The benefits of adding more chlorophyll to your diet

Chlorophyll is the natural compound that gives plants their green color. It helps plants absorb energy and get nutrients through photosynthesis. So, what can chlorophyll do for humans? Here’s what you need to know.

Benefits

Some claim chlorophyll is a powerful cure-all that can do everything from treating arthritis and preventing weight gain to detoxifying your blood and stimulating the immune system. However, to date, there is little evidence supporting these health claims.

But chlorophyll shows some promise. Research on rodents has shown that chlorophyll has antioxidant properties that can reduce the occurrence of cancerous tumors. Some studies have also proven chlorophyll has anti-inflammatory effects and can help treat skin conditions like acne.

How to add it to your diet

You can purchase liquid and chlorophyll tablets from your local health food store. However, eating more green foods like spinach, kale, green beans, and peas is cheaper. Getting your nutrition from a well-balanced diet is almost always more effective than supplementation.

Keep in mind that supplements aren’t regulated as strictly as medicines. Moreover, it’s also possible that chlorophyll could negatively interact with the medications you’re taking. Therefore, talking with your doctor before adding chlorophyll supplements to your daily routine is best.