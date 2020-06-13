The benefits of installing a stone garden wall

A low stone wall can be a practical and attractive addition to your garden. Here’s why you should consider including one in your landscaping.

To prevent erosion

If your property slo¬pes or has different levels, a stone garden wall can act as a retaining wall and ensure soil retention. Keep in mind that the structure needs to provide adequate drainage.

To create zones



A stone wall is a classic way to delineate areas of your yard such as the garden, patio, or pool. It also helps create a designated space for a flowerbed or stairs.

A stone garden wall can be either dry or mortared. A dry stone wall is built by stacking flat stones in an overlapping pattern to create friction and provide stability. The mortared variety, on the other hand, uses mortar to hold the pieces together.