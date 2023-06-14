Interesting Things to Know
The changing lives of Generation Z youth
Beyond Love: Prenuptial agreements at midlife gain popularity for financial security
Love may conquer all, but when it comes to marriage, financial planning can be the key to long-term stability, especially in midlife. Prenuptial agreements, once a topic reserved for hushed conversations are increasingly making sense for couples who wish to protect their assets and secure their financial well-being.
Financial advisor Suze Orman candidly highlights the sobering reality of marriage in America. The divorce rate for first marriages stands at 40 to 50 percent, while approximately 60 percent of second marriages end in divorce. The average median length of a first marriage is a mere eight years. In the face of such statistics, Orman urges couples to acknowledge that hope alone cannot serve as a solid financial plan.
Recognizing that marriage encompasses both love and economics, financial advisors stress the importance of discussing financial matters and considering the possibility of a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. Couples should openly communicate about debt levels, disparities in wealth, and the potential for inheritances. Additionally, reviewing each other’s credit reports can shed light on any financial burdens or discrepancies that may impact the future.
According to a recent Harris survey, more than 36 percent of adults believe that prenuptial agreements make smart financial sense. This growing sentiment is backed by the International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, which now considers prenups a valuable financial planning tool. Rather than solely focusing on the potential dissolution of a relationship, these agreements foster open discussions about each partner’s priorities and what they consider important, even down to matters as specific as the right to an antique chair or provisions for beloved pets.
Prenuptial agreements provide individuals with a sense of security within their relationships. By outlining financial expectations and potential scenarios, these agreements allow couples to plan for the future and ensure their financial well-being in the face of uncertainty. They offer a level of transparency and clarity that can foster trust and peace of mind.
While prenuptial agreements may not be necessary or suitable for every couple, they serve as a valuable tool for those who wish to protect their assets and establish clear financial boundaries. By approaching these discussions with openness, honesty, and a long-term perspective, couples can navigate the complexities of marriage while prioritizing their financial security.
In the realm of love, a prenuptial agreement can be seen as a practical step toward building a solid foundation for a lasting relationship. It is a testament to the evolving understanding that addressing financial matters is not a reflection of mistrust but rather a responsible approach to safeguarding one’s future.
As couples embark on the journey of marriage, they are encouraged to explore the merits of prenuptial agreements, recognizing that love and financial security can indeed coexist harmoniously.
Navigating summer work zones: Prioritizing safety for drivers and workers
As summer unfolds, so do the orange cones and temporary signs that mark the presence of highway work zones. While these zones may elicit frustration and inconvenience for drivers, they also serve as a crucial reminder to exercise caution and remain vigilant on the roads. With approximately 40,000 work zone-related crashes occurring each year, it is imperative to prioritize safety, not only for the highway workers but also for ourselves as drivers.
It is no secret that work zones pose significant risks to both the workers and drivers who navigate through them. Recognizing the severity of the situation, many states have implemented strict penalties for aggressive and reckless driving in work zones. Astonishingly, in four out of five cases where an accident in a work zone proves fatal, it is the driver who tragically loses their life. These sobering statistics underscore the need for heightened awareness and responsible driving in these areas.
So, how can we ensure the safety of ourselves and the dedicated workers who labor within these zones? Here are some essential guidelines to follow:
- Maintain a Safe Distance: One of the most common accidents in work zones is rear-end collisions. To prevent such incidents, it is crucial to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. Allow for ample space, and be prepared to brake or maneuver safely if needed.
- Stay Alert and Focused: Work zones present constantly changing circumstances that demand our full attention. Avoid distractions like texting or talking on the phone while driving through these areas. By remaining attentive, we can promptly respond to unexpected events and contribute to a safer environment for all.
- Respect Speed Limits: Adhering to posted speed limits is paramount in work zones. While it may be tempting to rush through these areas, remember that reducing your speed by a mere 10 miles per hour, such as going 45 miles per hour instead of 55 miles per hour through a five-mile work zone, adds only 1.2 minutes to your travel time. Those minutes are a small sacrifice to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
- Obey Flaggers: Flaggers play a vital role in directing traffic within work zones. It is crucial to respect their instructions and guidance. Remember, they are not idly standing by; they are working in a hazardous and demanding environment. By following their signals, we contribute to a smoother flow of traffic and enhance safety for everyone.
- Seek Alternate Routes: Whenever possible, consider finding alternate routes that bypass work zones. By exploring alternative paths, we can not only reduce congestion within these areas but also minimize the risks associated with navigating through active construction sites.
