The Bill of Rights: Foundation of American Freedom

The tale of a timeless classic and the extraordinary life of songwriter Irving Berlin.

A Timeless Tune

As the holiday season approaches, the familiar strains of “White Christmas” waft through the airwaves, evoking feelings of nostalgia and warmth. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, this classic song has become synonymous with the magic of Christmas. But do you know the story behind this beloved holiday anthem?

Legend has it that Irving Berlin, the prolific songwriter responsible for “White Christmas,” once remarked to Bing Crosby, “You don’t have to worry about this one.” Indeed, Berlin may have had a premonition of the enduring legacy this song would achieve.

Berlin’s faith in his creation was well-founded. “White Christmas” made its debut in 1942 as part of the movie “Holiday Inn.” Crosby’s rendition, featured in the film, quickly ascended to the pinnacle of the music charts. It wasn’t just a hit; it was a phenomenon. The song went on to become one of the best-selling records of all time, topping the charts a remarkable twelve times and eventually selling a staggering 50 million physical copies.

From Humble Beginnings to Musical Maestro

Irving Berlin’s journey to becoming a musical maestro was marked by resilience and determination. Born as Israel Beilin in Tsarist Russia, he arrived in the United States with his family at the tender age of five in 1893. The Beilin family, like thousands of other Russian Jewish families, had fled their homeland to escape brutal pogroms and the virulent anti-Jewish policies of Tsar Alexander III.

Tragedy struck when Berlin’s father passed away just eight years after their arrival, leaving the family in dire straits. Berlin, a mere eight-year-old with only two years of schooling, took to the streets to sell newspapers and contribute his meager earnings to his struggling mother. At fourteen, he ventured out on his own, making a living by singing in honky-tonks and gradually transitioning into songwriting. His first major hit, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” marked the beginning of a legendary career.

Despite his humble beginnings, Berlin developed a profound love for America and an unshakable sense of patriotism. His composition “God Bless America” stands as a testament to his deep affection for his adopted homeland, earning its place as a classic song performed in his honor upon his passing in 1989. Walter Cronkite, the legendary broadcaster, once eloquently stated that Berlin played a vital role in “writing the story of this country, capturing the best of who we are.”

A Blend of Traditions and a Lifelong Love

Irving Berlin’s personal life was equally fascinating. While he was of Jewish heritage, Berlin celebrated many traditional Christmases with his wife, Ellin, who was Catholic—a fact that intrigued America at the time. Their union wasn’t without its challenges; when they eloped in 1926, Ellin’s father promptly disowned her.

Christmas Day in 1928 brought both joy and sorrow to the Berlin household. It was the day their only son, Irving Jr., passed away at less than a month old. Despite this heart-wrenching loss, the Berlins eventually reconciled with Ellin’s father, and their love story continued to flourish. The couple went on to have three other children, enjoying a lifetime filled with success and an enduring love affair.

As the strains of “White Christmas” once again fill the air, let us remember the extraordinary life of Irving Berlin, a man whose enduring melodies continue to enchant generations and whose story is a testament to the American dream. In the words of his timeless song, “May your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white.”