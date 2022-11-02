Local News
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237.
The Camp 1237 members make donations to various non-profits in Warren County. Most recently, a donation to C-CAP provides “safety net” services for those who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County. Also, donations to the Blue Ridge Heritage Project and Warren Rifles are just a few.
The John S. Mosby Camp, #1237, is a member camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV). The SCV is an organization of male descendants of soldiers or sailors who served the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War. SCV membership is open to all male descendants aged 12 and over (lineal and collateral) of soldiers who fought for the Confederate States of America.
Local News
Valley Health and Ensemble Health Partners announce strategic revenue cycle partnership
Valley Health System and Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”) announced today that they are partnering to optimize the nonprofit health system’s revenue cycle operations. Ensemble is the industry leader in revenue cycle management, bringing a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators to drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.
“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to partner with a trusted name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”
“We are excited to welcome Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in revenue cycle management, a critical part of our operation,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “Our strategic partnership supports Valley Health’s mission to serve our community by improving health through high quality, accessible, affordable health care.”
Valley Health, like hospitals and health systems nationwide, is working to rebound from COVID-19 related financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges from the pandemic. “We are confident that Ensemble’s infusion of new technology and customer service will create efficiencies and also improve the patient experience,” said Nantz.
Ensemble partners with nearly 300 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.
“The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “Valley Health, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic revenue cycle partner.”
To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Valley Health, visit ValleyHealthLink.com.
Local News
Samuels Public Library announces Food for Fines
Throughout the months of November and December, Samuels Public Library will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Cardholders who donate can reduce their overdue fees by $1 for each item donated. A maximum of $20 in overdue fees can be reduced.
Items collected through November 19 will support The River 95.3 and WFTR/Fox Sports 1450’s Camping for Hunger campaign. In its 14th year, Camping for Hunger collects food and donations for Front Royal-Warren C-CAP’s pantry program. Since 2008, the initiative has collected over 176,000 pounds of food and supplies and raised over $135,000 in cash and gift cards. Camping for Hunger provides approximately six months worth of food in support of C-CAP’s pantry each year. On-air personalities will camp overnight at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center, November 14 – November 19, to raise awareness.
Items received after November 19 will be distributed to local food pantries, nonprofits, and blessing boxes in Warren County.
“Samuels Public Library’s mission is to bring people, ideas, and information together to enrich lives and build community,” says Michelle Ross, Executive Director, “Food for Fines is one way for the Library to build community through supporting the basic needs of those who live here.”
For a complete list of eligible donations, patrons can contact Samuels Public Library or visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 100,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
Appa? Gizmo? You pick!
This Virginia Opossum is a former patient that suffered severe injuries to the tail and multiple fingers. The tail and portions of multiple digits were amputated and with these missing parts this individual would not do well in the wild.
Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we are glad that he will educate the public about his species and live out the rest of his life with us as a Wildlife Ambassador—we just need a name!
Our staff and volunteers have narrowed the names down to Appa and Gizmo. Help us decide by donating to the Appa Fundraiser or the Gizmo Fundraiser below.
These Facebook fundraisers will be open all week and we will announce the chosen name next Tuesday!
#GivingTuesday is coming soon (November 29th)!
This year, we are hoping to raise $30,000 to help purchase a van for our wildlife ambassadors and education program. We participate in dozens of educational programs each year with our ambassadors to help teach people about wildlife and how to be good stewards. Our ambassadors are essential to this programming, but safe transportation, designed to carry them and associated supplies, has been a limiting factor.
Any donations made to this Ambassador naming fundraiser will also go towards the goal!
Crime/Court
State Police seek help in IDing red pickup truck involved in fatal pedestrian hit & run in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians Tuesday (November 1) in Spotsylvania County.
Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard.
Two pedestrians were walking eastbound along Lafayette Blvd. in the far right of the lane when they were struck from behind by a red pickup truck. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the passenger side.
A male pedestrian, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
A female pedestrian, a 36-year-old female, of Spotsylvania, Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.
Local News
Warren County Educational Endowment Golf Tournament: Thank you to all who participated
The Warren County Educational Endowment sincerely thanks the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and all of the sponsors, golfers, and volunteers who helped make our 27th Annual Golf Tournament an overwhelming success. This annual fundraiser aids the Endowment in providing grants to Warren County Public School educators who design creative ways to help students achieve success along their trek to excellence. This year, the Endowment provided $65,225 in grants to school faculty members who created “out of the box” methods to enable students to reach their highest potential.
Event Sponsor: Dominion Energy
Car Hole in One Sponsor: Marlow Motor Company
Catering Sponsors: The Apple House and Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
$2,000 Sponsor:
- Wells Fargo/George Karnes
$1,000 Sponsors:
- Joe and Mary Anne Biggs
- Joanne Cherefko
- Ellen Aders State Farm
- Lantz Construction of Winchester
- McGriff Insurance Services
- Royal Entertainment (Rick Novak)
- Valley Health
- Warren County Veterinary Clinic
$750 Sponsors:
- AireServ
- Family Pharmacy Service
- Rappahannock Electric Coop.
