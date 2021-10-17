Interesting Things to Know
The benefits of fiber optic internet technology
Fiber optic internet is becoming increasingly available for homeowners. If you want to learn more, here’s a brief overview of everything you should know.
What are fiber optics?
Optical fiber is a thin, flexible plastic or glass cable that allows light to be transmitted over very long distances without losing any speed. The cable is wrapped in a protective sheath that captures light and sends data to a specific destination.
How does it work?
Optical fiber uses the principle of light refraction. The protective sheath around the cable has a highly reflective interior, which causes light to ricochet in all directions. This allows data to travel from a transmitting element to a receiving end extremely quickly. Fiber optic cables can be installed directly to and from your home or connected to a copper network.
Reasons to opt for fiber optics
Fiber optic internet is the future of broadband. The cables use light signals to send data to and from your computer up to 1,000 times faster than copper alone. This allows you to instantly download large files, seamlessly play online games, participate in online forums and enjoy high-quality graphics.
To find out if you can take advantage of these benefits in your home, contact the internet providers in your area.
What you should know about working for a co-op
There are 29,000 co-operatives operating in every sector of the American economy, providing infrastructure, goods, and services to millions. If you’re looking for work, a position with a co-operative could be a good fit.
These types of organizations help communities meet common economic, social, and cultural needs. In addition, their members typically place people over profits and believe in being honest, open, and socially responsible.
Sectors
Whatever your interests or passions, there’s probably a co-operative in your area that’s dedicated to the issues you identify with. In fact, co-operatives can be found in several economic sectors, including:
• Agri-food
• Energy
• Culture
• Forestry
• Retail
• Housing
• Insurance
• Human services
• Financial services
• Telecommunications
Co-operative businesses tend to be community-focused and committed to sustainability. Consequently, they play an important economic role in generating jobs and growth in communities across the country. If you enjoy helping others, you may want to develop your skills and put them to good use within a co-operative.
Did you know?
Co-operatives are democratic organizations controlled by their members, who actively participate in setting their policies and making decisions. As such, all co-operative members have equal voting rights.
150 years after the great fires: Everyone is responsible for fire safety
One day in October of 1871, flames consumed millions of acres of city and country as fires swept through Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Today, 150 years later, the deadly, but coincidental events of the first week of October 1871 are remembered during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, 2021.
The tragic history of the fires reminds us that everyone must take responsibility for fire prevention.
The most famous of these fires is the Great Chicago Fire — not the deadliest or the most extensive of the fires that week, but notorious after it left 100,000 homeless, 300 dead, and leveled the near north side. The fire started Oct. 8 and raged two more days, fueled by the wooden structures and roads and intensified by the dry conditions after a long summer drought.
The fire was widely believed to have started in a barn belonging to Catherine O’Leary when, as the lyrics of a famous ditty say, her cow kicked over a lantern. She was exonerated by an investigation in 1997 but the popular belief in her guilt ruined her life.
Less well-known was the Peshtigo, Wis. fire that started the same day and burned more than a million acres, including 12 towns. Still the deadliest wildfire in history, the Peshtigo fire is estimated to have killed from 1,500 to 2,500 people.
Small fires for land clearing in the area were common, but on the day of the Peshtigo fire, a cold front moved in from the west and produced strong winds that fanned the small fires and created a firestorm.
Meanwhile, in Holland, Manistee, and Port Huron, Mich., about 200 fires raged, consuming vast swaths of dry forest and reducing towns to ash. At least part of the cause was the severe drought that plagued the Midwest that summer.
The impact of inflation
Suppose it is 1950. You have $5 in your pocket and you have to buy groceries. You’ve got plenty:
Gallon of milk: 83 cents
Dozen eggs: 60 cents
Loaf of bread: 30 cents
Chopped beef: 53 cents
Frozen green beans: 24 cents
Apples: 39 cents
Peanut butter: 29 cents
5lbs potatoes: 26 cents
3 lbs. hamburger: 89 cents
2 lbs. cabbage: 12 cents
1 lb. bacon: 35 cents
Total: $4.80
If you lived in any of 10 states, there wasn’t a sales tax, so you could pocket that 20 cents.
Today, you aren’t going to make much of a dinner with your $5. You can buy bread for $2 and eggs for $1.54. Five pounds of potatoes cost about $3.
Of course, today you should have more than $5 in your pocket because wages eventually rise with inflation.
The exception: Anyone who lives on fixed savings. For them, inflation can lower their standard of living. That’s why when you retire, your savings and investments have to keep up with inflation.
4 benefits of working for a small business
When compared to working for a large company, small businesses offer several advantages. Here are four of them.
1. You’ll be close with your team. Typically, everyone in a small company knows each other by name and job title. Plus, it tends to be easy for small teams to form strong bonds, creating a solid, supportive and engaging work environment.
