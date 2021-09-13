The benefits of a pedicure

Think pedicures are only for people wearing strappy little shoes and taking social media photos of their feet on a tropical beach? Think again.

When done properly, pedicures promote good foot health. If you have diabetes, however, talk to your doctor about a safe alternative.

During the pedicure, you’ll start with a foot soak in a tub of warm water. Your toenails will be clipped — make sure they’re clipped straight across rather than on a curve, to prevent ingrown toenails. The technician will exfoliate dead skin off of areas like your heel, bottoms, and sides of your feet and elsewhere. You may receive a foot and calf massage, and you’ll likely have some gel or lotion rubbed onto your feet and ankles.

There’s a lot here that’s good for the health of your feet, including:

* Properly trimmed nails and the removal of dead skin, particularly in places that can harbor fungi, like the area between the toes.

* Improved circulation. The warm water and the massage stimulate circulation, which not only feels great but is good for your joints also.

* Removal of calluses.

* A close-up of your feet, which is an opportunity to catch any problems early.

A few last notes on safety: Make sure the salon is properly licensed, that it sterilizes its instruments, and that it drains and sanitizes foot baths between customers. You want to also be sure they don’t use non-metal tools (which are porous and can carry bacteria), or that if they do, they are only used for one customer and then tossed. And as much as you might be tempted, experts say not to shave before a pedicure, as bacteria is more likely to get in via small nicks and cuts.