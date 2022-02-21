Health
The consequences of neglecting your children’s dental health
Poor oral hygiene can have serious, long-term effects on your children’s health, and young kids don’t usually have the maturity or dexterity to take care of their own teeth. Therefore, it falls on parents to help children maintain healthy teeth and gums.
Here’s what could happen if you neglect your kids’ dental health. Your children could develop:
• Gum disease
• Painful cavities
• Sensitive teeth
• Dental abscesses
• Persistent bad breath
• Tooth decay
Dental treatments can be expensive, time-consuming, and at times unpleasant. To avoid unwanted trips to the dentist, it’s important to teach your kids good habits and monitor your little ones to ensure they properly brush their teeth.
To help keep your children’s teeth healthy, make an appointment for a cleaning and checkup at a dental clinic near you.
Did you know?
Cavities in baby teeth must be treated. This is because dental decay is caused by bacteria, which can spread and damage teeth growing below the gumline.
Health
How music can help heal a broken heart
What song makes your heart pound? Do you get breathless from “Total Eclipse of the Heart?” Does Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” get you going? Or maybe you’re old school and nothing makes your pulse race quite like the final movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Whatever your preference, humans have always felt an innate connection between music and their hearts. And according to Scientific American, that ancient instinct is helping modern physicians diagnose and treat today’s cardiac patients.
Heart rhythm disorders, such as arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, create complex tones that are audible through the stethoscope. In an article for the Lancet, nephrologist Michael Fields describes how he uses musical analogies to teach cardiac auscultation to medical students. According to Fields, describing heart tones in musical terms is a useful tool to help new physicians acquire this notoriously difficult skill.
According to Frontiers in Physiology, another group of researchers used a scene from a movie that pairs high tension with a fast-paced musical score to study how strong emotions influence heart cells. Their data may explain how extreme stress can contribute to serious cardiac arrhythmias.
According to Scientific American, cardiac patients can also benefit from music-based interventions to help them recover from surgery, lower stress and help reduce blood pressure and heart rate. Some studies have found that patients who listen to relaxing music after heart attacks experienced decreased strain on the heart and lungs.
While music therapy for heart patients is still an emerging area of study, the early results are promising, according to St. Luke’s Health. And even though more research is needed and music alone cannot treat cardiovascular diseases, there’s no real risk attached to spending 30 minutes a day relaxing with your favorite tunes.
Health
How to prevent hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoids are swollen veins that can form around the anus and lower rectum. They can be painful, annoying, and embarrassing. Here are a few things that can help prevent them:
• Refrain from heavy lifting
• Eat a healthy, balanced diet
• Stay hydrated
• Consume plenty of fiber
• Stay active
• Avoid sitting or standing for long periods of time
• Go to the bathroom when you feel the urge
• Don’t force your bowel movements
If you think you may have hemorrhoids, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. It’s a more common problem than you may realize. Fortunately, there are solutions available.
Health
Are you allergic to exercise?
If working out literally gives you hives, you may be allergic to exercise. Here’s what you need to know.
A serious condition
Exercise-induced anaphylaxis (EIA) is a serious but rare allergic reaction that can trigger a variety of symptoms, including rash, nausea, and low blood pressure. The severity of these symptoms can vary from person to person.
Typically, a reaction occurs when an individual’s immune system becomes overstimulated during or after physical exertion. However, EIA is not fully understood because it’s difficult to reproduce the precise conditions for it in a lab.
In some people, EIA is food-dependent. This means that the reaction only occurs when the individual combines physical activity with certain foods, such as wheat, shellfish, or peanuts. Fortunately, those affected this way can simply avoid eating their trigger foods to prevent a reaction.
Keep in mind, EIA is a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening. If you think you may have this condition, you should see your doctor right away.
Health
4 activities to tone your back
Toning your deltoid, trapezius and other back muscles can help you prevent or limit a variety of aches and pains. Here are four activities to help you strengthen your back.
1. Swimming is a low-impact sport that allows you to gently tone your back and shoulder muscles. Get advice from a trainer or swimming instructor to improve your skills in the water.
2. Yoga is an excellent activity for gently strengthening your back muscles and improving your posture. However, check with your doctor to find out if there are poses you should avoid.
3. Dancing combines core-strengthening and flexibility exercises to help you improve your posture and relieve pain.
4. Stretching exercises can help you increase your range of motion and relieve pain caused by muscle tightness and inflammation.
If you suffer from back problems or have a medical condition, consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.
Health
Mental health: 4 tips for embracing winter
Do you hate winter or loathe the cold? If so, here are a few tips for making the most of what the season has to offer.
1. Bring the light indoors
The short days and long, dark nights of winter can take a toll. This is especially true for people who work indoors with few windows. To help brighten up your space, hang festive lights and garlands, and consider investing in a light therapy lamp.
2. Get outside
To keep your spirits up in winter, it’s important to spend time outdoors. Invest in warm, comfortable clothing, including boots, mittens, a coat, a hat, and a scarf, and be sure to bundle up so you can get plenty of sunshine and fresh air.
3. Dive into your hobbies
Whether you enjoy reading, painting, knitting, playing board games, baking, or decorating, winter is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the indoor hobbies you love.
4. Focus on the opportunities
Winter has its charms, and it’s hard to deny that snow-covered landscapes can be beautiful. In addition, winter activities like skating, skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling are sure to keep you busy. Plus, seasonal festivals, shows, and special events can be fun to attend.
If you’ve tried everything but can’t seem to get out of your winter funk, you may be suffering from seasonal depression. In this case, it’s best to schedule an appointment with your doctor.
Health
New blood test can aid Alzheimer’s diagnosis
Despite its status as the most common cause of dementia and the countless individuals and families impacted by this degenerative brain disorder, Alzheimer’s disease has long been frustratingly difficult to diagnose. According to the National Institute on Aging, an autopsy was the only definitive method of diagnosis before the early 2000s. Since then, advances in lab testing and brain imaging have made it possible to see biological signs of the disease. And according to Fierce Biotech, breakthroughs in blood testing might make diagnosis easier than ever, allowing physicians to begin treatment even sooner and give patients and their families time to plan for the future.
The PrecivityAD test, developed by C2N Diagnostics and recommended for patients with early signs of dementia, measures beta-amyloid protein and apolipoprotein E in the bloodstream. Elevated levels of these proteins are common risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. While the blood test cannot be used on its own to diagnose Alzheimer’s, the company touts the test as a useful tool to predict amyloid plaques in the brain. The blood test was rolled out in late 2020 and current data suggests that it detects amyloid plaques with similar accuracy to PET scans.