$500 Sponsors:
- Crooked Run Center
- Edward Jones
- Lindsay Chevrolet
- Ron and Kathy Napier
- Joseph Silek, Jr., PC
- United Bank
$400 Sponsors:
- Margaret Huber
- Winchester Environmental Consultants
- Joe and Christine Winterkorn
$300 Sponsors:
- Jim Cobb
- Nancy Lee
- Charlie and Holly Sackett
$250 Sponsors:
- Arthur Megeath Contracting
- Clear Title
- Ken Evans Real Estate
- No Doubt Accounting
- Dr. Tom and Brenda Patteson
- Dee Stokes
Supporting Sponsors:
- Advance Auto Parts
- AutoZone
- Blue Ridge Shadows
- Lee’s Hill Golf Club
- Melting Pot Pizza
- O’Reilly’s Auto Parts
- Dr. Tom and Brenda Patteson
- Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
- Jim Wells
$100 Hole Sponsors:
- AFLAC / Jerry Williams
- All Smiles Dentistry
- Auto Care Clinic
- Auto Center (Mark Smoot)
- Robbi and Mercedita Biggs
- Mark and Cathy Bower
- Tim and Tammy Darr
- Departure Complete
- Edward Jones
- First Bank
- Front Royal Dental Care
- Ed Greco
- Hidden Springs Senior Living
- Susan Horstman-Scott
- Joe Sackett and Sons
- Mark and Donna Jordon
- L-Dees Pancake House
- Melting Pot
- Robert North
- Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Royal Auto Works
- Service Title of Front Royal
- Shenandoah Medical Assoc.
- Dee Stokes
- Tried and True Tattoo
- Truist Bank
- Via Satellite, Inc.
- Joey Waters
- Alan and Pat Wimer
- Winchester Equipment
Local News
VSP advises motorists to pay extra attention tonight for Halloween safety
It’s not the costumes or decorations that should frighten you this Halloween, but impaired drivers, who are the real “scare” on the road. Virginia State Police reminds everyone, if you plan to celebrate with alcohol, then don’t drink and drive. Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), last Halloween weekend, there were 1,454 crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in 10 fatalities and 652 injuries; two of the deaths occurred in alcohol-related crashes.
Keep your holiday safe. If you’re planning a party tonight, remember:
- Before the party starts, plan a safe way home;
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys;
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home safely;
- If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on your cell phone.
Neighborhood Safety
If you haven’t done so already, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov) to identify the relevant addresses of convicted sex offenders possibly living or working in their neighborhoods. This enables adults and guardians to make informed decisions on what residences/businesses to approach for trick-or-treating.
Halloween night, the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit will be working with the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to check on supervised sex offenders.
If the convicted sex offender is on supervision – which means restrictions have been placed on them as they relate to probation/parole and not state law – then they may not be permitted to participate in trick-or-treat activities (i.e. porch lights must be turned off; not permitted to open the door to trick-or-treaters, etc.). This restriction only applies if that offender’s conditions of probation/parole prohibit contact with children.
If the convicted sex offender is not on supervision, then they are entitled to participate in trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities. This does apply to convicted sex offenders featured on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry. The only exceptions relate to Code of Virginia 18.2-370.5, which restricts an offender’s access to school property.
Trick-or-Treat Pedestrian/Driver Safety
Drivers need to slow down and remain alert in residential areas and parking lots for children. Slowing down, eliminating any distraction inside your vehicle, and anticipating heavy pedestrian traffic are critical to avoiding serious injury or death to a young child or teen.
Children have a greater chance of being hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Popular trick-or-treating hours are typically between 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Safety Council recommend the following safety tips for parents and their trick-or-treaters:
- Use flashlights and glowsticks to remain visible
- Stay on sidewalks, and avoid crossing yards.
- Cross streets at the corner, use crosswalks (where they exist), and do not cross between parked cars.
- Remind children to look left, right, and left again before crossing the street and walking among vehicles in a parking lot.
- Stop at all corners and stay together in a group before crossing.
- Wear clothing that is bright and flame retardant.
- Fasten reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility
- Consider using non-toxic face paint instead of masks. (Masks can obstruct a child’s vision.)
- Avoid wearing hats that will slide over their eyes.
- Avoid wearing long, baggy, or loose costumes or oversized shoes (to prevent tripping).
- Have children get in and out of vehicles on the curb side, not on the traffic side.
- Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious activity.
Wind: 0mph WSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 30.29"Hg
UV index: 0
72/59°F
73/61°F