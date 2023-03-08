Interesting Things to Know
The best and worst options if you owe the IRS
Tax deadlines are fast approaching. Unfortunately, some people will find that they don’t have enough cash to pay Uncle Sam. That could lead to problems, including interest charges, penalty fees, bank account seizures, and liens on the property.
Fortunately, the IRS offers both short-term and long-term payment plans. Keep in mind that you could still get hit with penalties and interest, raising your overall bill. It’s always best to pay on time if you can.
First, if you’re a bit short on money, the IRS can grant a 180-day extension to pay down your debt. There will be an approved deadline up to 180 days out, and you’ll have to pay in full by then. To qualify for this, you must owe less than $100,000 (including fees and penalties). Can’t pay in that time frame? The IRS offers long-term payment plans if you owe less than $50,000. These plans come with filing fees (totaling less than $200), so keep that in mind.
It’s possible, in some cases, to lower how much you owe. This is achieved through an Offer-In-Compromise (OIC). To qualify, you’ll need to owe more than $10,000. You must also be up to date on your current estimated tax payments. This isn’t a get-out-of-debt-free card, and the IRS will closely evaluate your income and assets, such as property. Generally speaking, the IRS wants to get as much as possible, and that might mean putting a lien on your properties.
How about jail? You can’t be locked up for lacking the funds to pay your taxes. However, if you try to hide money from the IRS, including income, that could lead to court cases and even jail sentences. Simply not filing your taxes is considered a misdemeanor, so make sure you always file even if you can’t pay. Not filing is the worst choice.
Meet the guy paid to watch paint dry
For paint R&D technician Matthew Risbridger, no day is ever quite the same. After clocking in at the laboratory, he’ll look at requests from clients, poring over paint specifications and desired results. Then, like a mad scientist, he’ll start mixing formulas and testing different ingredients, all in pursuit of whatever the client needs. Once that’s done, Risbridger puts paint to paper (or whatever surface is needed), then sits back and watches the paint dry.
Science has driven humanity forward by leaps and bounds. Many things we now take for granted represented major breakthroughs in the past. Take paint, for example. Throughout most of history, folks rarely bothered painting the outside of a building, ship, or whatever else because water would quickly wash it away. Now, paint protects homes, boats, and other properties from the elements, water, rust, and much more.
That’s the power of science. Modern paints consist of a lot more than pigments. They’ll also contain a mix of binders and solvents. Sealants, meanwhile, are used to protect the paint. Yet mixing paint formulas is tricky. Too much of one ingredient or not enough of another, and you’ll end up with a recipe for disaster.
Risbridger spends large chunks of his day watching paint dry, looking for cracks, bubbles, or any other defects to ensure good outcomes. He might also use infrared heaters, wind tunnels, ovens, and various other tools to test the paint under different conditions.
So how long does it take for paint to dry? Some coats might dry in just 15 minutes. Other coats may need well over an hour. Interested in watching paint dry for a living? Go figure — Risbridger stumbled upon the position after finding an ad on a job board. Who knows, maybe your paint-drying dream job is out there, too!
Virginia public bathrooms flush their reputation down the toilet as they are ranked among America’s worst
Public bathrooms in the United States: Love or hate them; you can’t ignore them. From dingy gas station restrooms to overcrowded airport lavatories, public bathrooms in the US have a reputation for being pretty terrible. A recent poll of 3,000 by Lavatory Lab confirmed this hypothesis when they asked respondents to rank the public bathrooms in their state on a scale of 1-10. Overall, Americans rated theirs at an abysmal score of 5.2 out of 10. But why are they so bad, you may ask?
First and foremost, the issue of cleanliness is a major problem in public restrooms. From dirty toilets to overflowing trash cans, it’s not uncommon to encounter a bathroom that looks like it hasn’t been cleaned since the Wild West. And let’s not forget about the infamous “bathroom odor…”
Another issue with public bathrooms is the lack of privacy. When it comes to stalls, there’s often a fine line between “just enough privacy” and “none at all.” Case in point: the ubiquitous gap at the bottom of the stall door allows everyone in the bathroom to see your shoes.
Of course, the lack of privacy isn’t limited to stalls. Sinks and mirrors are often situated in full view of everyone in the bathroom, meaning that you’re forced to engage in a game of “who can avoid eye contact the longest” while you’re washing your hands. And don’t even think about trying to change a baby’s diaper in a public bathroom. You’ll be lucky to find a changing table and even luckier if it’s not covered in a suspicious sticky substance.
