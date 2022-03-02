Local News
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, makes donation to C-CAP
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, donates $250 to C-CAP (The Front Royal—Warren County Congregational Community Action Project).
C-CAP provides “safety net” services for those who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County. C-CAP also manages a FRESH FOOD INITIATIVE through its partnership with Walmart Front Royal, the CHEO Community Garden, and local farmers.
This generates a wonderful supply of fresh, nutritional food for families in our area. Mrs. Koszuk to Commander Colton: “Thanks for your help. Your donation will feed many families fresh foods until the gardening season kicks in. We love seeing the coolers stocked and full!!” She added that C-CAP will soon add a second location, that additional volunteers will be needed as services continue to expand.
Contact C-CAP if you need help, or if you are ready to donate or volunteer to help us serve the community.
Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP
316 North Royal Avenue
Front Royal Virginia 22630
Phone: 540-636-2448
Office Hours:
C-CAP Office Hours are currently limited due to COVID Pandemic health and safety guidelines. The office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. till noon for food services.
RSW Jail turns investigation of female inmate death in custody over to WCSO
RSW Regional Jail announced today the death of Kacey Dawn Kerns, age 28, of Maurertown, Virginia, while in the custody of the RSW Regional Jail.
Ms. Kerns was initially incarcerated on February 14, 2022, and held on a $2,500.00 secured bond for Narcotics – Possession Schedule I or II Drug. Due to her past mental health issues and behavior during her incarceration, the RSW Regional Jail staff obtained a Temporary Detention Order and she was transported and admitted to Western State Hospital on February 17, 2022. Ms. Kerns was cleared with no restrictions and discharged by Western State Hospital and returned to the RSW Regional Jail on February 28, 2022.
On March 1, 2022, at approximately 11:34 am, while conducting security rounds, Ms. Kerns was found unresponsive as a result of a self-inflicted injury. RSW medical staff was immediately notified and emergency treatment was administered. Warren County 911 Emergency Medical Services were contacted and responded to the scene. Ms. Kerns was transported to the Warren Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:43 pm.
RSW staff contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Further information will be released later based on the ongoing investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
(RSW Jail Press Release)
If you drink, plan a sober ride! Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. While this year’s celebration may continue to look a little different in your hometown, however you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means that if you plan to drink, it’s essential that you plan for a sober ride home. Remember: A sober driver is one who hasn’t had any alcohol. To help keep your community safe, Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. Therefore, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), almost half (46%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on March 5, 2022, to help deter intoxicated driving.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Snapping Turtle
This Snapping Turtle came to us last week from Arlington, VA with a dirty and open fracture. A portion of the carapace (upper shell) is missing entirely, exposing muscle and bone. This kind of injury is most likely the result of a vehicle collision, causing the turtle a great deal of pain, and if left untreated could result in a serious infection.
In this case, we are using a vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) to suction away discharge and encourage healing. This method works well for deep and irregularly-shaped wounds. With this treatment, the patient’s wound will heal much more quickly, limiting time in care.
This turtle is on pain medications and antibiotics while we use this method to begin the healing process. Although the wound will not look like a perfect carapace when healed, the area will harden over time and serve this turtle well in the wild. For this patient, the healing process could take eight weeks or more before it can be cleared for release.
If you or a friend has unused wound VAC dressings leftover from your own medical care, please consider donating them to the Center! These dressing can be quite expensive and we are fortunate to have almost all of ours donated by amazing supporters like you.
Did you know that turtles brumate? (Brumation in reptiles is similar to hibernation in mammals.) In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. So any turtle we don’t release before October, or who comes to us within that time, overwinters with us at the Center.
Each year we see an increase in turtle patients and regardless of their reason for admission, turtles have slow metabolisms and take A LOT of time and resources to treat. The average length of stay for our turtle patients is over 200 days!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local businesses remained afloat with PPP loans
When Covid came calling in 2020, the United States federal government implemented the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a $953 Billion business loan program established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The Paycheck Protection Program aimed to help businesses, self-employed workers, sole proprietors, certain nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses continue paying their workers. The U.S. Small Business Administration was the entity in charge of the program and coordinated with local banks across the country to issue the loans.
