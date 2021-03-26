The BOWLS of the Empty Bowl Supper 2021 with Arline Link

The House of Hope is so grateful for the help of Arline Link every year. For several years in a row, Arline has graciously helped supply the BOWLS for the Empty Bowl Supper. She has created a fun community experience inviting people of all ages to come in to help paint the BOWLS. Expect a “coloring book” painting experience to help those who are a little less artistically inclined to still produce gorgeous BOWLS.

Individuals, families, and groups of all sorts have spent time in the studio painting. Girl Scout Troops, Rotary Clubs, and Honor Society groups to name a few who have painted. Please contact Arline at Explore Art & Clay if you are interested in helping. We have about 200 BOWLS we are hoping to have prepared by April 24th! We need your help! Explore Art & Clay: 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630 | (540) 636-6019.

Watch this video to see a brief demonstration on how the bowls are prepared and get a sneak peek at some of the bowls that will be up for grabs this year! With every $35.00 ticket purchase, you get a BOWL and 2 TO GO soups. Soups will be located at the Downtown Market on Main Street day of the event. BOWLS will be found on display in numerous storefront windows along Main Street. Check in will be at the visitors center where you will receive tickets for your soups and bowl. Never fear, we will have lots of volunteers to help. Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo, so be sure to pack a chair to enjoy the music after you assemble your TO GO items!



$35.00 Adult Tickets | $5.00 Student & Kids (soup only)

Tear Away Flyer is available HERE, or in person you may purchase tickets at Explore Art & Clay.

Learn more about the House of Hope: warrencountyhomeless.org