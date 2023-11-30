The Blue Ridge Arts Council launches its ‘Deck the Halls’ Christmas Tree and Festive Decorations sale Thursday and Friday

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed for Christmas on Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th.

General Education Development

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings

Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.

Bad Romance – Holiday Edition

Saturday, December 9th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

In person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Then you should join us for a special in-person meeting for our romance genre discussion group! Bring that old romance paperback for a book swap, and look forward to a door prize, and potluck! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! December’s discussion theme is Holiday.

Books & Beyond

Tuesday, December 12th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.

Genealogy Club

Wednesday, December 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

Photographing Winter’s Beauty

Saturday, December 9th from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Shenandoah River State Park

In person. Winter’s beauty is often a still, quiet solitude. While at the same time, the anticipation of the holidays warms our hearts. This session will explore how to capture both the mood of winter solitude and the joy of the holidays. We will review all of the skills from past sessions and depending on the weather… go out and capture winter in our beautiful park. All types of cameras from smartphones to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. Dress in layers and come ready to share some joy of the season. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.