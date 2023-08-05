Health
The Blueprint for Lifelong Dental Health: Beyond Asthetics
A beautiful smile goes beyond outward appearances. Maintaining the health of your teeth requires a proactive approach to combating potential threats like tooth decay, plaque, and gum disease. The American Dental Association warns that infections like gingivitis can lead to severe conditions such as periodontitis, which compromises the connective tissue and bones in your jaw.
Here are some practical steps to prevent damage and maintain oral health:
- Be mindful of food choices: While snacks like crackers and dried fruits can be delicious, they can also stick to your teeth and promote decay. It’s best to brush your teeth shortly after consumption. Conversely, an apple not only cleanses your mouth but also supplies antioxidants.
- Fortify your body: Strengthen your teeth and gums by including calcium and vitamin D-rich dairy products in your diet. Vitamin C, found abundantly in oranges, also enhances the strength of your teeth and gums. Folic acid, now a common addition to many foods, further supports oral health.
- Hydrate: Regular water consumption dilutes toxins in your mouth, contributing to a cleaner oral environment.
- Brush effectively: Use a soft brush with synthetic bristles that can reach more tooth surfaces. Ensure to brush your teeth, gums, and the sides of your teeth. Brushing before bed is essential, but an additional brush after breakfast is beneficial.
- Floss regularly: Flossing removes plaque from between your teeth. Doing it before bed yields the best results. Small floss holders are inexpensive, easy to handle, and more convenient than traditional floss.
- Rinse with mouthwash: For extra protection, swish germ-killing mouthwash around your mouth after you brush and floss each night.
Keeping your teeth healthy for a lifetime is more than just daily brushing; it involves a comprehensive oral care regimen. By taking these steps, you are well on your way to maintaining a bright, healthy smile for years to come.
Understanding Hydration: The Water, Salt, Potassium Equation
While many are familiar with the advice to consume eight glasses of water each day for optimal hydration, recent evidence from the Institute of Medicine (IOM) suggests that Americans typically meet their hydration needs through their regular diet.
According to IOM, the beverages and food we consume daily usually provide us with the necessary amount of water, implying that consciously drinking additional water may not be required. Even caffeinated drinks, often believed to flush out water from our bodies, actually contribute to our hydration, despite their high sugar and phosphate content, which can be detrimental to our bones and teeth.
However, hydration is not just about water; it also involves a delicate balance of sodium and potassium in our bodies. The typical American diet is characterized by an excess of sodium and a deficiency of potassium, a situation that poses significant health risks.
Men typically consume two to three times the recommended daily intake of sodium, while women double the suggested amount. On the other hand, the intake of potassium, an essential nutrient found in foods such as spinach, potatoes, cantaloupe, bananas, almonds, and mushrooms, is woefully inadequate. Adults should ideally consume at least 4.7 grams of potassium daily, but the average intake falls short, with men consuming between 2.8 and 3.3 grams and women between 2.2 and 2.4 grams.
Medical experts highlight that an excess of sodium-coupled with insufficient potassium significantly increases the risk of high blood pressure. Balancing these two vital nutrients is thus crucial for optimal health.
During high-intensity physical activities or hot weather conditions, additional water should be consumed to replace the fluid lost through sweating.
Maintaining proper hydration, it’s not just about drinking more water. The balance of salt and potassium plays a significant role. By limiting sodium, increasing potassium intake, and adjusting water consumption based on physical activity and weather, we can achieve healthy hydration levels.
US Surgeon General Raises Concern Over Social Media’s Impact on Youth
In a recent public advisory, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has drawn attention to the perils of social media on children and adolescents, prompting a broader dialogue on the intersection between technology and mental health.
As reported by the New York Times, Murthy’s 19-page advisory presents several recommendations, one of them being to limit the time children and teens spend on social media platforms. The Surgeon General’s warning also challenges tech companies to strengthen their regulations, particularly around enforcing minimum age limits and enhancing safety and privacy standards.
This advisory comes amid growing concerns about the role social media plays in our daily lives, especially among the younger population. There’s an increasing body of research linking excessive social media use to a variety of issues, such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, and self-esteem problems.
Dr. Murthy’s recommendations serve as a guideline for parents and caregivers. He suggests limiting the time spent by children and adolescents on these platforms and, more importantly, fostering an open dialogue about online experiences and potential concerns.
