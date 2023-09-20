The Baby Boomer Conundrum: To Sell or Not to Sell Your Home

Weighing the Financial and Emotional Costs of Home Ownership in Retirement.

As baby boomers—those born between 1946 and 1964—reach retirement age, they face a question that has both financial and emotional implications: Should they sell their homes or hold onto them? With house prices hitting all-time highs, an impressive 85% of boomers report they’re clinging to their homes. Yet, the rising interest rates lurking around the corner could bring down property values. This presents an unsettling dilemma for seniors: Should they cash out now or risk missing potential gains?

Traditional wisdom advises seniors to aim for fixed costs during retirement as they’re often dealing with a fixed income. Owning a home offers some level of predictability—mortgage payments might be stable, but maintenance costs can go up annually. Renting, on the other hand, can be a dicey gamble. While it relieves one from the woes of property taxes and appliance repair, rents have been on an upward trend, with no signs of slowing down. In 2021, the average US house price clocked in at about $360,000, according to Market Watch, offering a tempting escape route to those willing to relinquish their homes and gain some financial breathing room. The question boomers should ask themselves is, “Can I afford unpredictability?” and professional services for these tasks come at a premium. Renting eliminates these headaches, transferring the burden to the landlord.

Furthermore, renting can provide flexibility that owning cannot. Want to move closer to the grandkids or find a place with a gentler winter? A lease allows for more freedom than a mortgage. According to recent data, baby boomers made up 53% of sellers and 39% of buyers between July 2021 and June 2022. These numbers indicate that relocation and downsizing are already in full swing among this demographic.

One aspect that statistics can’t capture is the emotional attachment to a home filled with decades of memories. This often overlooked element can weigh heavily in the decision-making process. For many, the home is more than four walls; it’s a capsule of life’s milestones.

The dilemma of whether to sell or keep the home during retirement is complex and influenced by a myriad of factors, including financial stability, physical ability, and emotional ties. What’s important is that the decision is tailored to meet the individual’s or couple’s unique needs and circumstances. Whether you’re a baby boomer pondering this decision or a family member assisting in the process, it’s essential to weigh all options and potentially consult with financial and real estate advisors to make the most informed choice.