The majority of accidents in work zones can be attributed to drivers who follow too closely, change lanes unsafely, fail to yield, or exceed speed limits. By avoiding these unsafe practices and embracing a responsible approach to driving, we can actively contribute to reducing the occurrence of work zone-related incidents.
As the summer months progress, let us remember that the inconveniences caused by work zones are temporary, but the importance of safety on the road is enduring. By exercising caution, adhering to guidelines, and respecting the workers who tirelessly improve our highways, we can create a safer environment for everyone.
The silent struggle: Understanding the signs of drowning
As we embrace the summer season and enjoy the reopening of local swimming pools and beaches, it is paramount to revisit the fundamentals of water safety. While popular media often portrays drowning as a dramatic, thrashing struggle, the reality is far more insidious. The Journal of Safety Research highlights that drowning victims, regardless of age, rarely exhibit frantic movements or cries for help, making it crucial to recognize the subtle signs of distress in the water.
In this context, children aged four and under emerge as a particularly vulnerable group. Startlingly, according to the Divers Alert Network, in 10 percent of child drownings, an adult will be present and remain oblivious to the child’s dire situation. A drowning child may show no signs of struggle, merely sinking to the bottom of a pool with arms outstretched to the sides. It is estimated that around 750 children drown each year, with nearly half of these tragic incidents occurring within 25 yards of an adult.
Contrary to common perception, noisy swimmers are not typically in immediate peril. However, there exists a critical pre-drowning phase during which victims may have a brief opportunity to scream, wave, and reach for life-saving equipment. It is imperative to never disregard thrashing or splashing in the water, as it may serve as a distress signal.
Understanding the instinctive drowning response is paramount to recognizing a potential drowning situation. It exhibits five distinct qualities that can help identify those in danger:
- Silence: Drowning victims are unable to call for help, as breathing becomes their primary focus.
- Submergence: Their mouths sink below the surface and then resurface as they frantically try to inhale and exhale, leaving no time for verbal cries for assistance.
- Arm Extension: Victims extend their arms to the sides, attempting to push down on the surface to raise their mouths out of the water. However, they lack the ability to wave for help.
- Lack of Movement: Drowning victims cannot reach for rescue equipment or move toward a rescuer. They are unable to make voluntary movements.
- Upright Body Posture: A drowning person’s body remains vertical, with no visible signs of kicking. They may struggle on the surface for 20 to 60 seconds before eventually submerging completely.
In boating scenarios, individuals in the water may appear to be treading water. To determine if they are in distress, the best course of action is to simply ask if they are okay. If they are unable to respond, it is a clear indication that they require immediate assistance. Experts emphasize that rescuers have a narrow window of around 30 seconds to reach individuals in distress.
Additional signs to watch for include a drowning person’s head positioned low with water at mouth level or tilted back with the mouth open. Their eyes may be closed, and hair could obstruct their vision. They may remain vertical in the water without using their legs or exhibit slow, futile attempts to swim without making progress. Some may try to roll over onto their backs. Silence in the water should always be regarded as a potential warning sign.
It is crucial to dispel the misconception that drowning victims exhibit obvious signs of distress. Recognizing the subtle indicators of drowning, such as the absence of vocalization, submerging mouths, outstretched arms, immobility, and upright body posture, is essential in ensuring water safety. By staying vigilant and educated about these often-overlooked signs, we can help prevent tragic water-related incidents and protect the lives of those around us.
Academic says beliefs are now status symbols
Status symbols do change and have changed.
In the past, wealthy gentlemen wore top hats and fancy clothes. Today, you might not recognize a wealthy person by their clothing.
At one time, the Twitter blue check was a symbol of being well-known. Now the check is a sign that you are a paid user. The former status symbol users don’t like it, and they don’t want to pay. No status there.
So, what status symbols still exist?
Rob Henderson, a doctoral candidate in psychology, thinks status symbols are now opinions — “luxury beliefs” — that “confer status on the upper class, while often inflicting costs on the lower classes.”
Henderson has been in a position to observe both the upper and lower classes. Born into poverty and raised in the foster care system, he used the GI Bill to attend the prestigious universities Yale and Cambridge.
There, he saw people who held trendy beliefs that they rarely had to question since they were largely unaffected by them. A case in point is the idea of defunding the police.