However, the onus does not fall on families alone. Tech companies are called to play an integral part in addressing these concerns. The Surgeon General’s advisory urges these companies to strictly enforce minimum age limits for platform use and to bolster safety and privacy measures. This move is meant to protect the youngest and most vulnerable users from potential harm and exploitation.
Dr. Murthy’s public warning seeks to balance the benefits of technology with its potential risks, particularly for the younger population. As we navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it’s crucial to place mental health and the well-being of our children at the forefront of these advancements.
Fauquier Health Gastroenterology Welcomes Direct Patient Access Program
Earlier this year, in March 2023, Fauquier Health officially welcomed new Gastroenterologist, Ivan Harnden, MD, MBA to the community. Since his arrival, Dr. Harnden has been working diligently to develop a Direct Access Program to make access to colonoscopy screenings easier and more convenient for patients. The Direct Access Program alleviates the need for patients to schedule an in-office visit prior to receiving the colonoscopy procedure.
Colonoscopy is a preventative screening procedure that can help to detect colon cancer early. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancers and, contrary to popular belief, can affect both men and women equally. Colonoscopies also identify colon polyps, which can be pre-cancerous. Once polyps are identified they can easily be removed, which can help to prevent colon cancer later in life.
“A big focus in gastroenterology, and cancer screening in general, is making sure that we are detecting colon cancer early and hopefully preventing it,” said Dr. Harnden. “We used to start screening at age 50, but in the past few years there have been new guidelines developed. We now recommend that colon cancer screening should start at age 45 for an average risk patient.”
Patients are eligible for the Direct Access Program if they meet screening criteria. This includes patients at average risk, or those with family history or personal history of colon polyps or colon cancer. A patient will go over a quick screening questionnaire with a member of the clinical care team. After completing the necessary criteria check from the questionnaire, the clinical team will then work to schedule the patient for their screening colonoscopy procedure at the hospital without the need for an in-office appointment before the procedure. The patient will receive information on completing their colonoscopy preparation. On the day of the procedure, the patient will have the opportunity to meet with Dr. Harnden beforehand.
Patients in need of a screening colonoscopy can call the Direct Access Program line at 540.316.5990 and leave a voicemail. A member of the clinical care team will return the phone call to discuss next steps.
To learn more about Fauquier Health Gastroenterology, Dr. Ivan Harnden, and the Direct Access Program, we encourage you to listen to the brief podcast in partnership with Virginia Healthcare & Hospital Association. Click Here to listen.
Dr. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186. The main office line can be reached by calling 540.316.5940. Additional details about Dr. Harnden can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Youth-Onset Prediabetes Associated with Increased Dementia Risk, Study Reveals
According to a recent study highlighted by CNN Health, individuals who are diagnosed with prediabetes at a younger age are at a heightened risk of developing dementia later in life. Published in the reputed medical journal Diabetologia, the research uncovered a disturbing connection between the onset of prediabetes and the eventual development of dementia.
The study discovered that the risk of dementia tripled among those whose prediabetes advanced to type 2 diabetes before the age of 60. Furthermore, individuals diagnosed with diabetes after the age of 60 were also found to be at a greater risk of developing dementia than patients who either developed the disease later in life or not at all.
Prediabetes, a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes, is a serious health concern. It can often progress to full-blown diabetes if not managed effectively and has now been identified as a possible early warning sign for dementia.
These alarming findings stress the significance of early intervention and management of blood sugar levels. With a global increase in cases of diabetes and prediabetes, particularly among younger people, this research underscores the necessity for broad-ranging public health interventions and individual lifestyle modifications.
As the world population ages, dementia has become one of the most pressing health issues globally. Given this, understanding the various risk factors, such as the development of prediabetes at a younger age, becomes crucial in mitigating the potential impact on future generations.
This study demonstrates a sobering link between early onset of prediabetes and increased dementia risk. This research highlights the need for early diagnosis and management of prediabetes, particularly among younger individuals. It is an urgent call to action for healthcare providers and individuals alike to invest in preventative health measures and promote healthy lifestyles to curb this impending health crisis.
Demystifying Antiperspirants: Sweating the Myths and Facts
In today’s personal care aisle, you might notice a surge of aluminum-free deodorants lining the shelves, with their marketing campaigns hinting at possible health concerns associated with conventional aluminum-containing antiperspirants. It’s time to clear the air on these rumors and understand the facts about antiperspirants and their associated health implications.
