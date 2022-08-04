The ‘big four’ driver distractions

Returning from vacation, you were pretty proud of yourself for negotiating all the interstates without a wrong turn. But then your seatmate engaged you in an interesting conversation, and what happened? You missed your exit.

Distraction. That interesting conversation not only made you miss a turn, it put you and your passengers in danger. If a situation occurred that required fast action, could you have avoided an accident?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission, four distinct types of distraction affect a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

Auditory distractions include conversations with passengers and listening to music or audiobooks.

Visual distractions include such activities as looking at the scenery and checking out other cars.

Biomechanical distractions are activities such as adjusting the air conditioning, dialing a cellphone, using day planners, making notes, and eating.

Cognitive distractions include whatever is taking your mind off the road and driving. Examples are preoccupation with other thoughts, worrying, and planning what you will do later.

Cell phones, especially texting, are unique in that they encompass all four modes of driver distraction, say experts at Dynamic Science, a private research organization.

Research on cell phone use crashes shows that drivers often run off the road or hit something stopped in front of them, neither of which would happen if they were paying attention.