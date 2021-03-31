The benefits of a root canal for treating an abscessed tooth

If the soft tissue inside one of your teeth has become infected due to tooth decay, your dentist will likely recommend that you undergo a root canal treatment. Since the alternative is to have the affected tooth removed, there are several advantages to opting for this procedure.

A root canal treatment involves removing the infected dental pulp from the root of the tooth, then cleaning out the root canals and sealing them. As a result, you get to keep your natural tooth.

Additionally, the procedure will leave the tooth root intact, thereby helping to prevent bone loss in your jaw.

Unless a tooth is damaged beyond repair, this dental procedure tends to be the preferred option. In addition, if the affected tooth can be saved with a root canal treatment, you’ll avoid needing to replace it with a dental implant.

By removing the dental pulp from an abscessed tooth, a root canal will rid you of the severe pain associated with infection. After the procedure, you’ll be able to eat and talk normally again.

Did you know?

Endodontics is a branch of dentistry that specializes in the treatment of the soft tissue inside teeth known as dental pulp. This is why a root canal is also referred to as endodontic therapy.