As dermatologist Susan Massick, from Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center explains, the fundamental distinction lies in the functionality of antiperspirants and deodorants. Antiperspirants, all of which contain aluminum salts, block sweat ducts to keep the user dry. On the other hand, deodorants only serve to mask odors and target odor-causing bacteria. As per The Strategist, natural antiperspirants are non-existent, though certain natural deodorants might include absorbent or drying ingredients.
The roots of the rumors linking antiperspirants with cancer trace back to the early 2000s. A small fraction of studies with limited sample sizes suggested a connection between antiperspirants and breast cancer, as reported by Penn Medicine. However, these studies have since been refuted, with no additional evidence found to support a cancer link. Another widely-circulated theory, proposing that skin-absorbed aluminum from antiperspirants increases cancer risk, has also been thoroughly debunked, according to the New York Times.
In terms of established medical risks, the use of antiperspirants is cautioned only among individuals with advanced kidney disease. But as the National Kidney Foundation notes, it’s virtually impossible to absorb enough aluminum through the skin to affect the kidneys – a person would need to ingest the antiperspirant for real damage to occur.
The primary risk associated with both antiperspirants and deodorants is skin irritation, often related to fragrances, as pointed out by the New York Times. Therefore, individuals with sensitive skin are advised to opt for fragrance-free options in either category.
The rumors surrounding antiperspirants and cancer risks have been largely debunked by scientific research. Consumers can confidently use antiperspirants, keeping in mind their own skin sensitivity and personal preferences.
Immunization Awareness Month: COVID-19 and Beyond
On May 11, 2023, the Department of Health and Human Services announced an end to the public health emergency brought on by COVID-19.[1] Since the peak of the Omicron variant in January 2022, COVID-19 cases have declined rapidly – though the disease still poses a health risk to many Americans, COVID-19 death rates have dropped 95% from their height in 2021.[2] As a nation, we are the healthiest we’ve been in years.
Much of our achievement in combatting the virus can be attributed to a record-breaking vaccine rollout. Since the first COVID-19 vaccine was released to the public, more than 270 million Americans have received at least one dose, and over 70% are considered fully immunized,[3] making this the largest adult vaccination program in our nation’s history. As more of us become resistant to the virus, we are able to return to the activities we love – visiting restaurants, traveling outdoors, and hosting social gatherings – without fear that we’ll endanger ourselves or the people around us.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Each year, we take this time to recognize that vaccines are essential to our health and the health of our community – a lesson that the past few years have made especially clear. For centuries, immunization has been one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves from preventable illness.[4] Diseases that were once deadly, such as polio, have all but vanished thanks to the power of community-wide vaccination, while others such as COVID-19 are becoming much less dangerous. Whether we’re young or old, we can stop the spread of disease by following vaccination guidelines.
Although COVID is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, it’s important to remember that other diseases have not gone away. The CDC has observed that over the past few years, many children missed yearly check-ups due to concerns surrounding COVID.[5] September is approaching, which for many Americans means the start of the school year – as you gear up your child with books and pencils, make sure to also check their immunization record, and talk to their pediatrician about making up any missed appointments.
Vaccines aren’t just for kids. Adults also benefit from certain vaccinations, to protect against diseases such as shingles, tetanus, and the common flu. Some vaccines can even reduce your risk of cancer – the Hepatitis B vaccine can prevent liver cancer, while the HPV vaccine immunizes you against the most common cause of cervical cancer.[6] Your recommended vaccines may vary, depending on your age, lifestyle, and prior immunization history – for instance, adults who travel frequently, or who missed important vaccinations during childhood, may be due for a check-up. Talk to your primary physician about your vaccine history, and ask if any of the following vaccines are right for you:
Some vaccines may be recommended depending on age. For example, for children, the recommended vaccines include, but are not limited to:
- Chickenpox
- COVID-19
- Diphtheria
- Flu
- Hepatitis A & B
- HPV Vaccine
- Measles
- Meningococcal disease
- Mumps
- Pneumonia
- Polio
- Rotavirus
- Rubella
- Tetanus
- Whooping cough
If there’s a lesson we should take away from the past few years, it’s that our community’s health is everything, and protecting our health is everyone’s responsibility. When you get vaccinated to strengthen your immune system, you’re not just safeguarding yourself from common illnesses – you’re also protecting your family, neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of your community. Because everyone deserves a healthy life.
To get the conversation started with a primary care provider, check out our available providers at FHDoctors.org/find-a-doctor. Same day appointments may be available in Gainesville, Warrenton, Bealeton, and now Culpeper. For more information on immunization recommendations by age, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines.
by Jenna Wong, DO, Family Medicine
