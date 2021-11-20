Interesting Things to Know
The benefits of shopping on Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, and for many, this kicks off the holiday shopping season. Are you wondering whether it’s worth braving crowded stores to take advantage of incredible deals? Here are three major perks to shopping on November 26, 2021.
1. You get more bang for your buck. Black Friday is a prime opportunity to stock up on all the items you need at a reduced price. Not only will you pay less than usual, but the deals offered will likely allow you to afford high-quality models of the items you want.
2. You get to finish your holiday shopping. With the right preparation, you can check most gifts off your shopping list before December even starts. This will reduce your stress in the coming weeks and allow you to focus on spending time with loved ones.
3. You get to be more generous. With so many items on sale, you don’t have to think twice about spoiling family and friends. You’ll also find plenty of well-priced products for co-workers, children’s teachers, and other people on your gift list.
While it does have its benefits, Black Friday can be a tumultuous event. Keep in mind the spirit of the season, and remember to be courteous toward other shoppers and retail staff.
Interesting Things to Know
Tularemia and how to prevent it
Do you enjoy hunting or trapping small game? If so, you must take a few precautions to avoid contracting tularemia. Here’s an overview of what you need to know.
What’s tularemia?
Tularemia is a rare infectious disease that affects wild animals such as hares, beavers, muskrats, and squirrels. Humans can contract this potentially fatal disease in a variety of ways, including:
• Coming into contact with the droppings of an infected animal
• Handling the carcass of an infected animal
• Consuming the undercooked meat of an infected animal
• Getting bitten by certain species of ticks, mosquitos, and flies
• Inhaling or ingesting airborne tularemia bacteria
Animals infected with tularemia usually exhibit unusual behavior and may have visible sores and swollen glands.
How to prevent infection
There are several ways you can protect yourself from tularemia. You should:
• Avoid coming into contact with wild animals that appear ill
• Wear gloves and goggles when handling or preparing game meat, and sanitize any surfaces and equipment with a diluted bleach solution
• Avoid eating organ meats that are swollen or have whitish spots
• Cook game meat thoroughly
• Wash your hands with soap and water after handling game
In addition, it’s a good idea to use insect repellent and wear long pants, long sleeves, and socks to prevent bug bites.
The symptoms of tularemia
The symptoms of tularemia vary depending on how the affected person was exposed to the bacteria. Possible indicators include fever, muscle and abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, skin ulcers, throat inflammation, and vomiting. If you experience any of these symptoms after being bitten by an insect or coming into contact with a wild animal, immediately consult a doctor to receive the appropriate antibiotic treatment.
Interesting Things to Know
How to avoid falling victim to consumer fraud
To help ensure you don’t get scammed out of your hard-earned money, here’s an overview of how to detect and prevent some of the most common types of consumer fraud.
Identity theft
Identity theft occurs when someone steals your personal information, such as your name, social insurance number, and bank account information, for financial gain.
A few ways to safeguard your information include:
• Using complex, secure passwords on all your online accounts
• Shredding credit card receipts, utility bills, and bank account statements
• Leaving important ID documents at home in a safe place
If you don’t know why someone is requesting your personal information, it’s always a good idea to ask them for clarification.
Debt collection fraud
This type of fraud happens when scammers pose as collection agencies and demand payment of fake outstanding debts.
Fraudulent debt collectors will:
• Withhold information from you, including the exact amount of the so-called debt and the name of the creditor
• Pressure you to pay with cash, a prepaid debit card, or by money transfer
• Ask for personal information, such as your bank account or social insurance number
Never share any financial or personal information unless you’re 100 percent certain you’re dealing with a real collection agency.
Charity fraud
This kind of fraud occurs when phony fundraisers request donations for a charitable organization.
Fraudulent charities will:
• Pressure you to donate immediately
• Only accept cash, gift cards, and wire transfers
• Refuse to provide detailed information about the organization
To avoid a charity scam, ask for information in writing before you donate.
Lastly, you should always trust your gut instinct. If something feels off, it probably is.
Interesting Things to Know
6 tips to help you save for retirement
Many Americans struggle to understand the logistics of retirement and how to save. In fact, one in four Americans have no retirement savings and, in many cases, those who are saving aren’t putting away enough. Here are six practical tips to help you get ready for retirement.
1. Understand your current spending. Know how much you currently spend so you can compare it with your projected retirement spending. Managing your current spending can help you save for the future.
2. Plan your future lifestyle. Now’s the time to think about how you want to live out your golden years. Many people assume their retirement spending will amount to approximately 70 percent of their current spending (known as the 70 percent rule). This may not be realistic by today’s standards. Consider how you want to spend your retirement, and create a budget to match that lifestyle.
3. Expect inflation. Rising prices are inevitable. Be sure to keep inflation in mind when planning your retirement.
4. Save on auto-pilot. Setting up regular deposits into a savings account can help you build your nest egg without having to lift a finger.
