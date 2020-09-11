The benefits of buying locally made and grown food

Local farmers and producers are invaluable contributors to a thriving community. They offer up the literal fruits of their labor in addition to a variety of vegetables, meats, cheeses, and bread. If you want to feed your family well, you don’t need to go far — in fact, you shouldn’t!

For many people, buying local goods is considered an altruistic act. While it’s certainly an opportunity to support your region’s economy, the choice can also be self-serving. Local ingredients offer a degree of freshness and flavor that’s unmatched by alternatives shipped from afar.

You can also count on local produce to be a better option for your health. Consumers are increasingly well-informed and selective about the food they eat, and most small-scale farmers and producers are able to maintain safe, organic, and sustainable practices. When you consider that food is the fuel that allows you to function, there should be little room to compromise on quality.

From an environmental perspective, opting for food that’s produced close to home is the most sensible option. The shorter the distance your food has to travel to reach your plate, the fewer greenhouse gases are emitted. Plus, you get to enjoy produce within days of being harvested rather than weeks.

All in all, buying your food locally is an ideal way to access fresh and healthy ingredients, support your region’s economy, and protect the environment. Find it at grocery stores, farmers markets, u-pick farms, and specialty shops in your region.

There are countless reasons to eat local. What are yours?