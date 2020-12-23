The community reads to our children – Nina Huck

Giving Tuesday is approaching on December 1. Please consider donating to the House of Hope. We have prepared a few testimonials so you can hear directly from some of the men who have moved through our program. We appreciate them stepping forward and sharing their story to help the community understand the value of the work being done.

Watch this testimonial from Chris. Chris explains, “the House of Hope welcomed me with open arms,” when he had no where else to go.

To Donate: www.warrencountyhomeless.org/donate

Our program needs support from the local community to be able to continue this valuable work.

Mission of the House of Hope:

House of Hope is a program for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives.

We offer safe space, food and guidance in obtaining needed services.

A professional staff of case workers develops with each client a proactive plan to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing. This plan may include a variety of life skills trainings as well as consistent support in the application of those skills.

We are non-denominational and non-discriminatory.

Learn more: www.warrencountyhomeless.org