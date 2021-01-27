Jenspiration
The community reads to our children – Samuels Public Library
Phoenix Project has started a new program. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Samuels Public Library reads Grumpy Pants by Claire Messer
Penguin is having a grumpy pants kind of day. Join us to learn how he finds a good mood after all!
Jenspiration
House of Hope continues to serve thanks to community support
The House of Hope continues to serve our local homeless men even through the pandemic, currently at 76% capacity. We are so proud to announce the House itself has experienced a series of improvements. We are so thankful for the community support and volunteer efforts that have grown throughout the past several months.
HOUSE
The home now has brand new wood flooring! It looks absolutely amazing. The men also now have a new door installed in the shower stall/bathroom space. If you look at the before and after pictures you will see how necessary these improvements were. Drywall work, kitchen storage solutions and paint, have created a much cozier vibe in the House of Hope.
GRADUATE
Recently, there has been new community support helping a House of Hope graduate set up his new apartment space. The search started on Facebook looking for just a microwave and day bed. The donations grew resulting in linens, special basket of household necessities, blanket, very generous Walmart gift card, pots & pans, Dutch oven, huge box of food, futon, and TV. The donations were made by EVERYONE in the community including churches, businesses, and individuals.
A Special Note: As we have been helping find donations for his apartment, our House of Hope graduate has been thinking about how he might be able to help two other gentlemen in need. The ripple effect. Isn’t this what we want to see in this world these days? Those who have been helped now helping others.
As you read this article, is the House of Hope new to you? Wondering what is the House of Hope? Well….
The House of Hope is a program we have available in Warren County for local homeless men. The program requires the men to be ready to make a permanent change to get back on their feet. The House is a place they can live while saving money, creating a budget, learning new life skills, and more! The men live together very much like how a family would operate. During the day the men are out at work. There are volunteers who help organize house chores, cook meals, organize donations, and work with the Executive Director.
What happens AFTER the gentlemen graduate? It became obvious that the community was very interested in donating to help set up new independent living space for graduates. Jennifer Avery will help continue this enthusiasm and momentum. Watch for future donation requests as more graduates prepare for independent housing. We have storage space! If other non profits discover a need for household items as they transition their own participants into independent living, let’s talk!
Jennifer Avery
540-683-0790
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Jenspiration
The community reads to our children – Jen
Phoenix Project has started a new program. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Week 4: Jen reads “You’re Here For a Reason” by Nancy Tillmany
Jenspiration
The community reads to our children – Nina Huck
Phoenix Project has started a new program. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Week 4: Nina Huck reads The Cajun Night Before Christmas by Trosclair
www.phoenix-project.org
Office: 540-635-2302
HOTLINE: 540-635-2300 — The hotline is answered 24/7
Jenspiration
The community reads to our children – Officer Bradley Pennington
Phoenix Project has started a new program. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Week 3: Officer Bradley Pennington reads The Book With No Pictures by B.J. Novak
Jenspiration
The community reads to our children!
Phoenix Project has started a new program on Fridays! Child Advocate Beth McChesney has invited community members to read a book to the children of the families they serve. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
Beth comments, “We know it has been especially hard on the children and we wanted to gather the community and give back. We thought this would be a simple task that anyone in the community who wanted to could participate in. When we made the post about it, I had several people reach out wanting to read and give back. By sharing these stories with everyone, we hope we can bring awareness and provide something for the kids to look forward to on Fridays.”
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Enjoy the first two books that were read in the videos connected to this article. More to come!
Week 1: Tim Strakbein reads There’s a Bear in My Chair by Ross Collins
Week 2: Jen Avery reads David Gets in Trouble by David Shannon
Contact info for Beth:
Beth McChesney
Child Advocate
Phoenix Project
www.phoenix-project.org
Hotline: 540-635-2300
Office: 540-635-2303
Jenspiration
Senior Living – A card can mean everything!
During this holiday season, the Rotary Club of Warren County would like to remind you to consider writing cards to local senior living facilities. Folks are feeling extra alone because of the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. It might be nice to include a message wishing all the residents a wonderful day. It is even more important to send a card or message since residents are not getting their usual communication.
Let’s help connect our whole community and bring a sense of joy through the little things! Even after the holiday passes, birthday wishes are always needed as well.
A motivating fact:
Senior living facilities reported that ½ to ¾ of the residents do not receive cards or mail (the exception was Hidden Spring with all receiving something). Total of all residents: 469.
Address to: “Any Resident.”
- Hidden Springs Senior Living, 973 Buck Mountain Road Bentonville, VA 22610
- Heritage Hall Nursing Home, 400 W. Strasburg Road Front Royal, VA 22630
- Shenandoah Senior Living, 103 Lee Burke Road Front Royal, VA 22630
- Lynn Care Center, 1000 N. Shenandoah Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630
- Fox Trail Senior Living, 106 Westminster Drive Front Royal, VA 22630
- Royal Haven Inc., 201 West Criser Road Front Royal, VA 22630
This is the breakdown of numbers as of December 2:
- Hidden Springs – 68
- Lynn Care – 90
- Commonwealth Senior Living – 80
- Heritage Hall -30
- Fox Trail – 30
- Shenandoah Senior Living – 32
- Woods Cove (formerly Royal Haven) – 38
- Skyview Springs (Luray) – 101
Special thank you and recognition to our Rotarians: Hidden Springs 68 – Kristen Pence & family; Lynn Care 100 – Carol, Melanie B, Debbie; Commonwealth Senior Living 80 – Mari Jo, Hank & Barbara; Heritage Hall 30 – Ellen & Kahle; Fox Trail 30 – Ellen & Kahle; Shenandoah Senior Living 32 – Michael; Woods Cove 38 – Peggy; Skyview Springs in Luray 101 – Melanie H.
