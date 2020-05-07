The best career by personality type

If you’re trying to determine what type of career would most suit you, here are some suggestions based on five key personality traits.

For the assertive

If you like to take charge and have strong leadership skills, you may find that management positions are a good fit for you. They’re available in a wide range of industries and sectors, so you’re sure to find one that suits your interests.

For the methodical

If you’re highly organized and meeting deadlines is your forte, you might be interested in a career as an administrative or legal assistant, dental assistant, chef, truck driver or landscaper. Being organized and capable of meeting deadlines is essential in many professions.

For the compassionate

If you’re passionate about caring for others and meeting new people, you may want to consider a career as a caregiver, nurse’s assistant or orderly. From home care to hospital work, there are many fulfilling positions available.

For the tactile

If you love working with your hands, consider jobs in the industrial and agricultural sectors. From machinery operators to mechanics and farmhands, there’s a variety of positions available to satisfy hands-on types.

For the innovative

If you like to create and innovate, then a career as a programmer, web designer, engineer or researcher could be right for you. As technology becomes more central and the challenges posed by global warming become more pressing, we need more innovators on the front lines.

Whatever kind of person you are, there’s a career path that’s right for you. To delve further into the subject of career options based on personality traits, visit mynextmove.org/explore/ip.