“They can afford to hold this position because they already live in safe, often gated communities. And they can afford to hire private security,” Henderson writes on his Substack page.
But, he writes when those beliefs filter down to lower classes, the results can be devastating. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the poorest Americans are seven times more likely to be victims of robbery and aggravated assault and 20 times more likely to be victims of sexual assault. When lower socioeconomic classes adopt anti-policing beliefs, they are likely to be the ones suffering.
Henderson’s thesis has been roundly challenged as lacking statistical data and research. In addition, critics say, his ideas are mostly applicable to left-leaning college students and are not nearly so relevant for more affluent adults.
Mastering the Art of Sandcastles: From child’s play to beachside architecture
Think back to your childhood summers. Did you ever yearn to rule a kingdom of sand, building majestic castles along the shore only for the sea to reclaim it? Maybe you want to relive those fond memories or entertain the young ones with this timeless beachside activity. Either way, here’s a foolproof guide to creating your own beachside castle, a masterpiece to catch the eye of every passerby.
First, let’s talk about tools. Pros use specialized tool kits, but guess what? You can put together a pretty competent set from everyday household items! All you’ll need is a shovel, a funnel, a putty knife, a butter knife, and a couple of 5-gallon buckets – one regular and one with the bottom cut out.
Picture this: A regal castle with two majestic towers, united by a ‘stone’ wall. Now, let’s make that vision a reality.
Start by building a sturdy platform for your sandy kingdom. Create six-inch segments of mounded and packed-down sand. Then, douse it with half a bucket of water. You’ve now laid the foundation!
For the towers, Justin Gordon, a professional sand sculptor, suggests a technique that’s less ‘build-up’ and more ‘shave-down.’ Begin by creating mounds of sand and then shave away thin layers until your towers emerge.
Next, take your bottomless bucket. Fill it a quarter full with sand, add half a bucket of water, and keep packing until it’s full. Position this towards one side of your platform. Gentle rotation will release your sand to form the body of your first tower. Crown this with a funnel filled with packed sand for a pointed roof. Shave the tower body so it angles downward from the roof. Repeat this for the second tower, and voila!
Now, build a wall between your towers. Carve ‘stone’ shapes into it to give it a true castle-like feel. For added flair, carve doors and windows into the castle walls.
Building a sandcastle is not just an activity; it’s a journey back in time, a chance to relive childhood wonder and create new memories. So, get out there and build your beachside kingdom. Who knows? You might just feel like royalty!
Tornado Season: A friendly reminder to revisit your safety procedures
With the tornado season well underway, it’s crucial to remind ourselves that the risk of twisters is still very much on the horizon. While we might be tempted to let our guard down as we move past the historically most active tornado months, Mother Nature, as we know, doesn’t adhere to our calendars.
Between 1991 and 2020, the United States recorded an average of 1,333 tornadoes each year, according to Fox Weather. An astounding 54% of these tornadoes occurred between April and June, with May clocking in as the most active month averaging 294 tornadoes annually. But let’s not be complacent, folks, as June isn’t far behind, tying with April at an average of 212 twisters.
The southern states often experience peak tornado activity from March or April through June. As for the northern states, these whirling weather phenomena most often occur from June through August. But remember, tornadoes can actually form at any time of the year. Even November, which may seem like an odd month for tornadoes, has seen some severe outbreaks, with counts exceeding 100 tornadoes.
This leads us to the all-important question – are you prepared if a twister were to strike? Having a tornado plan in place is absolutely essential. The ideal safe space is underground, perhaps a basement. But if that’s not an option, a windowless hallway or bathroom could work, too.
But what if you’re caught outside or driving when a tornado is approaching? Remember, there’s no such thing as a ‘safe space’ outside during a tornado. Take tornado watches and warnings seriously and avoid driving or venturing outdoors under risky conditions. If you are caught in your car, get as far away from it as possible and seek shelter immediately.
Some suggest lying in a dry ditch or culvert if you’re outside during a tornado, but let’s be clear – these are last resort measures and not very safe ones at that. If you find yourself in a car with no shelter in sight, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advises staying in the vehicle with your seat belt on, head lowered below the windows, and covering yourself with a blanket or coat. Still, this is far from an ideal safety strategy.
The worst thing you can do is to shelter under an overpass. Those who have done so and survived have often sustained severe injuries. There’s no protection from the flying debris or the relentless winds.
As we continue navigating through this tornado season, stay vigilant, keep yourselves informed, and above all, stay safe.
