1973 hit “Step Into Christmas” offered a break from the political undertones, focusing on the joyous aspects of the festive season. Despite its lack of rebellion, this song hasn’t enjoyed the enduring popularity of other holiday classics.
1975 saw Greg Lake’s “I Believe in Father Christmas,” a contemplative tune expressing disappointment in the world’s lack of peace, encapsulated in the line: “The Christmas we get we deserve.”
Glam rock band Slade brought an optimistic flavor to the decade with their 1973 release “Merry Xmas Everybody.” With its focus on Christmas fun and an upbeat 70s rock sound, this song encouraged listeners to look forward to the future.
Jethro Tull’s 1976 “Ring Out Solstice Bells” offered a somewhat traditional sound featuring Ian Anderson’s iconic flute. However, the song’s focus on the winter solstice and its unique lyrics distinguished it from conventional Christmas music.
Despite these varied offerings, classic Christmas tunes have continued to endure, constantly reinvented with new voices and rhythms for each subsequent decade.
The 1970s Christmas music scene was as diverse and complex as the decade, blending joy, social awareness, and cultural shifts. While some songs from this era remain holiday staples, others serve as poignant reminders of the times they were created. Regardless of their lasting popularity, these tunes are an integral part of the rich tapestry of Christmas music history.
Interesting Things to Know
The Enduring Magic of ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’
A Christmas Eve Tradition for the Ages.
On December 24th, households around the world continue the time-honored tradition of reading Clement Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “The Night Before Christmas,” to excited children eagerly awaiting Christmas Day.
Clement Moore’s Yuletide Inspiration
Clement Moore, born into a distinguished New York family in 1779, composed this beloved Christmas poem on a snowy December 24th in 1822. Returning from Greenwich Village, where he had been procuring a turkey for charity, Moore was reportedly inspired by his jovial, bearded Dutch sleigh driver and the magical, snowy streets of New York City.Merging Tradition and Imagination
Moore’s vision of St. Nicholas combined Dutch-American and Norwegian traditions with the magical Christmas folklore of the time, possibly influenced by Washington Irving’s descriptions in “A History of New York.” His portrayal of St. Nicholas as a jolly, gift-giving figure has become a worldwide quintessential symbol of Christmas celebration.The Scholar Behind the Verse
Despite his scholarly background as a professor of Oriental and Greek literature, Moore initially felt embarrassed by his light-hearted verse. Initially published anonymously in December 1823, Moore only acknowledged authorship in 1844. His father, Benjamin Moore, was a significant figure in American history, having administered the last rites to Alexander Hamilton and participated in George Washington’s inauguration.
A Legacy Beyond Christmas
The poem’s vivid imagery and enchanting narrative have made “A Visit from St. Nicholas” a staple of Christmas Eve. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the poem’s ability to capture the essence of Christmas magic and the anticipation of St. Nicholas’s visit.
Conclusion
Clement Moore’s creation remains a beloved part of the Christmas tradition, enchanting children and adults with its timeless charm. As families gather to read this classic poem each Christmas Eve, they partake in a ritual that spans generations, keeping the spirit of the holiday alive.
Interesting Things to Know
Medical Students in Crisis: A Quarter Contemplate Quitting in the U.S.
Rising Concerns Over Income, Mental Health, and Workforce Shortages Among Future Doctors.
In a startling revelation that sheds light on the pressures faced by future healthcare professionals, a recent survey highlights that a significant portion of U.S. medical students are contemplating abandoning their studies. This alarming trend, reported by The Hill, raises serious concerns about the future of the medical workforce in the United States.
The survey, encompassing 2,212 medical students across 91 countries, has unearthed some worrying statistics. While 12 percent of medical students globally are considering quitting, this number soars to 25 percent among their U.S. counterparts. This stark difference underscores the unique challenges faced by medical students in the United States.
A deep dive into the survey reveals that the concerns of these students are multi-faceted. A major worry is income, as medical education costs in the U.S. are notoriously high, often burdening students with substantial debt. This financial strain, coupled with the rigorous demands of medical training, is taking a toll on their mental health.
Furthermore, the prospect of entering a field currently experiencing clinician shortages adds another layer of stress. The medical profession, already known for its high-pressure environment, has been further strained by the ongoing healthcare crisis, leaving students apprehensive about their future roles.
This trend is not just a concern for the students themselves but poses broader implications for the healthcare system. With an aging population and increasing demand for medical services, the potential decrease in the number of practicing physicians could exacerbate existing challenges in healthcare delivery.