5. Pay off your mortgage. Home expenses comprise a significant portion of your fixed costs. Paying off your mortgage before retirement can help eliminate this monthly expense.
6. Work with a financial adviser. Hire a good investment professional and work with them regularly to keep your savings on track. Ask friends and family members for recommendations if you don’t currently work with a financial adviser.
With proper planning and a little help, you can prepare yourself for the realities of retirement.
Interesting Things to Know
How to set retirement goals
Having clear retirement objectives can help you save for the future. Here’s how to set achievable goals for this chapter in your life.
Budget for retirement
Do you know how you want to spend your retirement? While certain expenses will disappear, others will increase. Having an idea of what you want your lifestyle to look like will help you determine how much money you’ll need to live on each year when you’re retired.
Estimate the length of your retirement
Once you know how much you plan to spend annually, you’ll need to estimate the number of years you’ll spend in retirement. This will help you determine when you can retire. The current life expectancy in Canada is approximately 80 years for men and 84 years for women. If you retire at age 65, you can expect to live another 15 to 19 years on average.
Determine how much you need to save
It’s recommended that you set aside at least 10 percent of your net annual income for retirement. This amount will vary depending on your age when you start saving, the rate of return on your investments, and your retirement budget.
If you’re struggling to achieve your goals, don’t hesitate to consult a financial adviser. A professional can help you come up with a winning strategy to achieve your objectives.
Interesting Things to Know
November Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Lyle Lovett, 64, popular singer, Klein, TX, 1957.
2 – Karamo Brown, 41, television personality (Queer Eye, Houston, TX, 1980.
3 – Adam Ant, 67, singer, born Stewart Goddard at London, England, 1954.
4 – Matthew McConaughey, 52, actor, Uvalde, TX, 1969.
5 – Sean “Diddy” Combs, 51, rapper, executive, New York, NY, 1970.
6 – Emma Stone, 33, TV and movie actress, Scottsdale, AZ, 1988.
7 – Keith Lockhart, 62, Boston Pops conductor, Poughkeepsie, NY,1959.
8 – Mary Hart, 70, movie actress, Madison, SD, 1950.
9 – Eric Dane, 49, “Gray’s Anatomy” actor, San Francisco, CA, 1972.
10 – Hugh Bonneville, 58, “Downtown Abbey” actor, England, 1963.
11 – Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, movie actor, Los Angeles, CA, 1974.
12 – Anne Hathaway, 39, actress, one Oscar, Brooklyn, NY, 1982.
13 – Steve Zahn, 53, actor (Rescue Dawn), Marshall, MN, 1968.
14 – Chip Gaines, 47, television personality (“Fixer Upper”), Albuquerque, NM, 1974.
15 – Jonny Lee Miller, 49, star in “Elementary,” Surrey, England, 1972.
16 – Marg Helgenberger, 63, “CSI” actress, Fremont, NE, 1958.
17 – Danny DeVito, 77, actor, director, Neptune, NJ, 1944.
18 – Owen Wilson, 53, actor, movie star, Dallas, TX, 1968.
19 – Savion Glover, 48, dancer, Newark, NJ, 1973.
20 – Dierks Bentley, 46, country singer, Tempe, AZ, 1975.
21 – Bjork, 56, singer, born Björk Gudmundsdóttir at Reykjavik, Iceland, 1965.
22 – Scarlett Johansson, 37, movie star, New York, NY, 1984.
23 – Chris Hardwick, 50, comedian, Louisville, KY, 1971.
24 – Katherine Heigl, 43, movie, TV actress, Washington, DC, 1978.
25 – Joel Kinnaman, 42, movie and TV actor, Sweden, 1979.
26 – Dale Jarrett, 65, race car driver, Conover, NC, 1956.
27 – Samantha Harris, 48, television personality, Hopkins, MN, 1973.
28 – Bryshere Y. Gray, 28, actor (Empire), rapper, Philadelphia, PA,1993.
29 – Kim Delaney, 60, actress (NYPD Blue), Philadelphia, PA, 1961.
30 – Ben Stiller, 56, movie star, New York, NY, 1965.
Interesting Things to Know
Should you take the leap and join a start-up?
A start-up is a company in the early stages of its development. If you’re looking for a new job and wondering if a start-up would be a good place to put your talents to use, here’s what you should know.
Promising industries
The United States has a thriving entrepreneurial culture, and it’s not surprising that many promising new businesses have popped up in recent years. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the launch of numerous products and services in the e-commerce, medical technology, food autonomy, and delivery industries.
In addition, innovative companies in sectors that were all but shut down since spring 2020 are beginning to flourish once again. For this reason, you may want to look for opportunities in the tourism, hospitality, and events industries.
Necessary skills
Joining a start-up may be right for you if you possess the following qualities:
• You enjoy working in a team
• You’re independent
• You’re up-to-date on the latest developments
• You’re comfortable adapting to changes
• You’re not afraid to take risks
• You enjoy making impactful decisions
If you’re bright, resourceful, and don’t shy away from challenges, you may thrive in a start-up.
