The consequences of neglecting your children’s dental health

Poor oral hygiene can have serious, long-term effects on your children’s health, and young kids don’t usually have the maturity or dexterity to take care of their own teeth. Therefore, it falls on parents to help children maintain healthy teeth and gums.

Here’s what could happen if you neglect your kids’ dental health. Your children could develop:

• Gum disease

• Painful cavities

• Sensitive teeth

• Dental abscesses

• Persistent bad breath

• Tooth decay

Dental treatments can be expensive, time-consuming, and at times unpleasant. To avoid unwanted trips to the dentist, it’s important to teach your kids good habits and monitor your little ones to ensure they properly brush their teeth.

Did you know?

Cavities in baby teeth must be treated. This is because dental decay is caused by bacteria, which can spread and damage teeth growing below the gumline.