The findings of this survey serve as a wake-up call to address the underlying issues plaguing medical education in the United States. It’s crucial for educational institutions, healthcare systems, and policymakers to collaborate in creating a more supportive environment for medical students. Addressing financial burdens, providing mental health support, and ensuring a balanced workload are key steps in nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals.
Interesting Things to Know
The Hoover Dam: A Monumental Achievement in American Engineering
Celebrating the Historical Significance of the Hoover Dam.
On December 21, 1928, a significant chapter in American engineering and conservation began with President Calvin Coolidge signing the Boulder Canyon Project Act. This groundbreaking legislation paved the way for the construction of the Hoover Dam, a marvel of civil engineering that would have a profound impact on the American Southwest.
The Hoover Dam, originally known as Boulder Dam, stands as a testament to human ingenuity and determination. It was constructed in the Black Canyon on the Colorado River, strategically located on the Arizona-Nevada border. The dam’s primary objectives included flood control, improvement of navigation, and regulation of the Colorado River’s flow. It also aimed to provide water storage for the reclamation of public lands and generate electrical energy for beneficial uses within the United States.
The story of the Hoover Dam is intertwined with the contributions of significant figures such as Herbert Hoover, a mining engineer actively involved in the dam’s development, and Major John Wesley Powell, a Civil War veteran and geographer who first described the Southwest’s geography. The push for technological control over the Colorado River gained momentum following devastating flooding between 1905 and 1916, which severely impacted farming and irrigation in the Imperial and Yuma valleys.
The construction of the dam was an engineering feat, starting with the diversion of the Colorado River through massive tunnels driven through the canyon walls. The project also involved building housing for workers, a highway, railroad lines, and a power transmission line for construction. The pouring of the dam’s first concrete in June 1933 marked a significant milestone, leading to the creation of Lake Mead by February 1935. The final concrete pour occurred in May 1935, and all features were completed by March 1, 1936.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, during the dam’s dedication on September 30, 1935, recognized the monumental effort and achievement, congratulating those who built the dam and acknowledging its national significance.
Today, the Hoover Dam stands as a symbol of American resilience and technological advancement. It revolutionized water management in the arid Southwest and became an iconic landmark, illustrating the potential of human endeavor. The Hoover Dam’s story is a reminder of the transformative power of visionary projects in shaping our nation’s landscape and future.
Interesting Things to Know
Escaping Winter’s Chill: A Snowbird’s Guide to Seamless Travel
Preparing for Your Sun-Kissed Getaway.
When winter blankets the land with snow and sends icy gusts howling down the streets, the idea of migrating to warmer climes, much like the birds, becomes incredibly appealing. If you’ve been dreaming of becoming a snowbird and escaping the chill, it’s essential to plan wisely to ensure a smooth journey.
The Checklist to a Perfect Winter Escape
- Balancing the Books: First and foremost, ensure that your finances can support this significant lifestyle change. Whether you’re on the brink of retirement or just craving an extended getaway, setting a realistic budget is crucial. Consulting a financial expert can help avoid unforeseen complications, especially around taxes.
- Home Away from Home: Envisioning where you’ll nest in your tropical escape is key. Be it a cozy chalet, a breezy condo, or a snug campsite, early reservations can guarantee you a spot in paradise.
- Health Comes First: Ensure that you’re medically ready for this shift. Regular checkups with your primary doctor, dentist, and other specialists are necessary. They can guide you about necessary vaccinations and ensure you have enough medication supplies for your trip.
- On the Move: Are you dreaming of a road trip, a quick flight, or an RV adventure? Each mode of transport has its charm. A chat with a travel expert can guide you to the best choice. If you’re hitting the road, a thorough vehicle check-up ensures you start on a good note.
- Protection and Peace of Mind: Life is unpredictable. Secure comprehensive insurance that caters to your health and property needs. Especially when venturing to new places, adequate coverage can be a lifesaver.
- Home Sweet (Secure) Home: While you’re basking under the sun, ensure your primary residence remains well-maintained. From managing bills to ensuring your plants are watered, having someone reliable to oversee things is invaluable.
Embracing the Snowbird Life with Confidence
While the lure of sunnier shores can be compelling, the key to truly enjoying this nomadic life lies in meticulous planning. Whether it’s understanding finances or ensuring your health and accommodation, being thorough ensures your winter escape is more paradise and less predicament.
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
57°F / 37°F
46°F / 32°F