2. You’ll have a variety of tasks. Working for a small business often means that you’re expected to wear many hats. This allows you to quickly develop your skills and gain experience in several areas.
3. You’ll be valued for your work. If you finish a large project or receive positive feedback from a client, your efforts won’t go unnoticed by a small team. In fact, your colleagues will likely be happy to acknowledge and celebrate your wins with you.
4. You’ll be involved in decisions. In a small business, all employees tend to be encouraged to get involved. You’ll have the opportunity to express your opinions to maximize efficiency, solve problems and improve the products and services offered.
If you’re a strong team player who thrives in a rapidly changing environment, consider working for a small business in your area.
October Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Sarah Drew, 41, (Grey’s Anatomy), Charlottesville, VA, 1980.
2 – Lorraine Bracco, 66, actress (“The Sopranos,” ), Brooklyn, NY, 1955.
3 – Alicia Vikander, 33, actress (Oscar for The Danish Girl), Gothenburg, Sweden, 1988.
4 – Susan Sarandon, 75, actress (Oscar for Dead Man Walking), born Susan Tomalin, New York, NY, 1946.
5 – Jesse Eisenberg, 38, actor (Batman v Superman), New York, NY, 1983.
6 – Elisabeth Shue, 58, actress (Adventures in Babysitting), Wilmington, DE,1963.
7 – Lewis Capaldi, 25, singer, songwriter, Glasgow, Scotland, 1996.
8 – Chevy Chase, 78, comedian, actor (Caddyshack), Cornelius Crane at New York, NY, 1943.
9 – Brandon Routh, 42, actor (Superman Returns), Des Moines, IA, 1979.
10 – Ben Vereen, 75, actor, singer, dancer, Miami, FL, 1946.
11 – Cardi B, 29, rapper, television personality, born Belcalis Almanzar, The Bronx, NY, 1992.
12 – Carlos Bernard, 59, actor (“24”), Evanston, IL, 1962.
13 – Ashanti, 41, singer, actress, born Ashanti Sequoiah Douglas, Long Island, NY, 1980.
14 – John Dean, 83, lawyer (White House counsel during Watergate), Akron, OH, 1938.
15 – Tito Jackson, 68, singer, musician (Jackson 5), born Toriano Adaryll Jackson, Gary, IN, 1953.
16 – John Mayer, 44, singer, Bridgeport, CT, 1977.
17 – Norm Macdonald, 58, comedian, actor (Saturday Night Live), Quebec City, QC, Canada,1963.
18 – Freida Pinto, 37, actress (Slumdog Millionaire), Mumbai, India, 1984.
19 – Peter Max, 84, artist, designer, Berlin, Germany, 1937.
20 – John Krasinski, 42, actor, director (A Quiet Place), Boston, MA, 1979.
21 – Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford, 93, Hall of Fame baseball player, New York, NY, 1928.
22 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, actor, Missoula, MT, 1975.
23 – Emilia Clarke, 35, actress (Game of Thrones), London, England, 1986.
24 – Monica, 41, singer, born Monica Arnold in Atlanta, GA, 1980.
25 – Katy Perry, 37, singer, born Santa Barbara, CA, 1984.
26 – Cary Elwes, 59, actor (Princess Bride), London, England,1962.
27 – Roberto Benigni, 69, actor, director, Arezzo, Italy, 1952.
28 – Matt Smith, 39, actor, Northampton, England, 1982.
29 – Gabrielle Union, 49, actress (Honeymooners), Omaha, NE, Oct 29, 1972.
30 – Kennedy McMann, 25, actress (Nancy Drew), Holland, MI, 1996.
31 – Letitia Wright, 28, actress (Black Panther), Georgetown, Guyana, 1993.
3 tips to ace your interview
Are you preparing for an interview? If you want to increase your odds of landing the position, knowing what your potential employer is looking for is an excellent place to start. Here are some additional tips that are likely to help.
1. Do your research
If possible, it’s a good idea to contact someone you know who works for the employer and ask them about the company’s values and current challenges. You should also search the internet for news and interesting facts about the business. If it’s a publicly-traded company, the shareholder section of their website could be a gold mine of information.
2. Pay attention
During the interview, focus on what the interviewer is looking for. They may ask you two very similar questions to ensure you have the skills required for the position. It’s important to remain attentive throughout the discussion to ensure your answers are relevant and well-thought-out.
3. Focus on skills
Refer to your previous work experiences to show the interviewer that you possess the skills necessary for the job. Depending on the position, it may be a good idea to mention your expertise, team spirit, positive attitude, and integrity.
If you plan ahead and carefully prepare what you want to say, you’ll increase your chances of getting the job.
