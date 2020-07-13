The benefits of lavender

If you want to increase your lifespan, adopting a healthy lifestyle can help prevent illness and injury. Here’s what you should do to live a long life.

Eat well

An abundance of nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and fish packed with omega-3 fatty acids are vital components of a healthy, balanced diet. You should also limit your consumption of trans fat, salt, and refined sugar.

Stay hydrated



Drink at least half a gallon of water every day to help your body absorb nutrients, regulate your temperature, and eliminate waste. You can supplement your liquid intake with broth, milk, and juice that’s low in sugar.

Watch your weight

If you’re overweight, you risk developing a range of health problems such as cancer, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. You’re also more likely to experience joint pain and reduced mobility.

Get enough sleep

Adults should sleep between seven and nine hours every night. To optimize your rest, establish a consistent sleep schedule, and invest in a quality mattress and pillow. You should also avoid eating and limit your use of electronic devices before bed.

Remain active

Health experts recommend that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise every week. In addition to providing physical benefits, an active lifestyle helps boost your mood, improve your memory, and reduce stress. Choose an activity you enjoy ensuring you stay motivated.

Exercise your mind

To delay or prevent cognitive decline, you should challenge your brain on a regular basis. Reading, learning new skills, solving puzzles and playing games are all great ways to stimulate your brain.

Maintain your social circle

Regularly visiting friends and family helps decrease feelings of depression and anxiety. Social connections can also strengthen your immune system and lower your risk of developing dementia. Plus, group activities are often a great source of entertainment and laughter.

Learn to manage stress

From ulcers and irritability to migraines and high blood pressure, stress can have serious consequences on your health. Explore various ways to relax and reduce stress such as breathing deeply, listening to music, and practicing yoga.

Consult health professionals

Depending on your age and health, you should visit your doctor, dentist, optometrist, and other health-care specialists every few months or years. If you experience any concerning or persistent symptoms, schedule a consultation right away.

In addition to adopting these healthy habits, you should avoid smoking and limit your alcohol consumption to the recommended amount.