Another issue is the lack of supplies. Have you ever entered a public bathroom only to find that there was no toilet paper? Or, even worse, what about a bathroom with an empty toilet paper dispenser and no spare roll in sight? These are the kinds of situations that can make a person feel like they’re stranded in the middle of nowhere.
And let’s not forget about the toilets themselves. From faulty flushing mechanisms to unsanitary seat covers, public toilets can be a source of constant frustration. Some restrooms even feature toilets with dual-flush systems, which can be confusing for those who are used to a traditional flush. (Do you press the button for number one or number two? The answer, of course, is that it depends on the restroom.)
When broken down nationally, public bathrooms in Wyoming were ranked as the worst in our great nation. Respondents here rated theirs at 3.5/10, followed closely by those in Virginia who gave a score of 4.7 out of 10. In fact, according to the survey, public bathrooms in Virginia came in as the 13th worst overall. However, reviews from residents of Vermont were very positive – they ranked their public bathrooms at 8/10.
Interactive map with state scores
Perhaps the biggest problem with public bathrooms is the lack of accessibility. While the Americans with Disabilities Act requires that public buildings have accessible restrooms, many public restrooms still fall short. From stalls that are too narrow for a wheelchair to sinks that are too high for someone in a wheelchair to use, public restrooms often fail to accommodate the needs of those with disabilities.
“Public restrooms still serve a critical role in our society. Whether we like it or not, they’re a necessary part of our lives, and we need them to be clean, safe, and accessible,” says Mark Williams of Lavatory Lab.
Food
How modern pizza came to be
You could say that pizza connects the world since it is beloved in every county, but it really took the connected world to create the pizza.
For one, tomatoes are actually a New World fruit (and yes, tomatoes are fruit), native to South America. Early European explorers brought tomatoes back to Europe, including Italy, where they became a mainstay ingredient in many dishes, such as pizza.
Meanwhile, flatbreads topped with various ingredients have been around for centuries. Flatbread is easy to prepare and quick to cook. In the 18th century, Naples was a boom town with a swelling population to support trade. Dock workers and other low-wage laborers needed quick and cheap food. Thus, pizza was born, initially as street food.
Vendors could cook large flatbreads topped with various things, including tomatoes and cheese. When someone came to buy a slice, the vendor could simply cut off as much as the person could afford.
Initially, pizza was scorned by most wealthy people, who preferred more complicated (and expensive) dishes. Eating simple flatbreads was seen as something for the poor. Many Italian cookbooks from the 19th century skipped over pizza.
On a visit to Naples in 1889, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita, the rulers of unified Italy, decided to sample some of the local fares. Queen Margherita ordered a flatbread recipe from a local cook. He came up with a cheese, basil, and tomato mixture on flatbread, allegedly in honor of unified Italy’s white, green, and red flag. Now called the Margherita pizza, this dish paved the way for modern pizza. Some say this also constituted the first pizza delivery since the queen didn’t actually go on the street — The cook delivered it.
Each year, Americans alone consume more than three billion pizzas. Every day, Americans eat more than a hundred acres of pizza.
Outlook good: The unlikely story of the Magic 8 Ball
It is decidedly so.
Reply hazy; try again.
Outlook is not so good.
Signs point to yes.
Chances are high that you know exactly where these phrases come from. They’re just a few of the answers that generations of children (and adults) have received from America’s most famous oracle: the Magic 8 Ball.
It wasn’t originally an 8-ball or even spherical at all. Albert C. Carter’s original invention, the Syco-Seer, was a liquid-filled tube with clear windows at each end to reveal phrases inscribed inside two dice. Carter based the Syco-Seer on the Psycho-Slate, a device that his mother, a popular clairvoyant, invented to allow spirits to speak with the living.
Carter and his partners Max Levinson and Abe Bookman first launched the Syco-Seer “Miracle Home Fortune Teller” in 1946. After Carter’s mysterious death in the late 1940s, the fortune-telling device went through two more iterations: a slimmer pocket-sized tube and a flashy crystal ball that failed to rustle up more sales.
