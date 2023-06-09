The big three for the grill

Man’s love affair with grilling goes all the way back to the invention of fire and to that first prehistoric cook who accidentally dropped a raw piece of meat onto the glowing coals.

Since then, techniques for grilling have been honed and improved. Great varieties of grills can be found. They range in price from a small tabletop grill that uses charcoal to big propane-powered grills in stainless steel cabinets.

Below are three short recipes for a surefire backyard cookout.

Balsamic-glazed sirloin

Start with four half-pound strips of lean sirloin steak.

5 tablespoons Balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1/2 stick melted butter

Add salt and pepper to taste

Score steaks diagonally and brush both sides with butter. Dust with salt and pepper. Mix the vinegar and Worcestershire sauce in a dish and brush the steaks with the mixture as they cook.

Spicy baked beans

Add these ingredients to two 15-oz. cans of pork and beans.

6 pieces bacon in small pieces

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

12 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce

Mix in a grill-proof pan, and set on a medium-heat area of the grill before grilling the meat. Stir occasionally until the mixture bubbles.

Perfect grill corn

6 ears of corn on the cob

1/2 stick, melted butter

Salt to taste

Carefully peel the husks back on the ears of corn and remove corn silk. Brush the corn with the melted butter and add dashes of salt. Put the husks back in place and soak the corn in water for a few minutes. Place the corn in its husks on the grill in a position for medium heat. Turn frequently until charred spots start to appear on the husks. Cooking should take about 10 to 15 minutes. Check for tenderness.

Add your favorite summertime drink and a wedge of watermelon for a great backyard picnic.