Under the program, qualifying businesses were able to apply for low-interest private loans to cover payroll and certain other costs. The PPP loan, approximately 2.5 times the applicant’s average monthly payroll costs, could also be used to cover rent/lease, mortgage interest, and utilities. Some companies were able to obtain a second draw, usually equal to the initial amount.
Under provisions of the CARES Act, businesses can have the loan partially or fully forgiven, provided the entity kept its employee count and wage levels stable.
To qualify for loan forgiveness, borrowers must have used the money for designated expenses, and they must also apply for forgiveness. Otherwise, the full principal amount and any accrued interest must be repaid.
Over 11 million businesses applied for PPP loans and as of Feb. 20, 2022, the totals for loan forgiveness, according to the Small Business Administration:
Forgiveness by loan count
Total PPP volume (2020-2021) 11,427,757
Applications for forgiveness 9,758,832
Payments 9,679,431
Forgiveness by dollar amount
Total PPP volume (2020-2021) $789,776,462,485
Applications for forgiveness $703,344,518,431
Payments $695,581,269,282
Scores of businesses in Front Royal and Warren County applied for and received loans to pay staff and stay afloat. Loan amounts ranged from several thousand dollars to near $3.3 M. The SBA reported that 16,046 PPP loans were given to businesses in Virginia with a total of 611,235 jobs saved. Officials say all loans of $2M or more will be automatically audited.
Loan information can be found at SBA Paycheck Protection Program Data Lookup – FederalPay
Watch: Royal Examiner video of WC EDA monthly meeting of February 2022
Watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video of the Friday morning, Feb. 25, Warren County Economic Development Authority (WC EDA) meeting at the Warren County Government Center.
Open session action items included approval of the C-CAP lease arrangement. Discussions included updating of the EDA Strategic Plan, the EDA’s FY2022-23 budget, and pursuing joint work with the new Town of Front Royal EDA (FREDA) on a vision for 147 acres of developable land with restrictive covenants on the former federal Superfund site at the Avtex property inside the town limits, but under control of the WC EDA.
Parks & Rec offers FREE athletic programs for city youth
Winchester city residents can access free athletic programs for their children through a special partnership between Winchester Parks and Recreation and Shenandoah University (SU). This agreement, which spans five years, waives the $50-$61 registration fee for city residents to play basketball, volleyball, flag football, and cheer during the 2021-2022 season.
In 2020, a management deal was signed between SU and the City of Winchester surrounding plans to do major improvements to the baseball and softball diamonds in Jim Barnett Park. This agreement includes SU funding improvements to four fields, managing and scheduling Bridgeforth and Rotary fields, and giving portions of concessions to the City to make up for lost rental revenue.
As part of this deal, SU also agreed to fund a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester. When new Parks & Recreation Director Chris Konyar assumed his role in July 2021, he immediately put the funding to good use.
“This agreement provided us a wonderful opportunity to remove some of the economic hurdles for city residents to participate in youth activities, and sports in particular,” he said. “The bonus is we will be able to continue this offer for five years.”
Youth in Winchester are already benefiting through the basketball and cheer programs. Parent Kim Marts has a six-year-old currently participating in the cheer program, and she said the free registration encouraged them to sign up.
“This is her first time in a parks and rec program, and she has gained friends and structure,” she said. “She is learning to listen to another adult and do things together as part of a team.”
Kids are learning similar skills in the basketball program. Donnie Sechrist has a five-year-old playing basketball.
“This is her first time participating in an organized activity, and she has learned about structure, teamwork, and motivation,” he said. “We will definitely participate in more programs after this – especially because they are free.”
Parks and Rec plans to add free swim classes to the program over the summer, and other organizations are offering free registration as well. Winchester Baseball, for example, had free registration for kids ages 4-10 this spring.
Find out more by visiting winchesterva.gov/parks.
