Jenspiration
The community reads to our children – Nina Huck
Week 4: Nina Huck reads The Cajun Night Before Christmas by Trosclair
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Week 4: Nina Huck reads The Cajun Night Before Christmas by Trosclair
www.phoenix-project.org
Office: 540-635-2302
HOTLINE: 540-635-2300 — The hotline is answered 24/7
Jenspiration
The community reads to our children – Officer Bradley Pennington
Week 3: Officer Bradley Pennington reads The Book With No Pictures by B.J. Novak
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Week 3: Officer Bradley Pennington reads The Book With No Pictures by B.J. Novak
Jenspiration
The community reads to our children!
Phoenix Project has started a new program on Fridays! Child Advocate Beth McChesney has invited community members to read a book to the children of the families they serve. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
Beth comments, “We know it has been especially hard on the children and we wanted to gather the community and give back. We thought this would be a simple task that anyone in the community who wanted to could participate in. When we made the post about it, I had several people reach out wanting to read and give back. By sharing these stories with everyone, we hope we can bring awareness and provide something for the kids to look forward to on Fridays.”
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Enjoy the first two books that were read in the videos connected to this article. More to come!
Week 1: Tim Strakbein reads There’s a Bear in My Chair by Ross Collins
Week 2: Jen Avery reads David Gets in Trouble by David Shannon
Contact info for Beth:
Beth McChesney
Child Advocate
Phoenix Project
www.phoenix-project.org
Hotline: 540-635-2300
Office: 540-635-2303
Jenspiration
Senior Living – A card can mean everything!
During this holiday season, the Rotary Club of Warren County would like to remind you to consider writing cards to local senior living facilities. Folks are feeling extra alone because of the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. It might be nice to include a message wishing all the residents a wonderful day. It is even more important to send a card or message since residents are not getting their usual communication.
Let’s help connect our whole community and bring a sense of joy through the little things! Even after the holiday passes, birthday wishes are always needed as well.
A motivating fact:
Senior living facilities reported that ½ to ¾ of the residents do not receive cards or mail (the exception was Hidden Spring with all receiving something). Total of all residents: 469.
Address to: “Any Resident.”
- Hidden Springs Senior Living, 973 Buck Mountain Road Bentonville, VA 22610
- Heritage Hall Nursing Home, 400 W. Strasburg Road Front Royal, VA 22630
- Shenandoah Senior Living, 103 Lee Burke Road Front Royal, VA 22630
- Lynn Care Center, 1000 N. Shenandoah Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630
- Fox Trail Senior Living, 106 Westminster Drive Front Royal, VA 22630
- Royal Haven Inc., 201 West Criser Road Front Royal, VA 22630
This is the breakdown of numbers as of December 2:
- Hidden Springs – 68
- Lynn Care – 90
- Commonwealth Senior Living – 80
- Heritage Hall -30
- Fox Trail – 30
- Shenandoah Senior Living – 32
- Woods Cove (formerly Royal Haven) – 38
- Skyview Springs (Luray) – 101
Special thank you and recognition to our Rotarians: Hidden Springs 68 – Kristen Pence & family; Lynn Care 100 – Carol, Melanie B, Debbie; Commonwealth Senior Living 80 – Mari Jo, Hank & Barbara; Heritage Hall 30 – Ellen & Kahle; Fox Trail 30 – Ellen & Kahle; Shenandoah Senior Living 32 – Michael; Woods Cove 38 – Peggy; Skyview Springs in Luray 101 – Melanie H.
Jenspiration
Dare to Dream recipient Dian DiPasquale shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Dian and her spouse of 47 years started their business, Front Royal Premier Copiers, in 2014. Their business services all makes and models of copiers. Their tagline is Service, Sales, Solutions and Supplies and provides services to many small businesses in the area. The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce awarded Premier Copiers the 2018 Entrepreneurs of the Year award. (2019) Dian was awarded a $500 Dare to Dream grant to support Quick Books training which will help grow the vendor side of her business and help her provide better service to her customers. Website: frpremiercopiers.com
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center – a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. frwrc.org
Visit on Facebook to see upcoming events: facebook.com/FRWRC
Jenspiration
Dare to Dream recipient Laura Ruby shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Laura has been contributing to our community for many years, volunteering in the schools, for youth sports leagues, Girl Scouts, the Humane Society, and Reaching Out Now – a program for at-risk middle school girls. In 2017 she opened Ruby Yoga in Front Royal. The business has grown steadily ever since. Now Laura sees a need to expand her skills and knowledge to better meet the needs of her clients. Specifically, she seeks training in Kids’ yoga and in Trauma-informed yoga. Laura’s dream is to offer classes that will better address the needs of underserved populations. (2020) Laura has been awarded $600 to help pay for her training.
- Check out Laura’s website: myrubyyoga.com
- Follow Laura on Facebook: facebook.com
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center – a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. frwrc.org
Visit on Facebook to see upcoming events: facebook.com/FRWRC
Jenspiration
House of Hope seeking donations in honor of Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is approaching on December 1. Please consider donating to the House of Hope. We have prepared a few testimonials so you can hear directly from some of the men who have moved through our program. We appreciate them stepping forward and sharing their story to help the community understand the value of the work being done.
Watch this testimonial from Chris. Chris explains, “the House of Hope welcomed me with open arms,” when he had no where else to go.
To Donate: www.warrencountyhomeless.org/donate
Our program needs support from the local community to be able to continue this valuable work.
Mission of the House of Hope:
House of Hope is a program for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives.
We offer safe space, food and guidance in obtaining needed services.
A professional staff of case workers develops with each client a proactive plan to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing. This plan may include a variety of life skills trainings as well as consistent support in the application of those skills.
We are non-denominational and non-discriminatory.
Learn more: www.warrencountyhomeless.org
