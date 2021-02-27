The best dog breed for your family: 4 factors to consider

If you want to adopt a dog, the first step is to determine which breed would best suit your family and lifestyle. Since owning a dog is a long-term commitment, it’s vital that you do your research. Here are four factors to consider.

1. Size

The amount of space you have at home will help you determine the size of the dog you can accommodate. This includes how much green space you can offer your pup. Breed size might also be a deciding factor if you have small children or other pets.

2. Energy level



Reflect on whether you’re looking for a running buddy or a couch companion. Energetic dogs need plenty of exercise, otherwise, they can become bored and destructive. Ideally, your dog’s activity level will match your own.

3. Temperament

Since some breeds are naturally good with children while others tend to be skittish, you might want to opt for a family-friendly dog if you have little ones running around. Calmer breeds are also a better fit for most seniors.

4. Grooming needs

You’ll likely need to spend more time grooming if you opt for a long-haired dog. These breeds typically shed more, which might be a problem if you have allergies or an aversion to vacuuming.

If you make an informed decision and have the resources to properly care for a dog, you’ll be sure to enjoy a long and happy friendship with your canine pal.

Kid-friendly pups

From beagles, boxers, and border terriers to poodles, pointers, and pugs, there are plenty of dog breeds that are great with children.