The spirits finally came through for Abe Bookman in 1950 when Brunswick Billiards, a Chicago-based billiards company, started looking for a memorable item to use as a giveaway. Bookman redesigned the Syco-Seer again and replaced the failed crystal ball with a billiards-inspired eight ball. The giveaway was a success for Brunswick, and after the contract ended, Bookman kept the design, marketing the Magic 8 ball as a paperweight for adults before he finally struck gold with the toy market.
Today, the toy giant Mattel owns the Magic 8 Ball, widely considered one of the greatest toys of all time, and reports sales of more than a million units each year. Want to verify Mattel’s claim? Just ask the spirits.
March Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Belafonte, 96, singer, New York, NY, 1927.
2 – Jon Bon Jovi, 61, singer, born John Bongiovi, Sayreville, NJ, 1962.
3 – Tim Kazurinsky, 73, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Johnstown, PA, 1950.
4 – Emilio Estefan, 70, musician (Miami Sound Machine), Havana, Cuba, 1953.
5 – Joel Osteen, 50, minister, Houston, TX, 1963.
6 – Amy Pietz, 54, actress, Milwaukee, WI, 1969.
7 – Bryan Cranston, 67, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, CA, 1956.
8 – Aidan Quinn, 64, actor (Practical Magic), Chicago, IL, 1959.
9 – Suga, 30, rapper, born Min Yoon-gi, Daegu, South Korea, 1993.
10 – Chuck Norris, 83, actor, Ryan, OK, 1940.
11 – Bobby McFerrin, 73, jazz musician, New York, NY, 1950.
12 – Barbara Feldon, 82, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, PA, 1941.
13 – Emile Hirsch, 38, actor, Palms, CA, 1985.
14 – Ansel Elgort, 29, actor, New York, NY, 1994.
15 – Sly Stone, 79, singer, born Sylvester Stewart, Dallas, TX, 1944.
16 – Alan Tudyk, 52, actor (Firefly), El Paso, TX, 1971.
17 – Hozier, 33, singer, songwriter, born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.
18 – Lily Collins, 34, actress (The Last Tycoon), Guildford, England, 1989.
19 – Michael Bergin, 54, actor (Baywatch), Naugatuck, CT, 1969.
20 – Hal Linden, 92, actor, born Harold Lipshitz, Bronx, NY, 1931.
21 – Kevin Federline, 45, dancer, Fresno City, CA, 1978.
22 – George Benson, 80, singer, guitarist, Pittsburgh, PA, 1943.
23 – Chaka Khan, 70, singer, born Yvette Marie Stevens, Chicago, 1953.
24 – Jack Bannon, 32, actor, Norwich, England, 1991.
25 – Lee Pace, 44, actor (The Hobbit), Chickasha, OK, 1979.
26 – Diana Ross, 79, singer, Detroit, MI, 1944.
27 – Kimbra, 33, musician, born Kimbra Johnson, Hamilton, New Zealand, 1990.
28 – Vince Vaughn, 53, actor (Wedding Crashers), Minneapolis, MN, 1970.
29 – Megan Hilty, 42, actress, Bellevue, WA, 1981.
30 – Tracy Chapman, 59, singer, Cleveland, OH, 1964.
31 – Herb Alpert, 88, musician, Los Angeles, CA, 1935.
Remember these toys? Somehow we survived
The toys of our childhoods were simple, usually required imagination, and some were — let’s face it — downright dangerous.
When you look at this list of common toys, you might ask yourself: How did we survive?
Lawn darts, sometimes called jarts: Were a game that involved 12-inch weighted and sharpened metal darts. Toss the dart in the target on the ground, and you get a point.
Problem is that they were dangerous. At least 1,000 serious injuries and three deaths were attributed to the game. By 1988, they were banned.
Chemistry sets: Sold since at least 1845, and the sets contained increasingly dangerous substances. Most chemicals were harmless, but some contained sodium cyanide, a poison. In the 1950s, atomic sets contained radioactive uranium (Fun for the whole family!). Glassblowing sets came with blowtorches. They were actually instrumental in the careers of some scientists. But by the 1970s, most were banned.
Clackers (early versions): Although still sold with different materials, these were heavy balls on each end of a string. In the 1960s and early 1970s, these toys were fun but painful. The goal was to swing them up and down, so the balls on each end of a string clacked together. If you missed, woe to you. In 1968, tempered glass spheres would eventually shatter, sending glass shards everywhere. Today’s models are lighter-weight plastic.
Then there was a whole class of toy guns that were foundational to childhood, such as cap guns, BB guns, and spud guns.
